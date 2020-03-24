Environment
LG Boss Tasks Communities, Churches On Personal Hygiene
In a move aimed at checking the spread of coronavirus to Oyigbo Local Government Area, the council has urged churches, markets and communities to promote the highest level of personal hygiene in their areas.
The council chairman Prince Gerald Offorji, who said thus during an environmental sanitation exercise in the area said the directive was in line with the desire by the State Government to ensure that the disease does not spread to the state.
He also said the council will enforce the order to ensure compliance.
The council boss said the campaign will be taken round all communities and compounds in Oyigbo to ensure that no one is left behind.
According to him, time has come for the people to take the cleanliness of their environment seriously, warning that the council would no longer allow people to continue to deface Oyigbo with refuse.
“In our effort to maintain hygienic environment and avoid coronavirus and other diseases ravaging the world, all hands must be on deck to keep Oyigbo clean” he said.
While commending the people for their large turnout during the sanitation exercise, Prince Offorji also solicited the supports of both corporate and non government organisations to join in the campaign to keep Oyigbo clean.
“Our vision is geared towards ensuring clean environment, that is capable of attracting investors to generate revenue.”
The chairman said clean environment remains the key in the council drive to take Oyigbo to greater height adding that a number of youths have already been engaged in the environmental sanitation sector.
Environment
WWD: RSG Restates Commitment To Quality Water Provision
As Rivers State joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 World Water Day, the atate government has restated its commitment to provide potable water to the people of the state.
Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Tumunosisi Gogo Jaja said this in a special broadcast to mark the 2020 World Water Day In Port Harcourt.
The World Water Day was celebrated on Sunday the 22nd of March 2020.
The United Nations had designated 22nd of March every year as World Water Day.
The event has been celebrated since 1992 the theme for this year’s celebration was “Water and Climate Change.”
Dr. Gogo Jaja said in line with the New Vision programme of the present administration, the government is determined to provide fresh and clean water to the people of Rivers State.
He listed some efforts by the government in the provision of water to the people to include, the completion and commissioning of the Okrika Island water project, the on-going Odioku Water Project in Ahoada East while efforts are being made to revive the abandoned Otamiri water scheme.
Gogo Jaja said the government in conjunction with the European Union (EU) under the Niger Delta support project has provided water to Opobo Town, Nkoro while solar powered water has been provided to Kalaibiama, Iloma, Ekereborokiri all in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.
He said similar gesture was replicated in some communities in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.
The Commissioner described the theme of the celebration which is “water and climate change” as apt as climate change is now affecting the entire society.
According to him, the celebration was to advocate for the sustainable management and security of water sources.
Environment
Rumuokoro Abattoir Promises High Level Hygiene
The management of Rumuokoro Abattoir in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area has assured the Rivers State Government of its preparedness to maintain the highest level of personal hygiene in its operations.
Director of the abattoir, Mr Clinton Ichegbo said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the visit to the abattoir by the Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture.
Ichegbo, who is also the landlord to the abattoir said the slaughter, which is the second largest in the state will continue to remain the cleanest in the state.
He said butchers in the market are constantly mobilised to embark on weekly sanitation of the slaughter slab which is regularly cleansed to avoid infection.
According to him, the slaughter authorities is working with veterinary doctors to ensure that meat sold in the area have no traces of injection by any viruses.
Ichegbo also said coronavirus will have no place in the slaughter as movements in and out of the area, are strictly monitored.
He listed some on-going projects in the abattoir to include, the construction of goat houses and slab, among others.
He commended the Rivers State House of Assembly Committe on Agriculture for the visit, stressing that some of their observations will be taken into consideration with a view to further improve the hygienic condition of the slaughter.
Environment
Wildfire Destroys Animals, Plants In Rivers Community
Dozens of animals and plants, including farmlands have been destroyed by a wildfire at Ngo mainland in the Andoni Local Government Area.
Sources from the area informed The Tide that communities in the area including Ngo, the headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area is being threatened by the inferno.
According to the source, the fire is few kilometers away from Ilotombi, Ngo and other communities in the Ngo mainland.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide, the chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) Ngo, Mr Clement Clement, said the fire was noticed around February 21, 2020, stressing that the fire seems to be coming from the direction of coastal communities on the Ngo mainland.
He, however, claimed ignorance of the causes of the fire. Clement who is the chairman, Forum of Community Development Committees, Ngo mainland, called on the government to come to the aide of communities in the area.
Meanwhile, an environmentalist, Miss Blessing Digbani has called for thorough investigation of the fire incident.
Digbani, who spoke in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the causes of the incident should be investigated with a view to determining whether it was caused by farming activities or not.
“If it is farmers they should be asked to stop it.” She said the incident of the wildfire in Australia should be a reminder that bush burning was not the best way of farming.
The environmental expert listed the negative effect of bush burning to include destruction of flora and fauna and called for the habit to be discouraged.
Digbani also called on government to set up cooperative societies for farmers to enable them acquire modern tools for farming.
Effort to get the reaction of Andoni Local Government chairman proved abortive as his phone line was not available.
