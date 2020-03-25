OML 30: Oil Firm, IYC Disagree Over Contractors’ Debts Claims

Operators of oil mining lease (OML) 30 in the Niger Delta region, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), has dismissed the claim that it was indebted to local contractors who executed projects for the firm in the past two to three years.

In a press release made available to newsmen, yesterday, the oil firm called on the public to disregard the allegation by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), that the oil firm lacks the competence to operate the OML 30 assets.

It would be recalled that the President of IYC, Eric Omare, Esq, had called for the revocation of the company’s operating licence over alleged indebtedness to indigenous contractors and refusal to employ youths of its host communities which spans the Urhobo, Isoko, Itsekiri and Ijaw lands in Delta State.

The oil company, however, explained that most of the contractors were inherited from Nigerian Petroleum Development Corporation (NPDC) who used to operate the assets.

The statement added that HEOSL manages OML 30 for the Joint Venture partners, which include the NPDC and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL).

Disclosing that production output has greatly increased since it took over operations in 2017, the company revealed that oil theft along the Trans Forcados Pipeline had reduced significantly, thereby saving revenue for the Federal Government.

Part of the statement said, “HEOSL signed a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) with host communities in October, 2018 to guide how the company and the community can work together to create understanding and cooperation towards consolidating a mutually beneficial relationship.

“As part of its commitment to its host communities, the company has been providing scholarships worth over N181million per annum to students from its host communities.

“Heritage took over operations of OML 30 in 2017 and inherited many invoices and ongoing contracts. The company noticed that while some of the invoices could be verified, there were some that could not. Despite this, the company went ahead and commenced with the payment of verified invoices, while investigating others.

“The volume of the debts necessitated the development in conjunction with contractors of payment plans for instalment payments. Since then, the company has been steadily reducing the debts according to the agreed payment plans”.

On the accusation by the youth group that Heritage board of directors issue contracts to themselves and effect prompt payment for same, the company said it “does not have a board of directors,” stressing that the owners of OML 30 are NPDC and Shoreline Natural Resources Ltd.