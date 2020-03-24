INEC, APC Shut Down Activities For Two Weeks

The Ogurama Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the reappointment of Hon. Damiete Herbert- Miller as Commissioner, describing the latter as a humble man who reaches out to people within and outside his political party.

Deacon Ibiye Amaso, who is the leader of PDP, Ward 17 in Ogurama, Degema Local Government Area, stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide yesterday.

He further said Damiete Herbert- Miller was a man that knows no boundaries when he wants to reach out to people, saying, “If he (the Commissioner) was not reappointed we would have said it is a mistake because that is a man that does not know boundaries.

“I have seen politicians since 1999 and I have never seen his type. He has no enemy in his life. Even people who are perceived enemies, he takes them as friends and before you know, they will become ashamed of themselves and become friends with him again.

“He reaches out to everybody, even to his enemies. I can attest to that and everybody can attest to that in Degema and even beyond the LGA, he reaches out to people. The little he has, he shares among people. That is why his reappointment is a joy to the LGA, the Ward, community and even politicians as it were. We thank the Governor for his reappointment.

“It is well deserved and we are assuring the Governor that Ward 17 will stand by him anytime, any day and we pray God to continue to bless the Governor and grant him the wisdom, strength and long life to take the state to enviable heights,” the PDP chieftain stated.

Dennis Naku