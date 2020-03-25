COVID-19: Oyetola, Wife Test Negative

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and his wife, Kafayat, have tested negative to Coronavirus.

Oyetola told journalists at a news conference at the Government House in Osogbo, yesterday that he submitted himself for the test to know his status.

He said, “I spent the better part of last week in Abuja.”

The governor said his wife also submitted self for the test “because of her recent travel history.”

He said, “Considering the fact that I was in Abuja for the better part of last week, as a way of leading by example, I have also subjected myself to test.

“My wife, because of her recent travel history, also subjected herself to test. Both came back negative.”

Oyetola also confirmed the first case of the virus in the state, saying that it was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The governor said that the confirmed case was a returnee from the United Kingdom and was currently receiving treatment.

According to him, government has contacted the family of the patient and has since commenced contact tracing to identify people who might have been in contact with the index case.

“The sample was tested at the NCDC accredited testing centre: the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Ede, Osun. The result released on Tuesday night was positive.

“ However, this confirmed case is not the first one we will be subjecting to investigation. But so far, all the others had tested negative,” the governor said.

Oyetola also appealed to all returnees from the UK, the US, Europe, the West African Coast and, indeed, other high-risk countries to self-isolate and submit selves to test.

He said this would assist the government in containing the spread of the virus.

The governor gave the emergency numbers to call in case of any outbreak of the virus as: 293, 08035025692, 08033908772 and 08056456250.

The governor also listed the measures put in place by the government to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

He said that a task force had been set up to man all the state land borders and conduct preliminary screenings of suspected cases.

The governor also said that all major markets in the state would be shut down with effect from Friday, March 27.

He, however, said traders would be allowed to sell food items in front of their houses and that pharmacies would be exempted from the ban.

The governor also said the ban on public gatherings, church services, mosques, social events and political meetings would remain in force.

Oyetola also said that the state had set up holding centres to isolate and treat suspected and reported cases of the virus.

“Fellow citizens and residents of our dear state do not to panic; the case is under control.

“ I want to urge you all to continue to observe necessary precautionary measures by regularly washing your hands with water and soap and also maintaining the prescribed social distancing,” he said.