Business
RSG Makes Case For Modular Refineries
The Rivers State Government, has urged International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the state to support the establishment of modular refineries in the state.
The State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, gave the charge during a meeting with representatives of the Health/Safety Environment Department of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company in his office, recently.
The commissioner stated that the meeting was aimed at addressing petitions forwarded to the ministry by the host communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State.
Tamuno said the proposed modular refineries would help curb activities of illegal refineries popularly known as “Kpo fire”, pipeline vandalism and oil theft.
He reiterated the need for the involvement of experts in addressing environmental disasters and to liaise with the ministry and relevant bodies at all times.
Tamuno called on IOCs to run Corporate Social Responsibility progra-mmes and engage the youths by sponsoring vocational trainings and advance soft loans to host communities to alleviate their sufferings.
The commissioner also said the establishment of modular refineries would help discourage illegal refining of petroleum products and reduce or eliminate soot from the environment.
He explained that soot was not only detrimental to human health, but that it could also affect the means of livelihood to humans at it is capable of destroying both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
COVID-19: Business Activities, Passenger Traffic Low At PH Airport
Business activities including passenger traffic have grossly reduced at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, following the recent outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The development affected both the domestic and international wings of the airport.
At the international terminal of the airport, business activities have almost come to a halt, following the order from the Federal Government that the international wing of the airport be closed down alongside Kano Airport, as all international flights at the airport have stopped operations.
The Tide observes that those that do business at the international wing of the airport are making arrangements to relocate to the domestic wing.
Some security agents, including the aviation security personnel and vendors at the international wing, have already made their way to the domestic wing.
Our correspondent reports that passenger traffic at the domestic wing has also reduced as some regular air passengers have decided to suspend travelling till further notice.
A regular air passenger and former Acting President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Elvis Donmezon, told The Tide that he has suspended travelling due to the upsurge of COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, an aide to the President of Port Harcourt Chambers of Commerce, Nabil Saleh, in an interaction with The Tide said his boss had put off traveling till further notice.
Meanwhile, the low passenger traffic at the airport has left negative impacts on other businesses as food vendors and those that engage in car rental and hire services, among others, are lamenting the dull businesses.
Corlins Walter
Business
SEC Suspends Capital Market Operators’ Registration
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has suspended the registration of prospective capital market operators till further notice.
The commission also introduced electronic filing and processing of applications by Capital Market Operators (CMOs) in response to the effect of COVID-19.
A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications of SEC, Mrs Efe Ebelo, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the interim market-focused adjustments would mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on capital market operations.
Ebelo said the commission had also extended its deadline on 2019 annual reports and Q1 2020 reports as well as postponed the Q1 Capital Market Committee meeting earlier scheduled for April 23.
“SEC in furtherance of its role as the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market has issued an advisory that would mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on capital market operations.
“It is important to note that the foregoing guidelines are not exhaustive.
“It represents an outline of immediate actions the commission considers necessary to sustain the actualisation of its regulatory mandate and maintain the integrity of the Nigerian capital market during this challenging period.
“Accordingly, the commission will continue to issue updates to market stakeholders as appropriate.
“The commission will also continue to closely coordinate with other financial regulators and government authorities,” she said.
Ebelo said that the commission advised public companies to take appropriate precautionary measures as recommended by the federal and state governments and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure the safety of shareholders.
She noted that the commission enjoined all capital market stakeholders to adhere to all recent directives on safety and social distancing.
Ebelo said the commission would therefore focus on ensuring the continuity of its operations; monitoring market functions and systemic risks; providing regulatory flexibility, guidance to issuers and relevant enforcement actions.
Business
Stakeholder Laments Infrastructural Deficit In Maritime
A stakeholder in the maritime industry and the executive vice chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, has decried the huge infrastructural deficit in the maritime sector, urging the Federal Government to provide solutions to the deficits.
He said that effective resolution of the deficits would facilitate the implementation of the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business in the maritime industry.
Afolabi, a terminal operator in the maritime industry who disclosed this in a chat with aviation correspondents on Monday, noted that the Federal Government’s Executive Order was targeted at facilitating trade, but that infrastructure deficits have become obstacles to the policy.
“Huge infrastructure deficit has led to deplorable access roads, faulty cargo scanner, nonexistent rail system, non-functional truck bay among others which conspired to negatively impact on the service delivery efficiency.
“These challenges are the major issues in the maritime industry, and can not continue to reel under infrastructural decay if the sector must contribute meaningfully to the economy and fulfill the industry’s potential.
“I, indeed, commend the Federal Government’s efforts in reforming the maritime industry, especially with the Executive Order which was signed by the then Acting President. It is an acknowledgement of the fact that things must be done differently.
“However, infrastructure deficit would negate the good intentions of the government if the problems listed above are not strategically and urgently addressed”, he said.
Afolabi posited that over 90 percent of world’s trade was transported by sea, stressing that maritime industry was strategic to the country in terms of its contributions to the economic growth and development of nations.
According to him, the contributions of the sector to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) were still low when compared with its huge potential and opportunities.
Corlins Walter
