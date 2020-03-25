Sports
NBBF Not Going Back On Olympics Plan – Ogunade
NBBF’s Chief Babatunde Ogunade has stated that the NBBF is not going back on it Olympics plan as they continue to plot ways to ensure that Nigeria have a good outing at the games in Tokyo, Japan.
However, Ogunade is mindful of the obvious fact on ground as regards whether or not the Olympics will go on or not.
Ogunade speaking with newsmen said the board of the NBBF wouldn’t want to be caught napping in any way it turns to and cited that the national team have a regular camp site abroad where players can easily gather as a team for the task ahead when time comes and stressed that the hygiene will simply be taken more seriously.
“One can’t be too careful so we need to also be mindful of the fallout of what it can cause.
“We are not going back on what our plans are. And camping for the national team is even easier for us, we have a regular camp site that is open to everybody and we take the hygiene seriously and we are going ahead with our plans.”
Barca Gives Up On Aubameyang …Mane May Join Real
Barcelona has reportedly cooled down their pursuit of Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
According to the sources, the Spanish giants have shifted their attention away from the Gabon international with the Gunners forward now their back-up option.
Barcelona is said to have made Inter striker Lautaro Martinez their first-choice target with the Catalan club said to have already had a bid rejected for the forward.
Aubameyang has been subject to a lot of transfer rumours over the last few weeks as he approaches the final year of his contract at Emirates Stadium.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keeping tabs on the 30-year-old who has scored 20 goals in 32 appearances this season.
In total, Aubameyang has netted 61 times in 97 games for Arsenal since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.
Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko believes Sadio Mane will sign for Real Madrid when the current season is brought to a close.
The Senegalese forward has been a major driving force behind Liverpool’s push for the Premier League title, which will surely be successful if and when the season is completed.
Mane has returned a tally of 14 goals and seven assists in the Premier League, making him not only one of the Reds’ best players, but one of the top attackers in the English top flight this season.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Moved To 2021 Coronavirus
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
The event, due to begin on 24 July, will now take place “no later than summer 2021”.
“I proposed to postpone for a year and [IOC] president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement,” said Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.
The event will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite taking place in 2021.
In a joint statement, the organisers of Tokyo 2020 and the IOC said: “The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating.
“On Monday, the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the Covid-19 pandemic is ‘accelerating’.
“There are more than 375,000 cases now recorded worldwide and in nearly every country, and their number is growing by the hour.
“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today [Tuesday], the IOC president and the prime minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”
While the Games is the biggest sporting event to be affected by the pandemic, there has been a huge impact on a host of other major tournaments and sports:
The IOC had given itself a deadline of four weeks to consider delaying the Games but there had been mounting pressure from a host of Olympic committees and athletes demanding a quicker decision.
Canada became the first major country to withdraw from both events on Sunday, while USA Track and Field, athletics’ US governing body, had also called for a postponement.
International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parson said the postponement was “the only logical option”.
He added: “The health and wellbeing of human life must always be our number-one priority and staging a sporting event of any kind during this pandemic is simply not possible.
“Sport is not the most important thing right now, preserving human life is. It is essential, therefore, that all steps are taken to try to limit the spread of this disease.
“By taking this decision now, everyone involved in the Paralympic movement, including all Para-athletes, can fully focus on their own health and wellbeing and staying safe during this unprecedented and difficult time.”
One-Legged Fixture May Decide European Club Ties
UEFA could authorise one-legged knockout matches for some Champions League and Europa League ties after postponing the finals of all this season’s major competitions.
With European football suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no possibility of the competitions reaching their scheduled conclusion at the end of May.
It is still hoped to play the respective finals on 27 June and 24 June, potentially at the end of mini tournaments to be played in Istanbul and Gdansk.
The Women’s Champions League final – originally scheduled for 24 May – has also been postponed.
There is no guarantee of these matches taking place though and work is now being undertaken to try to work out a formula that would allow the competitions to reach a conclusion.
One obvious difficulty is that matches in the men’s competitions are at different stages and countries may be allowed to restart professional football at different times.
In the Champions League, four last-16 ties have been concluded, while the second legs of the other four are still to take place. In the Europa League, six first-leg ties have been played but two remain outstanding.
While it is hard to see UEFA ruling out the second legs of ties that have already started, they may be willing to let the ones that have not – both involving Spanish sides playing Italian ones – be decided by a single game, with the venue to be decided by the toss of a coin.
