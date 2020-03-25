Law/Judiciary
Medical Negligence
Medical negligence happens when the medical practitioner fails to provide the care which is expected of each case, thus resulting in injury or death of the patient. It is hinged on the tortuous principle of negligence as propounded by Lord Atkins in the 1932 case of Donoghue V. Stevenson. Medical negligence constitutes an act or omission by a medical practitioner which falls below the accepted standard of care resulting to injury or death of the patient. The Donoghue’s case established a general duty of care to avoid foreseeable injury. Therefore to establish a case of negligence, it must be shown that a duty of care was owed, there have been a breach of that duty and that damage or injury was suffered as a direct result of a breach of the duty owed.
The following can be considered as medical negligence;
1. Failure to attention, when the practitioner was in a position to do so. A good example of this was the case of a woman known as Oyin Gucci who lost her nine month old baby last year. On the 19th of July last year she rushed her son to the General Hospital Ikorodu. According to her account, the nurse on duty met them, but the doctor on-call was absent, his phone switched off. Two hours later, the doctor strolled in leisurely, unperturbed. He acted as if there was no emergency and did not offer any direct treatment to her son, instead he wrote some prescription for her to buy and left for the mosque to pray. Thirty minutes later he returned and attended to other patients. Her son eventually died, although the death could have been averted.
2. Also manifestation of incompetence in the assessment of a patient could result to medical negligence.
3. Making an incorrect diagnosis, particularly when the clinical features were so glaring that no reasonable skilled practitioner could have failed to notice.
4. Making mistake in treatment e.g inadvertent termination of a pregnancy.
5. Failure to see a patient as often as his medical condition warrants.
In Nigeria two cases of negligence stand out. In 2014, Folake Oduyoye was detained at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after she could not pay her bill for a Ceasarean section. Later she grow ill and was not cared for under detention. She died from complications of puerperal sepsis and preumonia. Another case was that of Dr. Rosemary Chukwudebe, Head of Internal Medicine at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital. In 2018 she was rushed to the hospital during an asthma attack and she died in the same unit she headed because oxygen could not be administered timely.
Amidst these negligent activities, what option is available to the patient?
a) A complaint can be filed with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for appropriate redress. The Medical and Dental practitioners Act provides for an Investigation Tribunal and where a Prima Facie case is established, Medical Practitioners who are found guilty of gross negligence are liable to
i Suspension for a period of six months
ii Having his name struck off the m edical register as the case may be
b) Patients can also seek redress througha court of law by filing civil claims for tortuous liability and a breach of duty of care.
Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Law/Judiciary
Wanted Female FBI Suspect Bags Two Years Jail Term
The Benin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of Joan Uruvbu (alias Jay Jay) for conspiracy and internet fraud.
The convict was arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State.
Acting Spokesman of the anti-graft agency said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.
One of the counts reads: “That you, Joan Uruvbu (alias Jay Jay) Daniel Mercedes, Paul Tommy and Sally (all at large) between 2018 and 2019 in Benin City within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire to used attached E-mail to obtain personal identification information of others online to use same to file fraudulent tax returns with the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States of America ( USA) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section (27)(b) of the cybercrime(prohibtion prevention etc) Act ,2015 and punishable under Section 36(1) of the same Act.”
Based on her plea, the counsel for the EFCC, L.P prayed the court that the defendant be convicted and sentenced accordingly.
However, the defence counsel, John Okhihiegbe pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant was a first-time offender, a youth who had a future ahead of her and has shown remorse.
But Justice Emeka Nwite after listening to the defence and prosecution convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years in prison commencing from the date of arrest or a fine of N1million.
The Tide source learnt that items recovered are to be forfeited and restitution made to her victims.
Also, Justice Nwite ruled that the convict signs an undertaking to be of good behavior henceforth.
Law/Judiciary
Suspected Killer Of Police Officer’s Son Opens Up
A minor, Progress Life, 13-year-old who allegedly stabbed the son of a police Sergeant, Marvellous Ekrake,15 has lamented that he did not mean to kill his friend.
He said his intention was to threaten his friend with the knife.
Progress was arrested and taken to the Ughelli Police Station by his family.
The Nation gathered that both friends lived with their parents as neighbours at the Police Barrack, Ughelli.
In the suspects confessional statement,he said, “I never meant to kill him, I only wanted to threaten him with the knife.
Continuing,” After we completed the job for the woman earlier on that day, we were paid N300 and Marvellous decided to take N200 which I objected that the money ought to be shared equally but he insisted, claiming that he would take the larger share because he was older.
“Angered by this, I reported the matter to my father who advised that I allow him take the money. Later that evening, while he was playing with our toy, I warned him to stop playing with the toy. I collected the toy and threw it inside my father’s room with a warning that I will stab him if he enters the room.
Despite my warning, Marvellous insisted that he would go into my father’s room to collect the toy,which he did, and it was in that process that he was stabbed.I ran away after stabbing him.I didn’t know that he would die. I did not know how the whole incident happened.”
Law/Judiciary
Teacher Rapes 14-Year-Old Student In Ogun
A secondary school teacher, Azunyere Chima is currently cooling off his heels in the police cell.
The police in Ogun State told The Tide source that the teacher was arrested for allegedly having forceful canal knowledge of a 14-year-old student.
The father of the girl had reported the case at the police station on Sunday.
The Tide source learnt that the young teacher made confessional statements after he was arrested, apparently blaming the devil for the act.
Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the father had reported at Ibafo Divisional Headquarters that his daughter was lured to the house of the suspect, who happened to be her Art teacher, under the pretence that he wanted to help her with a practical work.
It was reported that the 23-year-old teacher had dragged the victim into his room, overpowered her and had forceful sex with her.
This was said to have caused serious bleeding from the student’s private part. She has since been taken to hospital for treatment.
The DPO Ibafo Police Station, SP Abiodun Ayinde, it was gathered, detailed his detectives to the residence of the suspect at 2, Unity Close Aseese, where he was arrested.
