Ighalo’s Utd Future Becomes Cloudy
Odion Ighalo’s long-term Manchester United future is up in the air with his loan deal set to end on May 31.
The forward arrived from China in the January transfer window on a temporary move until the end of the season and has been acting as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.
The 30-year-old has impressed at Old Trafford after scoring four goals in three starts and the lifelong United fan is loving life at the club.
Sources close to the player have indicated that the Nigerian would be open to making his loan deal permanent, should the club want to keep him, but the Covid-19 situation has complicated matters.
With the Coronavirus pandemic leading to the postponement of the season, and it being unclear what is happening with regards to the transfer window, plans for Ighalo’s future are up in the air with no agreement currently reached between the parties in these unprecedented circumstances.
The contract, which was agreed with the player and his parent club Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day, was enough to see Ighalo stay until the end of the season and past a potential Europa League final.
However, it is now likely United would have to ask for special permission for an extension to his deal with the 2019-20 campaign, if it resumes, likely to run past the end of May.
The former Watford striker was initially brought in as cover for Rashford but after impressing in his opening eight games, Solskjaer admitted earlier this month that the club would consider making the move permanent.
“We might get to the summer and think we want to extend this, who knows? He’s come in as a breath of fresh air as well,” the Norwegian told Tidesports source .
“He had chances in his five minutes against Chelsea, he scored against Bruges, he had chances against Watford, he had a very good save [from a shot] against Everton – there have been good saves, he doesn’t miss the target very often.
“Even for Anthony (Martial), Mason (Greenwood) and Marcus to learn that it is where the sharks are swimming. It’s comfortable outside the box and you can have a few shots.
“It’s in there where it might be a bit tougher and you might get hurt, that’s where you get goals.”
The 30-year-old refused to be drawn on his future last week when he was asked about potentially staying at Old Trafford.
COVID-19: Wike Heads Task Force To Enforce Orders …As State C’ttee Activates Social Media Platforms, Today …RSG Shuts Oil Mill Market …Panic In Aso Villa As Kyari, Three Staff Test Positive …Osinbajo Goes Into Self-Isolation, Bauchi Gov Tests Positive
The Rivers State Government has set up a 12-man task force on the enforcement of ban on public gatherings and places of worship in order to check the spread of Coronavirus.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said that the task force is headed by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Other members include, the Commissioner of Police; Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army; Air Force Commander; Naval Commander; State Director, Department of State Services; State Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps; Secretary to the State Government; Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Chief of Staff, Government House; and the Commissioner for Health while the Commissioner for Information and Communications will serve as secretary.
According to the statement, the task force will hold its inaugural meeting, today, by 11am at the Government House, Port Harcourt, and advised members to be seated by 10.30am.
Meanwhile, the five-man Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee on Enlightenment and Awareness Creation on COVID-19 says that in continuation of its aggressive campaign, it will activate all its social media platforms, today, and carry out sensitisation to car parks and markets going forward.
Making this known, yesterday, Chairman of the committee, and Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said alongside activating the social media platforms, the committee will also engage road transport workers and tricycle (Keke) drivers to further send the Coronavirus messages across to the people.
The chairman, who stated this as part of efforts to explain what the committee has been doing since its inauguration on March 12, to the Rivers State House of Assembly Joint Committee on Health and Information in his office, also stated that while all the engagements with various stakeholder groups had been fruitful, the one with the International Oil Companies (IOCs) was “productive.
“What we want to do, beginning from tomorrow (Wednesday) is to activate all the social media platforms, so that we will begin to feed content into those social media platforms in order to reach as many people as possible, knowing that the platforms are one key area with considerably large patronage. We will also engage road transport workers and Keke (tricycle) owners”, he said.
In furtherance of the campaign, the chairman said, “tomorrow, environmental health officers will be engaged to take the message to the streets.
“From tomorrow, we’ll engage environmental health officers. They’ll begin street-to-street campaign and they will start with the markets and (car) parks. Thereafter, street-to-street. They will go with megaphones, through which messages will be conveyed to the people, while also distributing flyers”, he said.
The commissioner also stated that car stickers bearing apt messages on the Coronavirus will be produced and distributed, in addition to vests, which will be worn by the environmental health officers.
Nsirim explained that shortly after its inauguration by Governor Nyesom Wike, the committee embarked on engaging key stakeholder groups, which started with Community Development Committees (CDCs) of all the 23 local government areas of the state.
This was followed by engagement with religious groups, the media, principals/head/teachers/proprietors of schools, traders association/National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), the military/paramilitary/police, IOCs an and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).
Of all, Nsirim said the meeting with the IOCs was productive to the extent that they had already activated internal measures of checking the infection with the Coronavirus, and its spread should there be the need.
This, he stated, is in addition to the IOCs’ promise to provide assistance to the state government in the fight against the virus.
“Our meeting with the IOCs was very productive. They too have been proactive: they have a lot of expatriate staff, and on their own, they’ve been doing self-quarantine, and working closely with the Ministry of Health, each time they notice any suspected case among their staff.
“They’re also reducing work hours, the number of personnel that come to work each day as a way of enhancing social distancing. They’ve also assured us of their collaboration in terms of technical expertise and provision of equipment”, he said.
Earlier, the Chairman of the House of Assembly Joint Committee on Health and Information, Hon Samuel Ogeh, had explained the reason for the meeting with the inter-ministerial committee.
According to him, the State Assembly sent them to interface with the committee, to find out what was being done “in respect of the dissemination of information and sensitization of the citizenry.
“We want to hear from you what measures you have put in place, and how you’re going about it, how you’re interfacing with the general public in terms of reaching out to them and keeping them informed”, he said.
On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike, explained the technicalities involved in the enlightenment campaign and coping with exigencies of the moment as they arise in the course of checking the Coronavirus.
He explained what has been done so far medically, and some of the challenges for which everything possible was being done to resolve.
Members of the Assembly Committee at the meeting also included the committee’s Co-Chairman, Hon Enemi Alabo-George; Hon Christian Ahiakwo; and Hon Ansalem Ogugwo, while the inter-ministerial committee also had in attendance the Commissioner for Youths, Hon Prince Ohia Obi, and his Chieftaincy counterpart, Barrister Olisa Elloka Tasie-Amadi.
Similarly, the Rivers State Government has closed down the popular Oil Mill Market in Port Harcourt.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday said the closure of the market is with effect from today.
According to the statement, anyone found trading in the market will be arrested by security agents.
In a related development, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, yesterday afternoon, toured the Presidential Villa beginning from the Office of the Chief Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.
It is believed that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who was not in the office, yesterday, might have gone into self-isolation.
Also on self-isolation is the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye.
Osinbajo and Kyari sat close to each other at the last Federal Executive Council meetings held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.
Their seats were separated by that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.
Osinbajo had also presided over the National Executive Council.
Kyari, last Monday tested positive for COVID-19.
Kyari, who was on a trip to Germany on March 7, to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigerian electricity expansion programme, returned to the country on March 14.
According to a top government functionary, Kyari “is in self-isolation where he’s being monitored by medical personnel because he’s not showing severe symptoms of the disease.”
Asked if he had been moved to Abuja University Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada where victims of COVID-19 are being treated, the source replied: “It is not compulsory that everyone who tests positive must be taken to the hospital.
“If the patient is not showing severe symptoms of COVID-19, he can merely be given a bed rest”, noting that most of the victims of the disease naturally recover.
The source added that over 80 per cent of victims recover without any intervention.
“He may test positive and not show severe symptoms and so be in self-isolation. The symptoms in over 80 per cent cases are mild as they manifest modestly. Most people will recover without intervention. Fatality is common in old people.
“They only have to be monitored to find that the situation is not deteriorating. He can be on bed rest and be given drugs related to the symptoms he’s showing. If the symptom is fever, he can be given Paracetamol.
“He will be given water to help him hydrate. His blood sample will be taken to know that he’s not showing any sign of deterioration. The treatment given to them is just to support the immune system,” he said.
According to him, most of the victims of the disease who die are those who show respiratory symptoms like pneumonia and that is why ventilators are needed.
Also, Kyari’s staff as well as presidential aides who had had contact with him have been asked to self-isolate.
The source disclosed that no tests would be done on them unless they show symptoms of the virus, explaining that this is because there is limited number of test kits.
“Tests are done if only people are showing symptoms. If they are not showing symptoms, they will only be told to self-isolate. They will not be tested until they are showing symptoms.
“It’s on account of limited kits that this is done. Ideally, everybody should be tested because there are some people that are not showing the symptoms and are positive. We have people from high-burdened countries but there are no kits. It is not prudent to use the kits for those that are not showing the signs.”
The committee led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, all wore face masks.
They went in through the permanent secretary’s wing and came out from the chief of staff’s wing, in a tour that lasted almost 40 minutes.
When approached to comment on the purpose of the visit, Mustapha said “you will be briefed later,” as he led his team members out of the office.
Other members of the committee were National Coordinator for the fight against COVID19, Dr. Sani Aliyu; the Ministers of Health, Interior, Aviation, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and Education.
Others were Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of Environment, Director-General, Department of Security Service, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organization Country Representative.
However, as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Media Department of the Presidential Villa has reduced the number of accredited journalists covering the Villa to 20 for the next two weeks.
Accredited journalists who are over 100 in number, will now take turns to cover the Presidential Villa.
President Muhammadu Buhari met separately with the Governor of Katsina, Hon Aminu Masari; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu.
Journalists were not briefed at the end of the meeting.
In the same vein, there are palpable fears at the State House as three staff of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari tested positive for Coronavirus, yesterday.
A presidential source confirmed the development.
However, all the aides at the Vice President’s wing with the exception of his media aide did not turn up for work.
A source said the VP reported late to work, last Monday afternoon unlike him.
Most of his aides had face masks and hand gloves on when they came to work last Monday.
But for now, the Villa is on a gradual lockdown as none essential staff have been asked to stay away.
Meanwhile, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, now tested positive for Coronavirus, had contacts with many people since his return from Germany on March 14.
And there are emergent fears he may have spread the virus to them.
Apart from Buhari, who has tested negative, Kyari also interacted with Minister of Power, Engineer Mamman Sale.
Both travelled to Germany together.
On Twitter, yesterday, Nigerians called out the engineer to quickly self-isolate.
They also criticised him for hosting the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard on March 19.
Kyari also regularly interacted with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with whom he normally sits at the Federal Executive Council meetings.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who now heads the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 was also another Kyari contact.
So was the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
Others are President Buhari’s SSA Media, Garba Shehu; and Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume; and Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
Kyari visited Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on March 17 on his return from Germany, to deliver Buhari’s message to Bello at the prayers marking the eighth days since the death of Bello’s mum.
Lai Mohammed, Akume, Shehu were all at the event.
Only yesterday, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a media statement made available, yesterday.
The governor earlier said he met and shook hands with Mohammed, the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19, last Sunday.
In Lagos, despite shutting down schools, night clubs, banning burial, wedding activities, and restraining religious gatherings, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, ordered the temporary closure of all markets that are not selling essential commodities like medical equipment, water, foodstuff with effect from Thursday.
Sanwo-Olu said this in a press briefing, yesterday evening.
During the briefing, he said: “It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.
“We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.
“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on, former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku has sent a short word of prayer to Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, after he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Atiku in a tweet said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Allah ya kare mu gabaki daya, kuma ya bashi lafiya. –AA”.
It was reported that Abba Kyari had been in Germany, one of the countries rocked by Coronavirus on official assignment.
Nevertheless, cases of Coronavirus infection in Nigeria have risen to 42, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Two new cases were recorded, yesterday, adding to the already existing 40 cases to take the tally to 42.
According to the NCDC, two new cases of the disease had been confirmed in Nigeria, saying one of the cases was in Lagos and the other in Ogun State.
The centre said one of the cases was that of a returning traveller, while second case was a contact of a previously confirmed case.
“As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 2 deaths,” it said.
On Monday, nine new Coronavirus cases were recorded in Nigeria.
This brought the total to 40 as at Monday, but two new cases, yesterday take it to 42.
However, there is anxiety written in the faces of many Nigerians.
Boko Haram Kills 70 Soldiers In Borno …DHQ Confirms 47 Dead In Ambush
At least, 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush on their convoy by Boko Haram terrorists in the restive Borno State, military and security sources confirmed, yesterday.
They said that the insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades at a lorry carrying troops as it travelled near Gorgi village in Borno State, last Monday.
“It was a huge loss, at least, 70 soldiers have perished in the ambush,” one of the officers said.
“The terrorists specifically targeted a truck loaded with soldiers with RPGs and incinerated the vehicle, killing all on board,” a second officer said.
“So far, 70 bodies have been recovered but the toll is certainly more than that as rescue operation is still underway.”
Several soldiers were injured and some others taken captive by the jihadists, the two officers said.
The convoy had left regional capital Maiduguri on its way to launch an offensive on a camp belonging to jihadists affiliated to the Islamic State group in the area, a member of a government-backed militia fighting the insurgents said.
The Islamic State in West Africa Province faction split from Boko Haram insurgents in 2016 and has focused on attacking troops, raiding bases and laying ambush on military convoys.
The group has been accused of increasing attacks on civilians and taking hostages at bogus checkpoints on main roads in the region.
The decade-long conflict has killed 36,000 people and displaced 1.8 million in the North-East of Nigeria.
Fighting has also spilt over the border into neighbouring countries, prompting the formation of a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.
Reacting to the incident, the Defence Headquarters, yesterday, gave the figure of the soldiers killed in the Monday ambush as 47, contrary to reports that 70 soldiers were killed by the Boko Haram terrorists.
The DHQ also placed the figure of wounded soldiers at 15.
Giving details of the ambush that took place at Gorgi in Allargano forest in Borno State, the Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Major General Enenche, said the soldiers were not killed in direct combat with the terrorists.
According to him, the terrorists ambushed the military vehicle conveying logistics and artillery which included bombs and other weapons and shot at it, resulting in an explosion that killed the soldiers and the insurgents that mounted the ambush.
Enenche said, “We are in a fluid conflict situation between March 23 to 24, troops who were on a clearance and consolidation operation which was successful were ambushed and we suffered some casualties.
“After the successful operation, the troops were heading to Buk when the Boko Haram insurgents shot at the last vehicle conveying supplies and the bombs exploded in the process killing some of the soldiers and all the insurgents that mounted the ambush”.
He added that following the ambush, fighter jets were scrambled and the fleeing insurgents that survived the explosion were neutralised.
“Accordingly, air assets, including an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform and fighter jets, were immediately scrambled to provide Close Air Support to the troops. While the ISR platform provided situational awareness to the troops, the fighter jets engaged the BHTs, immobilizing a gun truck and neutralizing some of the terrorists. Some others, who attempted to beat a hasty retreat, were mopped up by the jets in follow-on attacks.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North-East, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation”.
Enenche stated further that the names and identities of the deceased soldiers were been collated, just as he said that the military sympathises with the families of the victims.
However, the Defence Headquarters has explained that the troops of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ deployed in Benue State have recovered a large cache of weapons from fleeing bandits in Odogoke and Odejo communities in Agatu Local Area of the state.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday in Abuja.
Onyeuko said that the troops carried out cordon and search operation in the communities to apprehend bandits following deadly clashes in the area.
Items recovered, according to him, include one double-barrel gun, 19 locally made rifles, one pistol, four rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, three cartridges for pump-action rifle, among other accoutrements.
“Normalcy has returned to the communities and general security in the area remains calm. Troops have dominated the general area with fighting patrols to ensure peace and stability in the area.
“The Defence Headquarters hereby encourage the public in the general area to come up with credible information to enable the troops to be proactive,” he said.
Coronavirus Scourge: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown In Rivers …Orders Closure Of Public Parks, Night Clubs, Cinemas , Bans Public Burials, Weddings …Sets Up Boundary Surveillance Posts, LG Monitoring Teams …Urges Religious Leaders To Support RSG To Succeed
In furtherance of the commitment of the Rivers State Government to protect residents of the state, Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, announced that beginning, today, all public parks, night clubs and cinemas will remain closed till further notice.
In a state broadcast, yesterday, Wike directed religious groups to temporarily stop all forms of open worship.
He said: “with effect from the same date (Tuesday, March 24, 2020), all public parks, night clubs and cinemas in the State are to remain closed till further notice.
“Similarly, after due consultations with religious leaders, it was agreed that all religious organisations are to temporarily stop all forms of open worship. Public burial and wedding ceremonies are also banned within this period.
“In view of the fact that the disease spreads fast through body contact, social distance has become imperative if we are to contain the spread.
“May I, therefore, call on all religious leaders, traditional rulers and opinion leaders in the state to assist government to implement these decisions by ensuring that persons under their care do not fall foul of this directive”.
Wike directed Local Government Council chairmen to ensure that public burials and weddings do not take place in their respective areas.
He said: “May I emphasise that local government chairmen are to be held responsible if public burials and weddings take place in their local government areas.
“Government will set up monitoring teams for the 23 local government areas to ensure compliance. Defaulters will be seen as enemies of the state and will be made to face appropriate sanctions.
“My Dear Good People of Rivers State, the essence of governance is to protect lives and we cannot be indifferent when this COVID-19 continues to claim lives world-wide.
“We urge everyone to remain calm and maintain social distance. We shall continue to review the situation and adjust accordingly.
“Like I said in my broadcast last Friday, these decisions may seem painful for all of us but there is no price that is too much to pay for us to stay alive”.
The Rivers State governor stated with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surveillance posts will be set up across the state.
“The Rivers State Government having reviewed current developments across the country is desirous to further strengthen prevention measures across the state to keep our citizens safe.
“To this end, with effect from tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Surveillance posts are to be set up at the following borders of the state: Emohua for motorists coming from Bayelsa and Delta states; Omerelu for motorists coming from Owerri; Okehi for motorists coming from Imo State through Etche; Akwuzie in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area for motorists coming from Imo State; Oyigbo Toll Gate for motorists coming from Aba and Opoku in Khana Local Government Area for motorists coming from Akwa Ibom State.
“Marine entry points: Port Harcourt and Onne Ports, Nembe, Bille, Bonny and NLNG Jetties are also going to be under surveillance. Each of the Surveillance Posts shall be manned by trained health and security personnel who will ensure that motorists and seafarers are tested before they are allowed to enter the state.
“All motorists and seafarers are please enjoined to cooperate with the Surveillance teams as they have been empowered to legitimately enforce this directive,” Wike said.
The governor added: “I use this medium to call on citizens to minimise family visits. Rather, everyone should maintain contacts through the use of telephones”.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has appealed to religious leaders in the state to cooperate with his administration to enforce precautionary measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Speaking during a meeting with religious leaders at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike urged the religious leaders to work with the state government to fight the ailment.
He said “This is a trying period. The state government owes the society a responsibility to protect lives and property.
“This is an interface to inform you of the measures that the state government is taking.”
He urged the churches and Muslims to ensure social distancing of about 50 persons who worship at a particular time.
The governor advised all religious groups to spread out their worship time to admit fewer people per time.
Wike informed the religious leaders that his administration has set up surveillance teams to test all people coming into the state.
He said, “Health issue is vey. Nobody should trivialize health issues.”
The governor said that only government directive will apply in the state at this time.
He said that markets are yet to be shut down due to the current economic situation.
Responding, Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt. Rev. Innocent Ordu said that clerics have been directed to restrict attendance of church services to check the spread of Coronavirus.
The Regional pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Belemina Obunge said that the church has already taken measures to restrict the numbers of worshippers in the churches.
A Catholic Priest, Mognr Pius Kii informed the governor that the church is already working to stop huge numbers in any church service.
Apostle Zilly Aggrey, said steps should be taken on the issue of lock down of cities.
Also speaking, Imam Idris of Rumuolumeni Mosque assured the Rivers State governor that Muslims in the state will comply with the directive of the state government.
