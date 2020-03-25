CISLAC Wants Govt To Waive Taxes

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has urged the Federal Government to waive taxes for citizens as part of socio-economic palliative measure to ameliorate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC, said this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

Rafsanjani also advised governments at local, state and federal levels to take more effective rapid disaster response and management to be able to curb the spread of the virus.

He said that the governments inadequate preparedness for the management of disasters, such as the COVID-19, was as a result of poor funding allocation for the health sector, widespread corruption and lack of palliative measures.

“Nigeria has only two doctors per 1,000 citizens and 0.5 beds per 1,000 citizens. Health personnel are unable to effectively deliver essential health services.

“In addition, more than 90 per cent of the Nigerian population is without health insurance coverage and cannot afford even basic health care.

“CISLAC’s long-term experience in the health sector shows the inability to effectively address numerous public health challenges.

“Political instability, corruption, limited institutional capacity and an unstable economy are major factors responsible for the poor development of health services in Nigeria.

“Households and individuals suffer from dysfunctional and inequitable health system which prompts them to delay or not seek health care and having to pay out of pocket for health care services that are not affordable,” he said.

He, however, advised Nigerians to comply with health experts’ advice and government directives in order to stay safe from contracting the virus.

Rafsanjani urged citizens to abide by government directives on mass gathering and to observe personal hygiene, and imbibe healthy eating habits.

He also appealed to citizens against stigmatisation of those already affected by the virus, saying it would be more devastating than the disease itself.

Rafsanjani tasked the media and civil society organisations to continue to sensitise the public and work with the government to curb the spread of the virus.