Oyo APC Suspends Political Activities For Two Weeks

Lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, has commended the Federal Government for the resumption of fuel supply around border communities.

Humpe told our source yesterday, in Lagos, that resumption of supply of petroleum products to filling stations at the affected border communities had further displayed that the current administration has a listening ear.

The lawmaker said that the resumption would alleviate the plight of his constituents that reside in Seme, Apa, Gbaji, Kweme, Owode and other border communities affected by the earlier suspension.

Recall that the Federal Government, on November 7, 2019, directed that petroleum products should no longer be supplied to filling stations within 20km of the borders.

The Customs Comptroller General, Col. Hammed Alli, Rtd, issued the memo suspending petroleum products to fuel stations around border communities.

He said that the directive became necessary because of the atrocities being committed at the border areas.

However, the Federal Government, on March 23, lifted the suspension on a total of 66 filling stations across the border communities of Nigeria, in order to ease fuel scarcity in the areas.

Humpe said that the suspension had affected the socio- economic lif of the border communities in the area, because most of them were not connected to the national grid.

“There are many communities within Seme, Owode, Apa Kweme and Apa that are not connected to national grid, their only means of electricity is generator.

“Also, we have residents that engage in grinding of pepper, dry cleaners, cafe operators and other businesses that require electricity.

“ All these businesses were grounded due to the suspension of fuel to border communities. Many of our youths are jobless and wandering aimlessly.

“Many of our people that came to buy petrol in Badagry in jerry can got their petrol seized by the security agents who thought that they were engaged in bunkering,” he said.

Hunpe said that it was as a result of this suffering that traditional rulers in Badagry West LCDA and other leaders wrote him as their representative to beg the government to allow nine filling stations with valid papers to lift the products.

“I worked on this letter and sent the list of filling stations picked at Seme and Owode-Apa to the Chairman, House Committe Petroleum Downstream for consideration and approval.

“The approval come from the Comptroller General of Custom on March 18.