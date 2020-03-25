Niger Delta
LG Boss Bans Public Gatherings, Restricts Church Services
In line with the directive of the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, banning public activities in the state till further notice due to the menace of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Hon Victor Ihunwo, has announced the ban on all public gatherings in the city.
Ihunwo announced the ban in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bob Abayomi, in his office, last Monday, in Port Harcourt.
He directed that all night clubs, lounges, cinemas and public parks remain closed till further notice beginning from midnight of Monday, March 23, 2020.
He has equally announced the ban on the following activities, public burial ceremonies, weddings, religious crusades, birthday parties with more than 50 guests.
The statement reads, “The Mayor has said that all church services to hold in the city must have not more than 50 worshippers per service with proper spacing.
“Residents of Port Harcourt are encouraged to practice proper personal hygiene and social distancing.
“Anybody or group of persons that runs foul of this directive will be summarily dealt with as that person is truly against the existence of humanity.
“As a responsible government the protection of lives is our cardinal objective and will never be taken for granted.
“The council has set up a surveillance team to ensure that this directive is carried out effectively”, the statement added.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Commercial Drivers Shun Govt’s COVID-19 Preventive Measures
A cross section of commercial vehicle drivers in Rivers State have remained defiant to the directive of the state Ministry of Transport to limit the number of passengers they carry to prevent the spread of Coronavirus into the state.
Some of the drivers, who spoke with The Tide, yesterday, complained that the directive was counter-productive as the spread could not be halted by the restriction of the number of passengers in a small bus or taxi, insisting that no distance between two passengers in a bus or taxi was up to six metres, which the social distancing rules effectively recommend.
One of the bus drivers, Maxwell Bassey, who plies Port Harcourt-Aba Road, said the directive by the state Commissioner for Transport, Hon Sam Soni Ejekwu, would not work, as most motorists were unwilling to abandon passengers at bus stops when their cars were empty.
He argued that the social distancing rules may be difficult to apply to commercial vehicle operators, who were struggling to make ends meet in the face of harsh economic realities, and terrible road infrastructure.
Another taxi driver, who plies Mile 3 to Borikiri, Ikechi Amadi, complained that a reduction in the number of passengers per car will place serious burden on them, saying that government needs to implement palliative measures to cushion the negative impact of the directive on their business.
He argued that it would be difficult for the drivers to comply fully with the order, saying that they were still buying tickets and paying tolls to police at various stop-and-search checkpoints along the road, in addition to the fact that fares have not gone up.
A tricycle driver, Chinedu Chukwu, also complained of the high cost of doing the business without carrying full passengers as provided for on the seats.
He argued that after buying tickets and paying police at locations randomly spaced on the roads, it would be impossible for them to realise enough money to settle the ‘Keke’ owners, and still have something left to feed their families at the end of the day.
A tricycle driver on Agip-Mgbuoshimini road and another taxi driver on Ada-George-Mgbuoba Road also lamented that government had not done enough to motivate them to comply with the directive to carry only two passengers instead of four for tricycle, and three instead of five for taxi, arguing that profits that would be lost as a result of such action will be difficult to recoup.
It would be recalled that the state Commissioner for Transport, Hon Sam Ejeku, had issued a comprehensive directive to guide commercial vehicle drivers in the state to navigate their business without compromising the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
The commissioner had said, “I am glad to issue this communiqué following the joint meeting between the Ministry of Transport and officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other stakeholders in the Transport Sector in Rivers State.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
MEND Leader Supports Peace Initiative To End Andoni Crisis
The Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), says it has accepted the peace initiative by the Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers.
The leader of the group, Mr Etengo Etengo made this known in an audio clip and made available to The Tide on Monday.
According to him, the group has accepted the peace initiative by the traditional rulers to encourage the development of the area.
He said the group had realised that development would only thrive in a peaceful environment, calling on the opposing groups to also key into the peace initiative offered by the traditional rulers.
Etengo also called on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike , and security agencies to prevail on Andoni council Chairman, Hon Paul Lawrence to support the peace initiative by traditional rulers in the area.
The group spoke amid allegation that the chairman was on the move to crumble the peace initiative.
“We are calling on the State Governor, Commissioner of Police, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Director of DSS and other security agencies to please ask the Chairman of Andoni LGA to explain the reasons behind his refusal to work with the committee set up by the traditional rulers to ensure lasting peace in our local government area”. Etengo said.
It would be recalled that the Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers had on March 10, 2020 constituted a 14-member peace initiative committee to interface with various cult groups and security agencies as way of finding lasting peace in Andoni.
Enoch Epelle
Niger Delta
COVID-19: NEMA Calls For Testing Centres In S’South Zone
In a bid to check the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South South Zone, has called for the provision of testing centres in the six states of the Zone.
zonal Coordinator of the agency, Mr. Walson Brandon who said this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, however, said the zone was yet to record any confirmed case of the pandemic in the zone.
According to him, “so far no case of COVID-19 pandemic has been identified in the South-South Zone.
“But the pandemic is fast accelerating it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100, 000 cases, 11 days for the second 100, 000 cases and just four days for the third 100, 000 cases’’ he said.
He said the emergency management community of the Zone is working together all times.
“Therefore, apart from asking people to stay at home and adopting other physical distancing measures, testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case and tracing and quarantining every close contact, are steps to attack the virus aggressively ‘he said.
Bradon said the Agency was collaborating with Ministries of Health and Information in the respective states to step up preparedness and response activities.
The NEMA Zonal Coordinator further said the Agency was collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to provide essential medical supplies to states in the South-South Zone adding that Rivers State urgently needs test Kats.
