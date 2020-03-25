Letters
Wastes Are A Threat To The Environment
I feel so sad with the disorderliness in the citizens of the nation towards environmental hygiene. People are busy complaining of how the environment is unsafe and harmful to public health and I ask who is to blame for this because even some of the complainants are not ready to help in keeping the society clean.
Talking about waste as a threat to the environment is particularly pointing out how the citizen’s lives are endangered by some citizens of the state.
Wastes are unwanted, unusable and worthless materials. The household refuse and body waste which is the urine and faeces are the major causes of environmental pollution in the country today.
Our society is faced with the challenge of environmental pollution caused from several activities of members of the society. Food consumption and usage of other materials is an act that can never be stopped or rather controlled among members and, because of this, the multiplication of waste is on a daily basis.
Nigeria is a country where people find pleasure in dumping refuse on the street, causing blockage in the drainages, urinating on walls and even street drainages. Some individuals don’t mind answering to nature’s call on the street which is not proper.
I am suggesting that the government should take a fast and positive step in keeping the country clean by making provision of public waste vehicles on the streets, provide public toilets at the market, public schools and motor parks and most importantly waste cans on the streets and authorized places for waste disposal which won’t cause harm to any individual. Rules and regulations should be made to guide the people on waste disposal and failure to keep to the rules that individual should face penalty for doing so.
By: Precious Nwiuebari, Kenpoly, Bori.
We Need Jobs
Growing up, l was told that job seekers in the country used to rely on newspapers for job opportunities. That time, people used to buy newspapers, turned to the vacancies page (especially Guardian on Tuesday), find one or more vacancies, and send their applications.
In response to the applications, they got interviews and got jobs without knowing or sleeping with anyone.
Today, the story is different. There are no jobs. The few available ones are reserved for children of the rich, politicians and the well connected persons. We have often heard stories of how female job seekers who are asked by employers to sleep with them.
For two years l have been roaming the streets of Port Harcourt searching for any job all to no avail. Even my Second Class (Upper) result has not paved any way for me. The same ugly experience is witnessed by many graduates across the country. Yet, our federal and state governments claim to be creating employment for the youths. They spend billions of naira on politics and other irrelevant matters while the youth, the future leaders of the country, are left to wallow in hunger and poverty.
I think it’s high time our leaders took the affairs of our young ones seriously. They cannot continue to neglect the youths who are still complaining of the rising cases of robbery and other forms of crime in the country. Urgent measures must be taken by government at all levels to cater for our teeming unemployed youths if we hope to have a better, crime-free society.
By: Christian Amadi, Igwuruta, Port Harcourt.
Security Is Everybody’s Business
Security is one very important business that cannot be left in the hands of the law enforcement agencies alone, but something that should start with us.
According to the Prime Minister of the Solomon’s Island, Hon. Manasseh Sogavane, “security must start with us. Security is everybody’s business; we cannot be complacent with the security of our nation nor can we assume that there will be no security threat”.
These words can be likened to the words of an active and responsible leadership.
Notwithstanding, the security issue in our state and our nation, at large cannot be over emphasized. From kidnapping to piracy, from piracy to oil theft to communal crises and a lot more. Kudos to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, who has worked tirelessly to see that the security challenges in Rivers State are reduced to the minimum by providing for the Nigeria Police in Rivers State in order to fight crime, and have also provided information for the different law enforcement agencies in the state.
This issue of insecurity will not end until everyone assumes full responsibility of their roles.
Although at one time or the other some people had lost hope in the law enforcement agents, it is important to note that everyone should continue to work together to realize or achieve the Rivers dream as emphasized by the state governor. We must always respect each other and learn to uphold our values as good people of Rivers State.
By: Theresa Ebizimor, Port Harcourt.
Stop Highway Vehicle Check On Sundays
I have observed over time in Rivers State, Port Harcourt metropolis to be precise, that police and road safety marshalls mount their routine vehicle check earlier than usual on Sunday mornings. This is not bad at all. At least, it makes room for more vehicles to be captured before the day’s work closes.
However, while we commend the road marshalls for making it early to duty even on a day that official duties are not usually taken very seriously, and while we acknowledge the multi-religous status of our country and, by extension, our own state, we cannot rule out the fact that Rivers State is dominantly a Christian state.
Therefore, as a state dominated by Christian worshippers, what that suggests is that many people go to church to worship on Sunday mornings. Worship, we all know, begins with the breaking of the day. While many worshippers attend early morning “Mass’, some others leave their houses early to avoid lateness to their worship centers that may be far from their places of abode.
The activities of the road marshalls on Sunday mornings, in the course of discharging their official duty, in no small measure conflicts with the interest of the majority of road users on such day, as well as contradicts the demands of the day, especially within the morning period.
The result is that many worshippers, in subjection to official demands to release their vehicles for check, end up either arriving late to church or miss the service session entirely. I have been privileged to be in Islamic states in this country, I discovered that worshippers end route their respective jumaat centers on Fridays, move drive in their cars uninterrupted.
If at all any check is necessary on Fridays, it is usually kept on hold until the end of the day’s jumaat service when secular activities must have resumed. In the same spirit, I would want to crave the indulgence of the state authority to consider the need to officially respect this day, by pending every check on vehicles plying the roads on Sundays till when justice must have been done to the day’s worship.
Kelvin Chinagorom,
Port Harcourt.
