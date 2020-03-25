COVID-19: Business Activities, Passenger Traffic Low At PH Airport

A stakeholder in the maritime industry and the executive vice chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, has decried the huge infrastructural deficit in the maritime sector, urging the Federal Government to provide solutions to the deficits.

He said that effective resolution of the deficits would facilitate the implementation of the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business in the maritime industry.

Afolabi, a terminal operator in the maritime industry who disclosed this in a chat with aviation correspondents on Monday, noted that the Federal Government’s Executive Order was targeted at facilitating trade, but that infrastructure deficits have become obstacles to the policy.

“Huge infrastructure deficit has led to deplorable access roads, faulty cargo scanner, nonexistent rail system, non-functional truck bay among others which conspired to negatively impact on the service delivery efficiency.

“These challenges are the major issues in the maritime industry, and can not continue to reel under infrastructural decay if the sector must contribute meaningfully to the economy and fulfill the industry’s potential.

“I, indeed, commend the Federal Government’s efforts in reforming the maritime industry, especially with the Executive Order which was signed by the then Acting President. It is an acknowledgement of the fact that things must be done differently.

“However, infrastructure deficit would negate the good intentions of the government if the problems listed above are not strategically and urgently addressed”, he said.

Afolabi posited that over 90 percent of world’s trade was transported by sea, stressing that maritime industry was strategic to the country in terms of its contributions to the economic growth and development of nations.

According to him, the contributions of the sector to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) were still low when compared with its huge potential and opportunities.

