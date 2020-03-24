Politics
PDP Lauds Wike Over Commissioner’s Reappointment
The Ogurama Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the reappointment of Hon. Damiete Herbert- Miller as Commissioner, describing the latter as a humble man who reaches out to people within and outside his political party.
Deacon Ibiye Amaso, who is the leader of PDP, Ward 17 in Ogurama, Degema Local Government Area, stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide yesterday.
He further said Damiete Herbert- Miller was a man that knows no boundaries when he wants to reach out to people, saying, “If he (the Commissioner) was not reappointed we would have said it is a mistake because that is a man that does not know boundaries.
“I have seen politicians since 1999 and I have never seen his type. He has no enemy in his life. Even people who are perceived enemies, he takes them as friends and before you know, they will become ashamed of themselves and become friends with him again.
“He reaches out to everybody, even to his enemies. I can attest to that and everybody can attest to that in Degema and even beyond the LGA, he reaches out to people. The little he has, he shares among people. That is why his reappointment is a joy to the LGA, the Ward, community and even politicians as it were. We thank the Governor for his reappointment.
“It is well deserved and we are assuring the Governor that Ward 17 will stand by him anytime, any day and we pray God to continue to bless the Governor and grant him the wisdom, strength and long life to take the state to enviable heights,” the PDP chieftain stated.
Dennis Naku
Politics
COVID 19: FG Cautions Religious, Political Leaders Over Flouting Of Directives
The Federal Government yesterday admonished religious and political leaders to show great responsibility and obey its directives in its efforts at containing coronavirus (Covid-19)
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the admonition at a media briefing in Abuja to update Nigerians on Covid-19.
“The Federal Government is aware that some political and religious leaders have either denied the existence of coronavirus or have defied the directives to avoid a large gathering.
“Leaders of all hues must show great responsibility at this time. They must avoid putting the lives of not just their followers but also those of the general public in danger.
“Nigerians too must take responsibility, do what they are requested to do to stay safe and stop blaming others.
“For those who would continue to willfully flout the directives aimed at checking the spread of this disease, the long arm of the law will soon catch them,” he said.
The minister solicited the cooperation of all Nigerians in the area of ‘contact tracing’.
He said the government would not hesitate to deploy the police and the military in tracing suspected individuals in hiding.
“As you may be aware, health services use ‘contact tracing’ to find people who may have been exposed to an infectious disease, in this case coronavirus.
“Those who have come into close contact with others who have coronavirus are at higher risk of infection, and of potentially infecting others.
“For those who will not cooperate by submitting to the authorities as required, the government will use all lawful means at its disposal to trace and bring them in.
“Having now shut our gateway airports, the biggest assignment for us is ‘contact tracing’ to find all those who may have come into contact with those who have the disease,” he said.
Politics
Anxiety In Bayelsa As S’ Court Hears Lokpobiri’s Review Application, Today
With the Supreme Court set to hear the application of review of its court judgement on the case instituted by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, against the All Progressives Congress (APC), there is anxiety in the state as to the outcome.
Lokpobiri, a former Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, and governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, had dragged the APC and Chief David Lyon to court arguing that he should be declared the governorship candidate of the party.
The supreme court had on Tuesday, February 11th, dismissed Lokpobiri ‘s appeal filed at the apex court, praying it to upturn the court of appeal judgment which affirmed Lyon as the governorship candidate of the APC.
A five-man panel of the court led by Justice Mary Peter Odili had unanimously dismissed the appeal filed Lokpobiri.
Justice Inyang Okoro, who delivered the lead ruling affirmed on January 11th, 2020, the judgment of the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, which held that Lokpobiri’s suit challenging Lyon’s victory in the September 4 primary election was filed out of time.
Lokpobiri had through his counsel approached the apex court with an application calling for a review of the February 11th judgment.
A notice sent out by one Ukor Michael Akan on behalf of the Hon Chief Registrar to all the parties indicated that the application for review would be heard today, Tuesday, March 24th.
“Please kindly note that your case SC/CV/35/2020, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri VS All Progressives Congress is slated for Tuesday 24/03/2020/,” it read.
Investigation revealed that the call for review is causing ripples as Lokpobiri has refused all entreaties by PDP leaders in the state to drop.
Politics
Elections Becoming Cumbersome, PDP Chair Cries Out
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has raised alarm in that elections becoming cumbersome and did not reflect the people’s choice.
Speaking at the the PDP State Congress last weekend in Port Harcourt, Prince Secondus said there was need for more reforms. He said, “ Iam not quite sure that the National Assembly and Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) are doing something but they should start reforms ahead of 2023”.
The PDP national chairman said there was need to cut down the involvement of soldiers and military personnel in elections.
Nevertheless, he praised the fair and peaceful manner the state congress was conducted and commended the Chief Wike-led administration for its vision and quest to transform the state.
On the other hand, newly elected Chairman of the PDP in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has urged party faithful to support the administration of Chief Nyesom Wike, who over the years has exemplified visionary leadership.
