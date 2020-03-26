Amidst Panic Buying, Experts Urge Nigerians To Buy Basic Needs

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has assured residents of the State of their safety as the state records first case of the dreaded coronavirus disease.

This is even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed that cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the country have hit 51. The NCDC, on its website and Twitter handle, said, “On the 25th of March, 2020, six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. “Of the new six cases reported on March 25, two are in Lagos State, one is in Osun State, one in Rivers State, and two are in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Governor, Wike, declared that the State Government is working assiduously to save lives of Rivers people through the tough measures in place to tackle Coronavirus.

Inaugurating the Task Force on Enforcement of the Ban on Public and Religious Gatherings at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the state government is committed to ensuring that the residents are protected from the ailment.

He said: “This is to make sure that there is compliance to all the decisions taken by the state government.

“I urge the security agencies to be firm in the implementation of our decision to close the borders of the state.”

Wike directed the security agencies to ensure that security operatives are deployed to the respective borders of the state.

He warned that any cinema or nightclub that opens for operations will be acquired by the Rivers State Government.

“Any cinema or night club that opens will be acquired by the government.

“We have banned people coming to Government House, except the person is invited,” he said.

The governor said that the service commanders are in the task force because of the seriousness of the assignment.

“We are taking these measures because of the serious nature of Coronavirus. The security agencies will ensure that all the borders are blocked.

“Let nobody take this matter lightly. It is painful, but this is the right thing to do. We will ensure that the religious organisations comply with the rules.

“This is a very serious committee. We will work seriously to save lives. The work starts immediately. Nobody will be a sacred cow.

“When you begin to treat people as sacred as cows, there will be a challenge,” he said.

Wike chairs the task force, with the Commissioner of Police, Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Air Force Commander, Naval Commander, State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), as members.

Others include the state Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Secretary to the State Government, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief of Staff, Government House, Commissioner for Health, while the Commissioner for Information and Communications will serve as secretary.

Social distancing and other precautionary measures were taken during the inauguration.

Earlier in a move to check the spread of Coronavirus to Rivers State, the state government, yesterday, announced that air, sea and land routes into the state will be closed to traffic, beginning 6am, today (Thursday).

In a broadcast, yesterday, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said that the measure became necessary in view of recent developments.

He said: “It is with gratitude to God that I announce to you that our state would have been infected with Coronavirus, yesterday (Tuesday), but for the vigilance of security agents who, acting on a tip-off, prevented an infected person from boarding a flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt.

“The infected person beat all security measures that were put in place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and was to sneak into Port Harcourt before security agents stopped her.

“Based on this alarming information, the State Security Council met, yesterday, and reviewed measures already put in place, and decided that there was urgent need to adopt stringent measures to protect those living and doing business in the state from the virus.

“The council has, therefore, taken the following painful decisions: With effect from 6pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, will not be open to air traffic. While we may not have the right to stop flights from entering Port Harcourt, we cannot allow anybody coming from the airport to enter our state. We are confident that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other federal agencies will cooperate with us.

“All land and sea borders will be closed. Vehicular movements in and out of the state have been banned. In essence, no vehicle will leave Rivers State for any other state, and no vehicle will be allowed to enter the state”.

Wike said that the new measures will be in place till further notice.

He noted: “Let me reiterate that the situation we are facing requires drastic measures because Coronavirus has ravaged many countries.

“Security agencies have been empowered to strictly enforce this directive. There will be no room for sacred cows because the virus is no respecter of persons.

“May I once again call for the support and understanding of everyone living and doing business in Rivers State to help the relevant government agencies implement these measures to check the spread of Coronavirus to the state.”

The Rivers State governor added: “At this time in our national life, we must shun primordial sentiments and face the reality on ground.

“I am confident that God being on our side, the temporary hardship we are facing today will come to an end very soon.”

Wike recounted earlier measures taken by the Rivers State Government to tackle Coronavirus, emphasising that they were still in force.

He said: “In that broadcast, I announced the setting up of surveillance posts at our land and sea borders, beginning from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

“I also informed you that after due consultations with religious leaders, all forms of open worship including crusades and vigils were banned.

“Public burials and weddings were prohibited, while public parks, night clubs and cinemas were directed to close down.”

The Rivers State Government has also closed down the Oil Mill Market with effect from Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The governor further directed security agents to arrest anyone found trading in the market.

However, the authorities of the Rivers State Police Command have assured that the police in the state were ready to enforce the ban on vehicular entry and exit from the state, from today.

The command said that Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive on the restriction of vehicular movement from all entry and exit points across the state would be enforced to the letter.

In an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said that the police would collaborate with other security agencies to enforce the governor’s directive.

According to him, the decision was taken at the joint state security council meeting, adding that the security agencies in the state were obligated to assiduously bring the ban to effect.

“Any effort that will bring to stoppage of this virus from entering the state will be supported by the police”, he said.

Reacting, the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for taking necessary measures to ensure zero case of COVID-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Rivers APC also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the relentless efforts of his administration to reduce the effect of the global scourge on the people.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday, the immediate past Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone, said the governor had done well in his preventive measures in making sure the state does not record any case of the dreaded virus.

The APC called on stakeholders in the state to support the government, adding that there was no place of partisan politics in the fight against Coronavirus.

“At this point in time, we all must lend our voices and support the efforts by the Federal Government and the Rivers State Government to stem and defeat Coronavirus in Nigeria and in our dear state,” he said.

“At a perilous time that threatens our common humanity, partisan politics has no place. We must join hands with all and sundry to defeat this common enemy of mankind.”