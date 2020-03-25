Diri Assures Victory For PDP In Senatorial Bye-Election

Bayelsa State Governor Sen. Douye Diri, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the suspended Bayelsa Central and West senatorial bye-elections whenever they are conducted.

Diri expressed this optimism yesterday while addressing PDP faithful shortly after the conduct of the party’s state congress at the Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

In a statement by the Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, the governor was quoted as saying that the peaceful conduct of the PDP ward, local government and state congresses demonstrated the party’s maturity and dominance in the state.

He said the successful congresses had repositioned the party to continually enjoy the support of the people and win elections in the state.

He expressed gratitude to former President Goodluck Jonathan and his predecessor, Mr Seriake Dickson, for their contribution towards the success of the elective congresses.

Diri also commended the elders, delegates and members of the party and paid special tributes to the outgoing chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas, and his team for their commitment to the overriding interest of the party.

While congratulating the newly elected executive, he charged them to emulate the worthy examples set by the Cleopas-led exco and improve on the fortunes of the party in the next four years.

He also called on stakeholders to support the new executive to enable them to serve the party effectively.

Diri said: “We can only make them succeed when we give them our full support like we did to the outgoing chairman and other members of that executive.

“They were committed, united and faithful to our party. So, I believe you will follow the example and footsteps that they have laid for you.

“Let me also seize this opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation to the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and my boss and leader, former Governor Seriake Dickson, for their support for this congress.

“Let me assure us that with these two leaders by my side, the PDP will continue to win elections in our state. With what we have achieved today, even though the Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial bye-elections have been postponed, our party will win those seats squarely whenever INEC conducts the bye-elections.”

The newly-elected State PDP Chairman, Mr Solomon Agwanana, expressed appreciation to the delegates, Governor Diri and other leaders for giving him and his team the opportunity to serve the party.

The new PDP helmsman, who hails from Ekeremor Local Government Area, pledged that the new executive would consolidate and improve on the gains already achieved by the party.

He solicited the support of all stakeholders, stressing the need for deliberate efforts to reconcile and re-integrate aggrieved members within and outside the party.