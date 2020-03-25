Niger Delta
Stakeholders Boycott Party Congresses In C’ River
The crisis in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cross River State has taken a new dimension as some members of the National Assembly and some founding fathers of the party boycotted the ward and local government congresses.
The Tide gathered from the venues of the concluded, ward and local congresses of the party across the 196 wards and 18 councils respectively that the stakeholders, who were supposed to make a move for the Restoration of Cross River PDP, kicked against the alleged handpicking of ward, chapter and state executives by the party through the alleged instruction of the governor.
The group’s spokesperson, Comrade Raymond Takom, said it was quite unfortunate, that majority of the National Assembly members, foundation members that former elected and political office holders that built the party from the scratch had been thrown out of the party.
Takom, who is a pioneer member, said since the inception of the party, they had never “witnessed this level of impunity during congresses”, calling on the national leadership to cancel it.
“If you have been following the congresses, you can observe that the key party members including the National Assembly, some state lawmakers and party chieftains have all boycotted the exercise because it was a sham. Some of us don’t even know who were wards or chapters officers in a party’s that preaches democracy.
“There was no consultation of any form neither were due processes followed in conducting the congresses in line with the party constitution as the party secretariat refused to sell forms to candidates.
“All we can say is that the party chairman on instruction wrote down the names of their favourites as party officers across board. PDP is in comatose in the state. It is quite unfortunate that internal democracy is being undermined”
Meanwhile, dismissing the allegations that National Assembly members boycotted the congresses, the state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Egbung Odama, said the congresses were conducted in consultation with relevant stakeholders from wards to chapter levels.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
LG Boss Bans Public Gatherings, Restricts Church Services
In line with the directive of the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, banning public activities in the state till further notice due to the menace of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Hon Victor Ihunwo, has announced the ban on all public gatherings in the city.
Ihunwo announced the ban in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bob Abayomi, in his office, last Monday, in Port Harcourt.
He directed that all night clubs, lounges, cinemas and public parks remain closed till further notice beginning from midnight of Monday, March 23, 2020.
He has equally announced the ban on the following activities, public burial ceremonies, weddings, religious crusades, birthday parties with more than 50 guests.
The statement reads, “The Mayor has said that all church services to hold in the city must have not more than 50 worshippers per service with proper spacing.
“Residents of Port Harcourt are encouraged to practice proper personal hygiene and social distancing.
“Anybody or group of persons that runs foul of this directive will be summarily dealt with as that person is truly against the existence of humanity.
“As a responsible government the protection of lives is our cardinal objective and will never be taken for granted.
“The council has set up a surveillance team to ensure that this directive is carried out effectively”, the statement added.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Commercial Drivers Shun Govt’s COVID-19 Preventive Measures
A cross section of commercial vehicle drivers in Rivers State have remained defiant to the directive of the state Ministry of Transport to limit the number of passengers they carry to prevent the spread of Coronavirus into the state.
Some of the drivers, who spoke with The Tide, yesterday, complained that the directive was counter-productive as the spread could not be halted by the restriction of the number of passengers in a small bus or taxi, insisting that no distance between two passengers in a bus or taxi was up to six metres, which the social distancing rules effectively recommend.
One of the bus drivers, Maxwell Bassey, who plies Port Harcourt-Aba Road, said the directive by the state Commissioner for Transport, Hon Sam Soni Ejekwu, would not work, as most motorists were unwilling to abandon passengers at bus stops when their cars were empty.
He argued that the social distancing rules may be difficult to apply to commercial vehicle operators, who were struggling to make ends meet in the face of harsh economic realities, and terrible road infrastructure.
Another taxi driver, who plies Mile 3 to Borikiri, Ikechi Amadi, complained that a reduction in the number of passengers per car will place serious burden on them, saying that government needs to implement palliative measures to cushion the negative impact of the directive on their business.
He argued that it would be difficult for the drivers to comply fully with the order, saying that they were still buying tickets and paying tolls to police at various stop-and-search checkpoints along the road, in addition to the fact that fares have not gone up.
A tricycle driver, Chinedu Chukwu, also complained of the high cost of doing the business without carrying full passengers as provided for on the seats.
He argued that after buying tickets and paying police at locations randomly spaced on the roads, it would be impossible for them to realise enough money to settle the ‘Keke’ owners, and still have something left to feed their families at the end of the day.
A tricycle driver on Agip-Mgbuoshimini road and another taxi driver on Ada-George-Mgbuoba Road also lamented that government had not done enough to motivate them to comply with the directive to carry only two passengers instead of four for tricycle, and three instead of five for taxi, arguing that profits that would be lost as a result of such action will be difficult to recoup.
It would be recalled that the state Commissioner for Transport, Hon Sam Ejeku, had issued a comprehensive directive to guide commercial vehicle drivers in the state to navigate their business without compromising the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
The commissioner had said, “I am glad to issue this communiqué following the joint meeting between the Ministry of Transport and officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other stakeholders in the Transport Sector in Rivers State.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
MEND Leader Supports Peace Initiative To End Andoni Crisis
The Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), says it has accepted the peace initiative by the Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers.
The leader of the group, Mr Etengo Etengo made this known in an audio clip and made available to The Tide on Monday.
According to him, the group has accepted the peace initiative by the traditional rulers to encourage the development of the area.
He said the group had realised that development would only thrive in a peaceful environment, calling on the opposing groups to also key into the peace initiative offered by the traditional rulers.
Etengo also called on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike , and security agencies to prevail on Andoni council Chairman, Hon Paul Lawrence to support the peace initiative by traditional rulers in the area.
The group spoke amid allegation that the chairman was on the move to crumble the peace initiative.
“We are calling on the State Governor, Commissioner of Police, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Director of DSS and other security agencies to please ask the Chairman of Andoni LGA to explain the reasons behind his refusal to work with the committee set up by the traditional rulers to ensure lasting peace in our local government area”. Etengo said.
It would be recalled that the Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers had on March 10, 2020 constituted a 14-member peace initiative committee to interface with various cult groups and security agencies as way of finding lasting peace in Andoni.
Enoch Epelle
