News
Nigeria Tops High TB Burden Chart In Africa
Nigeria has been said to be ranked highest in Tuberculosis (TB) burden in Africa.
Making this known during an event marking the commemoration of the 2020 World Tuberculosis Day (WTD) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike said that apart from ranking highest among TB burden nations in Africa, Nigeria has 300,000 TB cases missing in most communities.
“The incidence of TB has remained high, with Nigeria standing at 219 in a 100,000 population. To achieve the 2030 “End TB Target”, more stakeholders’ commitment is needed as the government alone cannot achieve this lofty goal”, he said.
The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Ndidi Chikanele Utchay, said that in 2019, about 3,728 persons were diagnosed and treated for TB in Rivers State.
She, therefore, urged religious leaders and other stakeholders to get involved in the fight against TB in order to strengthen the collective fight to eradicate TB in the State.
Also speaking, the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Michael Jose, who stated that TB was discovered 138 years ago by Robert Koch, noted that about 4,000 persons die daily of TB-related diseases.
Jose, who is the National Professional Officer for WHO, said that apart from the 12 approved rapid diagnostic machines for free TB diagnosis provided in Rivers State, religious institutions and other stakeholders should join hands with the government to provide additional 15 more TB diagnostic machines for the state in order to alleviate the health burden on Rivers people.
Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, who is the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor, acknowledged the influential role of religious leaders in the fight against TB.
“We, the religious leaders, are major stakeholders with overwhelming influence in our communities. I, therefore, implore you to join in this battle any way you can. A lot needs to be done, if we are to win this war”, he said.
Chibuzor, who was represented by Pastor Isaiah Gogo-Ogute, amongst others, urged religious leaders to provide diagnostic tools, advocate for their congregation to be screened for TB, and grant access to government into their outreach activities to find out missing cases.
Meanwhile, the general overseer of OPM pledged his commitment to purchase a GeneXpert machine in their health facilities to enhance diagnosis of TB in the state.
Also, the Commissioner for Health in Taraba State, Dr Innocent Vakkai, confirmed that Nigeria ranks first with Tuberculosis (TB) burden in Africa and sixth globally.
Vakkai made this known during the World Tuberculosis Day in Jalingo, yesterday.
He said 18 Nigerians die hourly from TB, while 49 develop active TB, seven of which are children, according to the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation’s report.
He lamented that 4,000 people die of TB daily and 300,000 fall ill from preventable and curable diseases.
“TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers responsible for the death of, at least, 4,000 people each day and close to 300,000 infections,” he said.
Vakkai said that Taraba State Government had shown impressive support toward ending TB through provision of human resources, good working environment for the state team and partners.
News
Coronavirus Test Kits Arrive Nigeria As Cases Rise To 44
Nigeria’s share of the Coronavirus kits donated by Jack Ma Foundation and Ali Baba Foundation to African Union Member States arrived in the country, yesterday afternoon.
The donations were brought into the cargo area of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane.
Although closed to international flights, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority allows emergency flights such as this at the MMIA.
The Government of Ethiopia, last Monday, received a consignment of medical equipment from the foundations.
The shipment included over 1.5 million laboratory diagnostic test kits and over 100 tons of infection prevention and control commodities.
This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed; the Jack Ma Foundation; and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19 led by the African Union through its Africa Centre for Disease Control.
Each AU member state is expected to get equipment consisting of 20,000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100,000 medical masks, and 1,000 protective suits and face shields to the fight against COVID-19.
As of yesterday afternoon, there are 42 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
News
21,600 Nigerians Missing In 2019, Red Cross Alleges
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says no fewer than 21,600 Nigerians got missing in 2019.
The ICRC Communication Field Officer in charge of Port Harcourt Delegation, Mrs Sophia Uduma, made the revelation in Enugu, yesterday, while speaking with newsmen.
Uduma said majority of the persons got missing during violence or communal wars, which according to her, was prevalent in the Northern part of Nigeria.
The communication officer noted that the cases of persons reported missing were being handled by the ICRC in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society.
Uduma, however, maintained that 159 minors separated from their families were reunited with their family members while families of 886 missing persons received information about the whereabouts of their loved ones.
“The International Committee of the Red Cross is a non-religious humanitarian organisation that works tirelessly to provide life saving assistance and sustained development initiative to affected populations,” she said.
On the mandate of the committee, she emphasised that the organisation worked mostly during wars to assist victims of armed conflicts, encourage humane treatment of detainees, reunite separated family members and promote respect for international humanitarian law.
“In 2019, the ICRC assisted about three quarter of a million persons in Nigeria with food and household items while about 500 were supported to either establish or enhance streams of income to help them build sustainable livelihood,” Uduma said.
On the issue affecting operations, Uduma lamented that “the provision of humanitarian assistance increases threat to the lives of aid workers in the area where the ICRC previously gained access.
“Humanitarian workers put their lives at risk to reach affected populations and must be respected and allowed to work unhindered if their labour is to have sustained impact,” she said.
News
Don’t Tamper With Revised Oil Benchmark, CBN Warns NASS
As the impact of the Coronavirus kicks in, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned the National Assembly (NASS) not to tamper with the revised oil benchmark of $30 per barrel.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele gave the warning in Abuja at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing, yesterday.
Emefiele commended the fiscal authorities for reacting speedily to the threats posed to the economy by COVID-19 by slashing the 2020 by ¦ 1.5trillion and also pegging the crude oil benchmark price at $30 from $57.
The CBN governor then cautioned the legislators not to tamper with the new benchmark price as their past attempts have always been unrealistic.
After the bi-monthly meeting, Emefiele disclosed that members of the committee unanimously agreed to retain all the key rates and parameters changed.
By this development, MPC retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 13.5 percent; +200/ -500 assymetric corridor around the MPR; Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 percent and Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent.
Also, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, yesterday, retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 13.5 per cent.
The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced the decision of the Committee at the end of its two-day meeting held at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja.
He said all members of the committee agreed to retain the current monetary policy stance.
Disclosing the outcome of the meeting, the apex bank boss said the committee held the Cash Reserves Ratio at 27.5 per cent, while the Liquidity Ratio was left unchanged at 30 per cent.
Emefiele said the Committee also left the Asymmetric Window at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR.
Trending
-
Featured2 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Tightens Surveillance At PH Airport …Assures Additional Measures, Today …Sets Up Five-Man Committee To Monitor Compliance …Nigeria Records Eight New Cases As Number Rises To 30
-
Business2 days ago
Kaduna Announces New Austerity Measures
-
Sports2 days ago
Rangers Striker Dies In Auto Crash
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
COVID-19: Bayelsa Shuts Schools, Restricts Gatherings
-
Editorial2 days ago
Lessons From Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Amnesty: ‘We’ve Not Been Trained Since After Disarmament’
-
Business2 days ago
IPMAN Decries Activities Of Illegal Bunkerers
-
Politics2 days ago
RSG Takes Additional Measures To Tackle Coronavirus