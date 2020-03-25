News
COVID-19: Niger Orders Closure Of All Entry Points
Amidst growing fears of the spread of the deadly Corona virus in different parts of the country, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, yesterday, rolled out stringent measures to curb its incursion into the state.
Bello, in a statement issued on his behalf by Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, ordered the immediate closure of all entry points, including land and waterways, among other measures.
It warned that violators of the directives risk arrest.
The statement read: “The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, hereby issues the following directives to guide the response of government and citizens to the stark realities of the coronavirus outbreak.
“All entry points into Kogi State (land and waterways) are now closed. Entry and transit by any vehicle is subject to successful health check of all passengers.
“To prevent avoidable delays, which may extend to preventive quarantining, persons with any disease condition which mimics CORVID-19 symptoms, including elevated temperatures, should have a medical report from a reputable hospital/medical practitioner explaining their condition before venturing through the state.
“Directive shutting all educational institutions in the state, both public and private, from Monday, March 23, 2020 remains in effect until further notice.
“Civil servants on Grade Level 1-13, except those on specified essential services (medical personnel, revenue officers, law enforcement) are to remain at home and away from work till advised otherwise.
“All social, cultural and religious activities are hereby suspended and essential activities must not have a crowd beyond 5 persons. We solicit everyone’s prayers from the safety of their homes.”
“Tricycle (keke) operators may carry only one (1) passenger at a time and must provide hand sanitizers for use by their passengers. Relevant officials are empowered to stop and enforce compliance. Defaulters will be arrested.
“Regular four-wheeled taxis may carry only three (3) passengers at a time (1 in front and 2 behind) and must provide hand sanitizers for use by their passengers. Relevant officials are empowered to stop and enforce compliance. Defaulters will be arrested.
“Buses may carry only two (2) passengers per row of seats, subject to a maximum of 10 passengers per trip for any type of bus. Relevant officials are empowered to stop and enforce compliance. Defaulters will be arrested.
“All public areas, pubs, bars and restaurants are limited to 5 customers at a time, seated apart in line with the social distancing guidelines. Operators and customers are advised to utilise delivery and takeaway options more during this period.
“All transport companies, transport unions and terminal operators must keep a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers, especially verified phone numbers. They must also provide hand-wash stands with soap in the garages and hand sanitizers in the buses. Passengers are required to cooperate by washing their hands with soap and water and sanitize them before boarding. They are to be denied boarding if they fail to comply with the hygiene procedures.
“All corporate premises and large businesses in the state must keep visitors registers as well as take the temperature checks of guests and visitors using a non-contact infra-red thermometer. Any guest with high temperature above 38 degrees Celsius must be reported immediately.
“Wilful breach of these guidelines, the unjustified inflation of prices of any essential commodity and the making or spreading of fake news or hate speech during this period of trial will be regarded as sabotage and punished accordingly.
“Commercial motorcycle operators are to suspend their operations with effect from Thursday 26th March, 2020. Strict compliance is mandatory. With this, we will be able to ensure compliance with the social distancing procedures as well as discourage people from coming to the public space indiscriminately.”
News
Assembly Passes Waste Mgt, Marshal Bill
The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed the Rivers State Waste Dumping Prohibition and Environmental Marshals bill(HA-13) into law.
The passage of the bill follows last weekend’s public hearing and submission of Committee Report led by Hon Dumle Maol of Gokana State Constituency on the floor of the House on Monday.
Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule led the debate as he argued that the bill would not duplicate subsisting laws but will rather enhance enforcement and penalties of defaulters. He ruled out fear that it will duplicate extant laws already existing.
His argument stems from contrary views expressed by Hon. Michael Okechuwku Chinda of Obio/Akpor II and Hon. Christain Ahiakwo of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni 1 State Constituency.
Both Chinda and Ahiakwo were of the view that all extant laws should be reviewed such that they will not conflict with the new law.
Defaulters of the new proposed Waste and Sanitation Marshal Bill will face summary trial according to the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule.
He noted that, “the bill will not function in isolation. Some aspects are already in existing laws. What we are doing here today is to avoid contradictions. The sanitation marshals will be provided with powers to arrest and the Magistrate Courts will sit to try those who default.”
Amaewhule further disclosed that scavengers and others who pose problems to the waste management would be arrested and tried so they will serve as deterrent to others.
In a similar vein, a bill seeking to establish a State Security Trust Fund has passed first reading.
Debate on the bill was deferred until next sitting of the House.
As private member bill, when passed into law will boost funding and efficiency in security apparatus of the state.
News
COVID-19: Tension in Nasarawa Over Status Of Gov
There is tension in Nasarawa State over the status of Governor Abdullahi Sule after coming in contact with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari who was tested positive to COVID-19.
Governor Sule held series of meetings at the Presidential Villa last week where he was alleged to have come in contact with Kyari.
Our correspondent gathered reliably that the Governor has gone into self- isolation in his private residence in Lafia, a day after it was confirmed Kyari tested positive.
It was also gathered that between March 20 and 24, the Governor held series of meetings with various stakeholders in the state including the Emir of Lafia, other first class chiefs, commissioners, special advisers and chairmen of local government councils on ways of curtailing the spread of the virus.
His last public appearance was on Tuesday, March 24 where he featured in a live radio programme on Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS) on the spread of the virus.
This development, our correspondent gathered, has generated a lot of anxiety in the state, especially among top government functionaries and other critical stakeholders who have come in contact with the Governor before he went into self isolation.
When our correspondent contacted the Director, Strategic Communications and Press Affairs to the governor, Yakubu Lamai, he said: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa State has taken the precautionary measure to self- isolate and work from home so as to reduce exposure to the COVID -19 virus.
“Engineer Sule had earlier invited the medical team to conduct comprehensive tests on his person and obtain samples.
“All results so far show that he is negative.
“The public will be kept abreast of any new developments as regards the health status of His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule and all other government personnel as they unfold.”
Nasarawa State Government has confirmed another suspected case of COVID 19 at the Specialist Hospital Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.
The Commissioner of Health Ahmed Baba Yahaya said that the victim came from Abuja for a wedding ceremony.
He said that the suspect was rushed to the hospital after developing symptoms of the virus and put on isolation to prevent spread.
“It is true at about 5 pm yesterday we were informed from the rapid response team that they brought in a suspected case of Coronavirus,
the person came in from Abuja and started exhibiting some symptoms likely of Coronavirus and our team get him isolated”
“We have started tracing those that came in contact with him and link
has been on and we are on course,” he explained.
He said that sample of saliver and other necessities of the suspected victim has been taken for test to ascertain his true status.
News
Cleric Hails Govt, Church Relationship
A senior Priest in the Anglican Communion, Diocese of Niger Delta, Venerable A.C.Abbey-Kalio has hailed the cordial relationship between the government and the church.
Venerable Abbey-Kalio, who stated this recently at Opobo while speaking with The Tide, said the move is healthy and would strengthen the synergy between the church and government towards good governance.
He said the task for social re-engineering is the collective responsibility of the citizens and institutions including the church, and should not be left alone to government and its agencies.
The Okrika-born charismatic Anglican priest said “the church has been supportive of good governance at all tiers of government.”
Abbey-Kalio, the Vicar of Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town, cited the participation of the Anglican priests and laity in monitoring the electoral process in last year’s polls and stated that the success of that exercise implied that all hands must be on deck, if the country must evolve a workable and credible system.
Government, he said, should protect the church, and not to shy away in supporting it financially to encourage the church to sustain its prayers for government and the nation.
By: Bethel Toby
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Kaduna Announces New Austerity Measures
-
Featured3 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Tightens Surveillance At PH Airport …Assures Additional Measures, Today …Sets Up Five-Man Committee To Monitor Compliance …Nigeria Records Eight New Cases As Number Rises To 30
-
Sports3 days ago
Rangers Striker Dies In Auto Crash
-
Editorial3 days ago
Lessons From Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
COVID-19: Bayelsa Shuts Schools, Restricts Gatherings
-
Featured2 days ago
Coronavirus Scourge: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown In Rivers …Orders Closure Of Public Parks, Night Clubs, Cinemas , Bans Public Burials, Weddings …Sets Up Boundary Surveillance Posts, LG Monitoring Teams …Urges Religious Leaders To Support RSG To Succeed
-
Business3 days ago
IPMAN Decries Activities Of Illegal Bunkerers
-
Politics2 days ago
Coronavirus: Atiku Debunks Reports Of His Son Refusing To Isolate