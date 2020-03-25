News
21,600 Nigerians Missing In 2019, Red Cross Alleges
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says no fewer than 21,600 Nigerians got missing in 2019.
The ICRC Communication Field Officer in charge of Port Harcourt Delegation, Mrs Sophia Uduma, made the revelation in Enugu, yesterday, while speaking with newsmen.
Uduma said majority of the persons got missing during violence or communal wars, which according to her, was prevalent in the Northern part of Nigeria.
The communication officer noted that the cases of persons reported missing were being handled by the ICRC in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society.
Uduma, however, maintained that 159 minors separated from their families were reunited with their family members while families of 886 missing persons received information about the whereabouts of their loved ones.
“The International Committee of the Red Cross is a non-religious humanitarian organisation that works tirelessly to provide life saving assistance and sustained development initiative to affected populations,” she said.
On the mandate of the committee, she emphasised that the organisation worked mostly during wars to assist victims of armed conflicts, encourage humane treatment of detainees, reunite separated family members and promote respect for international humanitarian law.
“In 2019, the ICRC assisted about three quarter of a million persons in Nigeria with food and household items while about 500 were supported to either establish or enhance streams of income to help them build sustainable livelihood,” Uduma said.
On the issue affecting operations, Uduma lamented that “the provision of humanitarian assistance increases threat to the lives of aid workers in the area where the ICRC previously gained access.
“Humanitarian workers put their lives at risk to reach affected populations and must be respected and allowed to work unhindered if their labour is to have sustained impact,” she said.
Coronavirus Test Kits Arrive Nigeria As Cases Rise To 44
Nigeria’s share of the Coronavirus kits donated by Jack Ma Foundation and Ali Baba Foundation to African Union Member States arrived in the country, yesterday afternoon.
The donations were brought into the cargo area of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane.
Although closed to international flights, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority allows emergency flights such as this at the MMIA.
The Government of Ethiopia, last Monday, received a consignment of medical equipment from the foundations.
The shipment included over 1.5 million laboratory diagnostic test kits and over 100 tons of infection prevention and control commodities.
This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed; the Jack Ma Foundation; and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19 led by the African Union through its Africa Centre for Disease Control.
Each AU member state is expected to get equipment consisting of 20,000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100,000 medical masks, and 1,000 protective suits and face shields to the fight against COVID-19.
As of yesterday afternoon, there are 42 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Don’t Tamper With Revised Oil Benchmark, CBN Warns NASS
As the impact of the Coronavirus kicks in, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned the National Assembly (NASS) not to tamper with the revised oil benchmark of $30 per barrel.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele gave the warning in Abuja at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing, yesterday.
Emefiele commended the fiscal authorities for reacting speedily to the threats posed to the economy by COVID-19 by slashing the 2020 by ¦ 1.5trillion and also pegging the crude oil benchmark price at $30 from $57.
The CBN governor then cautioned the legislators not to tamper with the new benchmark price as their past attempts have always been unrealistic.
After the bi-monthly meeting, Emefiele disclosed that members of the committee unanimously agreed to retain all the key rates and parameters changed.
By this development, MPC retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 13.5 percent; +200/ -500 assymetric corridor around the MPR; Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 percent and Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent.
Also, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, yesterday, retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 13.5 per cent.
The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced the decision of the Committee at the end of its two-day meeting held at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja.
He said all members of the committee agreed to retain the current monetary policy stance.
Disclosing the outcome of the meeting, the apex bank boss said the committee held the Cash Reserves Ratio at 27.5 per cent, while the Liquidity Ratio was left unchanged at 30 per cent.
Emefiele said the Committee also left the Asymmetric Window at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR.
COVID-19: Speak Up On State Of Aso Villa, PDP Tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to douse what it called “widespread public anxieties” by immediately addressing the nation on the status of the Presidential Villa, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is even as the party said its demand is predicated on “public apprehensions of health safety issues in the Villa following reports that President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, had tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus disease.”
In a statement issued by party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP maintained that though Buhari “was reported to have tested negative to the virus, it is yet imperative that he douses public tension by addressing a distressed nation on the status of the Villa, especially given that other officials, like Abba Kyari, had travelled to high-risk countries in the course of their duties.”
The statement read in part: “The party notes that an address on the situation in the Presidential Villa will further douse public concerns about the status of certain key officials, who have not been visible in the last few days.
“The party stressed that Nigerians, no matter how highly placed, should strictly adhere to directives by relevant agencies of government on health safety measures, particularly as they relate to isolation of persons returning from foreign trips.
“The PDP urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and other relevant agencies to adopt stringent measures to isolate and monitor persons coming into the country as well as track and equally isolate those who had made contact with infected persons.
“In this regard, the NCDC should move into the Presidential Villa and immediately track and isolate all those who had made contact with President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, so as to check further spread of COVID-19 in our country.
“The party called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and observe all health safety directives, including social distances, self-isolation, personal hygiene and prompt report for medical assistance in the case of any symptoms.
“The PDP expressed optimism that with a concerted effort by all Nigerians, our nation will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As at the time of filing this report, there were unconfirmed reports that Kyari had tested positive to the Coronavirus.
