Politics
Fayemi In Self-Isolation
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State says he is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus.
Fayemi, also Chairman of the Governors Forum, made this known yesterday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode in Ado-Ekiti.
The governor, in the statement, said his going into self-isolation, should not be misconstrued to mean that he already has the COVID-19 disease.
“There is no cause for alarm. I just took this step as a normal precautionary measure.
“I have gone in contact with those suspected to be having the case of COVID-19, and I felt I have to do this to help the situation.
“With the circumstance we find ourselves today, every citizen must engage in personal hygiene and take actions that can help us overcome this challenge, and that is exactly what I have done,” he said.
Fayemi, therefore, urged Ekiti residents not to panic over the development.
“I took the precautionary measures in the best interest of all and to prevent the spread of the disease,” the governor said.
He urged Ekiti citizens to abide by his directives on social distancing and obey fully the restriction of gathering to only 20 people and handwashing to prevent the spread of the disease.
Fayemi had earlier announced his self-isolation on his tweeter handle, following unfolding revelations that some top presidential aides and governors, whom he had contacts with, had tested positive to the virus.
Politics
Lawmaker Lauds FG Over Fuel Supply To Border Communities
Lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, has commended the Federal Government for the resumption of fuel supply around border communities.
Humpe told our source yesterday, in Lagos, that resumption of supply of petroleum products to filling stations at the affected border communities had further displayed that the current administration has a listening ear.
The lawmaker said that the resumption would alleviate the plight of his constituents that reside in Seme, Apa, Gbaji, Kweme, Owode and other border communities affected by the earlier suspension.
Recall that the Federal Government, on November 7, 2019, directed that petroleum products should no longer be supplied to filling stations within 20km of the borders.
The Customs Comptroller General, Col. Hammed Alli, Rtd, issued the memo suspending petroleum products to fuel stations around border communities.
He said that the directive became necessary because of the atrocities being committed at the border areas.
However, the Federal Government, on March 23, lifted the suspension on a total of 66 filling stations across the border communities of Nigeria, in order to ease fuel scarcity in the areas.
Humpe said that the suspension had affected the socio- economic lif of the border communities in the area, because most of them were not connected to the national grid.
“There are many communities within Seme, Owode, Apa Kweme and Apa that are not connected to national grid, their only means of electricity is generator.
“Also, we have residents that engage in grinding of pepper, dry cleaners, cafe operators and other businesses that require electricity.
“ All these businesses were grounded due to the suspension of fuel to border communities. Many of our youths are jobless and wandering aimlessly.
“Many of our people that came to buy petrol in Badagry in jerry can got their petrol seized by the security agents who thought that they were engaged in bunkering,” he said.
Hunpe said that it was as a result of this suffering that traditional rulers in Badagry West LCDA and other leaders wrote him as their representative to beg the government to allow nine filling stations with valid papers to lift the products.
“I worked on this letter and sent the list of filling stations picked at Seme and Owode-Apa to the Chairman, House Committe Petroleum Downstream for consideration and approval.
“The approval come from the Comptroller General of Custom on March 18.
Politics
Kano Assembly Approves Ganduje’s N50bn Loan Request
The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to access N50 billion bond from the Capital Market.
The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa, yesterday, read a letter signed by the Governor, dated 24th March 24, seeking for their approval to access the loan.
The Speaker, who presided over the plenary, explained that the loan was to enable the government complete some ongoing projects as well as embark on new ones.
Gafasa said that the loan, as contained in the letter, would be repaid within 10 years.
The request was subsequently approved after exhaustive deliberations by the lawmakers.
Meanwhile, the House has adjourned sitting to April 13, 2020.
The Speaker directed the members to go back to their respective constituencies and embark on prayers against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gafasa prayed for God’s protection of all Nigerians against the disease and wished those already infected speedy recovery.
Politics
Anambra Assembly Adjourns Plenary Indefinitely
The Anambra State House of Assembly has adjourned plenary indefinitely to avoid spread of Coronavirus in the state.
The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, made the announcement while addressing newsmen after an executive session, in Awka, yesterday.
Okafor said the decision was taken following directive from Governor Willie Obiano asking workers in the state to stay at home for two weeks to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
“I wish to announce that the Anambra State House of Assembly has proceeded on indefinite adjournment due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.
“Lawmakers will, however, embark on sensitisation tour of their various constituencies to educate their constituents on the dangers of the Coronavirus in the country and ways to stay safe,” he said.
Okafor commended Obiano for the proactive measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
According to him, such proactive measures are in the interest of the people of the state.
He appealed to residents to adhere strictly to the directive of the state government in their own interest.
“The state government is doing all it can to ensure that the virus does not enter the state.
“As legislatures, we promise to assist the Governor to achieve his good intentions for the people of the state,” Okafor said.
