Editorial
Task Before Committee On Unhealthy Meat
Health is wealth is an old maxim no man has faulted till date. It simply implies that only the living can be rich; a man needs to be alive to be wealthy.
In spite of the veracity of this all-time proverbial saying, it is distressing to note that good health is mostly observed in the breach in the Nigerian society. The negligence and lip service paid to the safety of human lives is more frightening, especially in the present realities when strange illnesses such as the Coronavirus is ravaging the world.
Yesterday, it was Ebola and Lassa fever. Today, it is COVID-19. Who knows what next? Instructively, most of these pandemics are from animals.
The recent revelation about the importation of dead animals and other deleterious meat into Rivers State is one sad example of how a lot of Nigerians flirt with diseases and disasters.
According to reports which the Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, and the state House of Assembly have confirmed, most of these meat which are from cattle that died in the course of haulage from the Northern part of the country came into the state through different axis, especially Okigwe in Imo State where they were first disembarked for circulation in the South-South and South-East zones.
The butchers, mostly those who buy from ranches and cattle owners, blamed the menace on a long chain of secret merchants who are not members of the butchers association.
There were further revelations that most of the animal skin in circulation (a popular delicacy among the people) commonly known as ‘kpomo’ are from dead donkeys and horses illegally brought into the state and are usually preserved with formalin to make them look attractive.
The Tide believes that this unsavoury development in the state is an evidence of either ignorance, negligence or complacency by both stakeholders in the meat industry and government officials saddled with the responsibility of checking these infractions.
We wonder why anyone would intentionally flirt with epidemic of disease and even death which the unhealthy practice is capable of sparking up. Why would anyone compromise the safety of his fellow citizens in the name of making cheap profit?
It has, therefore, become imperative for the state government, especially the Committee on Unhealthy Meat, to rid the state of unhealthy and pernicious meat capable of endangering the lives of the citizenry.
The committee has the onerous duty to be more stringent in its oversight functions on all approved abattoirs in the state. All abattoirs must be certified by the relevant government agencies, while no livestock should be killed without inspection by veterinary doctors.
We want to believe that there is a law that forbids the sale of adulterated or misbranded livestock and derived products as food, even though it has proved ineffective in regulating many unsafe and unsanitary practices by butchers and meat sellers. The same law mandates that all livestock such as cattle, swine, sheep, goats and horses are slaughtered and processed under good sanitary conditions and also confers on the government the right to inspect them before and after they were slaughtered and processed for human consumption.
We expect this law to be strictly enforced while any perverter caught in the act should be made to face the music. The law should also apply to imported products which are treated under similarly rigorous foreign inspection standards.
Meanwhile, the state government should increase surveillance across the borders of all local governments in the state to check the importation of dead or contaminated livestock into the state. If possible, the Committee on Unhealthy Meat should reach out to the governments of neighbouring states where these unhealthy meats are coming from.
We commend the move by the state government to build more abattoirs in the state, at least, to reduce the congestion witnessed in the existing abattoirs in the state. But beyond this, the government owes it as a duty to sensitise the citizenry on the dangers inherent in selling contaminated meat and meat from dead animals to consumers.
There is no doubt that the state government has made several efforts to restore sanity in the state abattoirs and markets, but the efforts remain a long way off.
We say this because we observe that some of the government officials who are saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the state abattoirs and those whose duty is to inspect livestock animals before and after slaughtering are guilty of incompetence, negligence, indifference or outright complacency.
We, therefore, charge the Committee on Unhealthy Meat, and the state Ministries of Health and Agriculture to reign in on sanitary inspectors and veterinary doctors to be above board in the discharge of their duties, and prioritise public safety.
We should not wait until when we begin to record deaths before we know the gravity of the health challenge this criminal habit of selling deleterious meat poses to humanity. A stitch in time saves nine.
Editorial
Lessons From Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, early this month announced the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as a member of the expanded Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) put together by his government to rescue the country from its third recession since 2008. The country relapsed into recession at the end of December, 2019.
The council, chaired by Ramaphosa himself, and comprising local and international economic experts, was initially constituted on September 27, 2019, to “ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy and ensure that government and society in general is better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances”. It is also expected to advise the president and government more broadly, facilitating the development and implementation of economic policies that spur inclusive growth.
South Africa, the second largest economy on the continent has, in recent years, been rattled by a plethora of challenges, driven by lull in investor sentiment and lingering policy uncertainty, weak power, telecom and transportation sectors, and worsened by crisis in mining and manufacturing sectors. The problem is exacerbated by rising rate of official corruption, divisions in the ruling African National Congress (ANC), xenophobia nurtured by heightened unemployment and increasing insecurity.
Indeed, South Africa’s perilous public finance crisis has been engineered by four forces: stagnant economic growth; consistent tax revenue collection below forecasts; rising debt burden – the highest levels in post-apartheid era; and poor performance of state-owned enterprises, necessitating large-scale bailouts from lean government funds.
These have been triggered by three dynamics: slow recovery from shock of the 2008 global financial crisis; poor economic and public finance performance negatively affected by entrenched institutional destabilisation of Jacob Zuma’s presidency; and continued deterioration of economic indicators (growth and employment) along with further underperformance of revenue collection and public finances under the Ramaphosa government even with expansionary fiscal spending far above revenue generation. It is to address these challenges that Ramaphosa tapped Okonjo-Iweala to help rescue the country from economic doldrums.
The Tide joins millions of Nigerians and leaders across all continents in congratulating one of the world’s best economists and development experts on her meritorious appointment by Ramaphosa. We are proud to commend Okonjo-Iweala not just because she is a Nigerian and brilliant, but because her appointment represents a testament to her competence and experience. We say so because we are convinced that her pedigree and impeccable footprints in monetary and economic administration in Nigeria, many developing countries and at the World Bank stood her out for this sublime assignment.
The 1981 PhD graduate in Regional Economics and Development from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spent 25 years of her career at the World Bank as a development economist, scaling the ranks to Number 2 position of managing director, Operations (2007-2011), with oversight responsibility for the bank’s $81 billion operational portfolio in Africa, South Asia, Europe and Central Asia. She spearheaded several World Bank initiatives to assist low-income countries during the 2008 – 2009 food crises and later during the financial crisis, and helped many recover from slow growth to robust economic state.
In 2010, she was Chair of the IDA replenishment, the World Bank’s successful drive to raise $49.3 billion in grants and low interest credit for the poorest countries in the world, and was also member of the Commission on Effective Development Cooperation with Africa. In the last two decades, she has served as senior adviser, executive director, director, chair or co-chair of more than 30 boards of world-class banks, academic and research institutions, development-driven organizations across all continents, including Harvard, Oxford, the Brookings Institution, African Union, World Economic Forum, United Nations, Rockefeller Foundation, Mercy Corps International; and in 2012, ran as the first-ever female candidate for president of the World Bank.
Okonjo-Iweala was a two-time minister of finance, serving under Olusegun Obasanjo (2003-2006), and Goodluck Jonathan (2011-2015). She was the first female to hold that position in Nigeria and her performance speaks for her.
During her first term, she spearheaded negotiations with the Paris Club of Creditors that led to the wiping out of $30 billion of Nigeria’s debt, including the outright cancellation of $18 billion. In 2003, she led efforts to improve Nigeria’s macroeconomic management, including implementation of an oil-price based fiscal rule where revenues accruing above benchmark oil price were saved in special “Excess Crude Account” which helped reduce macroeconomic volatility.
She also introduced the practice of publishing each state’s monthly financial allocation from the Federation Accounts in the newspapers, which increased transparency in governance. With support of the World Bank and IMF, she helped build an electronic financial management platform – the Government Integrated Financial Management and Information System (GIFMIS), including the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), helping to curtail corruption in the process.
As at December 31, 2014, the IPPIS platform had eliminated 62,893 ghost workers from the system and saved government about $1.25 billion in the process. Under the present administration, more than 70,000 ghost workers have been eliminated from the payroll system, and billions of Naira saved for investment in development initiatives. She was also instrumental in helping Nigeria obtain its first-ever sovereign credit rating (BB minus) from Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s in 2006.
Under her leadership, the National Bureau of Statistics carried out a re-basing exercise of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the first in 24 years, which saw Nigeria emerge as the largest economy in Africa.
With her record, we think that Ramaphosa made the right decision by appointing Okonjo-Iweala as a member of the country’s PEAC, to help fix its economy and inspire growth and development by advising stable policies that encourage investment.
We, therefore, urge her to pragmatically bring her wealth of experience to bear in helping the South African Government make history by reviving an economy that has been in limbo for about 12 years. She had done it for Nigeria before; she can as well do it for South Africa.
On the other hand, we challenge all tiers of government in Nigeria to emulate the South African Government in placing merit and competence far and above nepotism and tribalism in recruitment and appointment into various offices in order to fast-track development of the country.
We think that the nation’s economy can do better if governments eschew parochial sentiments and implement inclusive policies that recognise hardwork and excellence.
Editorial
COVID-19: No Time For Strike
In this era of global pandemic occasioned by Coronavirus (COVID-19) when national
and international emergencies are being declared by countries and international agencies to contain the dreaded disease, and when all medics are being required to step up their game by exhibiting the highest sense of professionalism and commitment to their calling in accordance with the Hippocratic Oath, the downing of tools by resident doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and their counterparts in Gombe State is not only untimely, worrisome and condemnable but also unacceptable by well-meaning Nigerians.
Ordinarily, Nigerian medical personnel should be on red alert following the pandemic’s rising death toll without being prompted. But for doctors who naturally constitute the first responders to declare industrial dispute and indefinite strike under whatever guise at this time is, to say the least, unfathomable and unjustifiable when vulnerable Nigerians are dying by the day.
The report that amidst the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Association of Resident Doctors, FCT and Gombe State chapters, at this critical time, we think, should be reviewed for national interest.
While we agree that the reasons adduced, among which include poor working conditions, demand for timely and adequate payment of salaries, among others, are cogent enough to down tools, it is our candid opinion that the doctors should soft-pedal for now in order to save innocent lives.
Considering the essential services these medics offer to humanity and their critical roles in our general and specialist hospitals, primary and secondary health care facilities, their absence from duty will inflict unimaginable fatality in our healthcare delivery system.
From all indications, the strike should have been avoided if their members were not thrown into serious financial crisis following the non-payment of their salaries as at when due, after series of negotiations to forestall the industrial dispute.
“The money we received as salary ranges from one fifth to one-tenth with the exclusion of the newly employed members who have not been paid for five to seven months”, Dr Roland Aigbovo, President of ARD-FCT declared in a statement and this was also corroborated by his counterpart in Gombe State.
We had had reasons to condemn the lackadaisical approach by policy makers and managers of the nation’s health sector on lack of the political will and the drive to push health care to the next level, but unfortunately such admonitions fell on deaf ears.
As paltry as budgetary allocations for health services are for effective healthcare delivery system, the little released is either embezzled or misappropriated by those at the helm of affairs. And this is why we keep having issues with doctors and paramedical bodies in the country.
However, we implore medical and paramedical staff associations to place their services above other considerations until the country overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic which clearly constitutes a present threat to our existence.
In all intents and purposes, government may not have done enough in terms of doctors’ welfare and equipping our health institutions, medics should not transfer their grievances or vent their spleen on the innocent citizens who cannot afford medical trips abroad, especially now that there are travel bans almost everywhere across the globe. Insensitivity on the part of government on health matters is not an isolated one as virtually all sectors of the economy and society are begging for attention.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide implores our doctors to call off their indefinite strike now and continue the negotiation after the national emergency occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Life is precious and has no duplicate. A life lost now as a result of the strike definitely cannot be replaced.
Time to call off ARD’s strike is now, at least, on humanitarian grounds. Meanwhile, the authorities in FCT and Gombe State should, as a matter of urgency, facilitate the process of reconciling all grey areas with the aggrieved doctors before other similar medical bodies join the fray on sympathy considerations.
Editorial
Criminalising Casualisation, Job Outsourcing
The fact about the alarming data released by the organised private sector unions indicating that over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s workforce in the private sector is casualised is no longer news. Casualisation is the practice of employing temporary staff for short periods rather than make them permanent staff. Unfortunately, this phenomenon, aimed at saving costs, is gradually creeping into the public sector.
Under the arrangement, the worker is not entitled to any perks such as transportation, leave, medical allowances or special benefits package. Besides, the worker’s take-home pay is so miserable that it can hardly take him/her home. To make matters worse, the typical casual worker gets a miserable N500 per day.
But then, casualisation is thriving because of the high rate of unemployment, even though it contravenes Section 7 (1) of the Labour Act, Cap 198, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1990. The Act provides that, “Not later than three months after the beginning of a worker\’s period of employment with an employer, the employer shall give to the worker a written statement specifying the terms and conditions of employment, which include the nature of the employment and if the contract is for a fixed term, the date when the contract expires.”
As if to boost the Labour Act, Section 17(a) of the 1999 Constitution condemns casualisation because it is at variance with its provisions, which guarantees equal pay for equal work. Furthermore, Convention 153 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which Nigeria is a signatory, does not support any form of discrimination in the workplace.
In fact, the section holds that casualisation is out of tune with 21st Century best practices. Hence, the discrimination in pay between permanent and casual employees should not exist. Besides, the section frowns against discrimination on account of sex or any grounds whatsoever.
But casualisation is growing at a worrisome rate as available statistics show that preponderance of casual workers is in the telecommunications, oil and gas, banking, insurance, mining and steel sectors. To put it in proper perspective, available statistics shows that about 70 per cent of workers in most of these companies are on casual fringes. Sadly, outsourcing is also used interchangeably with casualisation in all these sectors as a ploy to avoid regularising their employment.
More disturbing is that expatriate companies, mainly those owned by Chinese and Indians, are the worst culprits. Nigeria is a haven for their illicit and inhuman ventures. But can they succeed without connivance with unpatriotic, highly-placed Nigerians? The answer is no.
There is no gain emphasising the fact that Nigerian workers, through the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have been battling unrelentingly to eradicate casualisation, but the desired result is yet to be achieved. Therefore, a legislation to end casualisation becomes necessary and urgent.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide welcomes the recent move by the House of Representatives to criminalise employing workers on casual contracts beyond six months and the prohibition of outsourcing of jobs to third parties, while any casual workers sacked by an employer after six months will be entitled to the benefits of full-time workers for six months, being proposed in the Labour Act (Amendment) Bill 2019 awaiting second reading by the House.
According to the proposals, the amendment to Section 8 of the Principal Act would now read, “(1) Every worker in Nigeria engaged or employed by and has remained in such employment for a period of not less than six months shall have his employment or engagement regularised by the employer as a full and permanent worker of such employer with all its accompanying entitlements.”
The new Section 9 of the principal Act will now read, “(1) Notwithstanding Section 25 of this Act, an employer, who has obtained the Minister’s licence, employment outsourcing by such employers within its core aims and objectives of operation is hereby prohibited. It is an offence for an employer to pay another person, whether corporate or natural person, for services rendered to it by its worker.”
Recently, the Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, heightened fears that the situation would worsen as employers prefer to outsource staff.
We, therefore, see the proposed law which states that failure by any employer to comply with Subsections 1 and 2 will constitute an offence, which will attract a two-year sentence, N2 million fine or both as concrete efforts towards protecting workers in the country.
Although the rapid increase in both the casualisation and outsourcing trends is attributed to the global economic and employment crises that have continued to threaten the future of developing economies such as Nigeria, its continuing practice remains a serious challenge to the nation.
We are not oblivious of the characteristics of casualisation in concrete terms; the act forbids the employment of workers beyond three months without employment letter detailing the conditions of service, among other provisions of the act. But in all sectors of the Nigerian economy, this law is only obeyed in the breach by employers with impunity and without qualms. In both public and private sectors, what is known as precarious or casual worker is the trend.
While we also appreciate move by the Senate to stem the tide, we believe that the situation requires a more desperate intervention. Casualisation is a modern-day slavery. To associate our economy with it will continue to diminish high profile rating that Nigeria expects among the comity of nations. Therefore, nothing less than speedy passage of the amendment bill is expected.
