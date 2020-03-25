RSG Brokers Peace Between Task Force, Hausa Community

Rivers State Government on Monday brokered peace between officials of the State task force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks and leadership of the Hausa Community in Rivers State to ensure the realisation of the Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of achieving a clean state capital.

During the meeting, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, re-affirmed that citizens’ obedience to laws would prevent issues of confrontation with those who enforce them.

Dr Danagogo urged the leadership of the Hausa community to consistently speak to their members to avoid street trading or hanging around streets.

“If you can inform and tame your people, you have made the work easy for the task force,” he said.

On the matter of attacks to the task force officials, the SSG regretted that it was unfortunate as persons who came out with daggers from their houses were already determined to cause violence and warned that such actions would not be condoned.

He warned officials of the Task Force to resist the temptation of molesting innocent residents. Rather, earrings persons should be handed over to the police for prosecution.

Earlier, the Coordinator and Special Assistant to the Governor on Task Force, Hon. Bright Amaewhule, had intimated the SSG on some of the challenges of the Task Force faces with the Hausa community.

“The task force was not set up to destabilize the Hausa or any ethnic nationality in the State but to restore sanity in our streets for the benefit of those who do business and live in the State,” he said.

He regretted that persons of Hausa nationality were most often attacking the task force officials such as stabbing them as they go about their official duties.

On behalf of the Hausa Community, Alhaji Sabo Jiddah, while promising to intimate his members to be law abiding, thanked the government for convening the meeting and further appealed that specific streets in which persons could freely trade be made known to the association.