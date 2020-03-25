Nasarawa SSG Accepts Assembly Report On Schools’ Projects

The secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed, said he would accept the outcome of the state Assembly report on the N1 billion abandoned Secondary schools projects awarded in 2018 in the state.

Ahmed, who was the former Commissioner for Education when the project was awarded, said yesterday in Lafia when he appeared before the House Ad hoc committee that the work done commensurate with the money provided.

The SSG said that he had accepted to take full responsibility of the outcome of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly investigation reports.

“ I will take full responsibility of the outcome of the investigation as the money expended in the execution of the projects was commensurate with the work done,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Daniel Ogazi, the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee said that the committee had been mandated by the House to get to the root of the matter on the utilisation of the N1billion schools projects across the state to serve as deterrent to others.

According to him, the SSG has agreed and accepted before the committee that he was ready to take full responsibility of the outcome of the committee report.

Ogazi said that the committee has during its first sitting on March 23, gathered all the necessary information and documents and would study them to come out with effective and comprehensive reports on the matter.

“ We as committee will submit our report to the House on Tuesday, March 31st, for further necessary action by the Assembly on this matter.