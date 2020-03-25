Share Masks, Sanitizers Like You Share Rice …Omokri Tasks Politicians

Number one bestselling author and former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has called on politicians in the country to commence distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks, hand sanitizers and ventilators to protect Africans from COVID-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus.

Pastor Omokri also urged politicians to buy these equipment and share to Nigerians just like they shared rice, oil and other food items during the 2019 general elections.

According to Omokri, the Europeans, the Americans and other world bodies who usually give medical and financial aids to Africans to combat crisis are themselves worst hit by the current endemic virus.

While also urging celebrities and the rich to join in the acts of philanthropism, Pastor Omokri, however, decried the Federal Government’s shutdown of government activities, noting that while President Trump of the United States has continued to be active in office in seeking solutions to the scourge, Nigerian President, on the other hand, has shut down the government in fear of the virus.

According to him, “I urgently call on African industrialists to temporarily convert their manufacturing process for the production of face masks, hand sanitisers, and ventilators to protect Africans from the Coronavirus.? Europeans, Americans, and others who usually give medical and financial aid to Africans are themselves overwhelmed by this pandemic. It is time for Africans to help themselves. I also call on African celebrities to resist the urge to flaunt their affluence on social media. If you have too much money, don’t flaunt. Silently donate to stop #COVID19?

“During Nigeria’s 2019 elections, Nigerian politicians openly shared rice, oil and other food items to influences voters. Nigeria’s Vice President openly shared #Tradermoni. This same pattern repeated itself in many other African nations.