Sports
COVID-19: Dakkada Players Stranded Over Unpaid Allowances
Players of the Nigerian Professional football league side, Dakkada FC have lamented what the coronavirus outbreak has caused them and how the club has refused to pay the players to proceed on the break.
The Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL was earlier suspended in measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus the league management company announced, yesterday.
However, players of the club have been lamenting following the club’s inability to pay the players before sending them out of camp due to the covid-19 outbreak.
A player of the club, Harrison Ibukun, told newsmen that they have been stranded in Uyo and some of them cannot return to their families yet because the club has refused to pay.
Ibukun speaking further said the club was paying them half salaries right from September 2019.
“For me, I’m not coping very well because they gave us break and no money, in fact, I couldn’t travel to Lagos to meet up with my families so am not happy.
“We didn’t complain then because we did not expect the break, and no time for us to complain, Ibukun said.
“They gave us ten days break, we are still in Uyo stranded save for those who live in the eastern part of the country but for those of us who came from Lagos or Abuja? we cannot travel due to lack of money”.
Another player, Femi Ajayi who is a striker at Dakkada said he was not afraid to call the management out, also confirmed Ibukun’s half salaries allegation.
“It’s sad that the Indigenes are afraid to speak out, But for me, they can’t do anything to me as I have made my name already”, he told newsmen.
“I already made my mind up to leave the Club at the end of the season”, Ajayi concluded.
Sports
NANF Lauds Rangers’ Insurance Policy For George
National Association of Nigerian Footballers NANF has applauded the management of Rangers International for its life insurance policy for its players.
Rangers announced on Monday that late Ifeanyi George’s family were entitled to a multi-million naira compensation following the insurance policy put in place for the players a few years ago.
“I can assure you that the Rangers Management Corporation has a comprehensive life insurance policy in place for its players and officials and his Excellency the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, ensures that insurance premiums are paid promptly and as at when due.
“As we speak his Excellency has ordered the activation of the insurance claim this morning and we are on top of the situation,” Rangers General Manager, Davidson Owumi stated.
In its reactions to the new development, the body representing the league players in a release signed by President of the body, Harrison Jalla, that Rangers have set a perfect example of how clubs should be run in the country.
“This is how a professional club side should run kudos to Rangers management. In the cases of the death of Kabiru Baleiria of Kano pillars, Chineme Martins of Nasarawa united and Tiamiyu Kazeem of Remo Stars we are yet to see anything like a comprehensive life insurance policy operated by those clubs in a Precarious career like Professional football,”
Ifeanyi George, died on Sunday after he was involved in a serious road accident on his way to Lagos from Enugu.
His death however brought to three the number of players in the domestic league to have met their untimely death within one month, following the deaths of Chieneme Martins and Tiamiyu Kazeem of Nasarawa United and Remo Stars, respectively.
Sports
Igali Hails Tokyo 2020 Postponement
President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Hon. Daniel Igali, has lauded the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games till 2021, describing it as ‘the best thing to do’.
On Tuesday, the IOC and hosts Japan bowed to growing pressure from various Olympic Committees and stakeholders to announce the postponement of the quadrennial multi-sport event to a date ‘not later than summer 2021’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 18,000 lives globally.
In an interview with Today FM in Port Harcourt monitored by Tidesports, the Sydney 2000 Olympic gold-medalist said the athletes and coaches will now re-strategise ahead of 2021.
“With the scourge of the Covid-19 all over the world, and with no end in sight as it stands, I think the best thing to do was to have postponed it to next year.
“The good thing is that it is not cancelled. The good thing is that we are still having the Olympics, it is only that in another three years after next year, we might have another Olympics.
“But putting all the athletes’ minds at rest, all the coaches and officials minds at rest, I think it was the best thing to do,” Igali said.
It is the first time the Olympic Games are suffering postponement in its 124-year modern history. Although, the Games were outrightly cancelled in 1916, 1940 and 1944 during the first and second World Wars.
Sports
Inter To Offer Moses Three -Year Contract
Inter Milan is reportedly ready to offer Victor Moses a three-year contract at the end of the season.
According to Tidesports source, the Italian giants will trigger the €10 million purchase option in his loan deal.
The former Nigeria international joined Inter on-loan from Chelsea in January, linking up with former Blues boss Antonio Conte at the San Siro.
Moses spent the first half of the 2019-20 season on-loan at Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce, but left the Istanbul-based club almost exactly a year after joining the them on an 18-month loan deal.
The 29-year-old has made seven appearances for Inter across all competitions this season, featuring in all those games on the right side of midfield.
Moses has persistently struggled with thigh injuries over the last few months and missed the club’s 2-0 loss to Juventus due to a thigh problem.
The Serie A is currently suspended indefinitely due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
