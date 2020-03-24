Gunmen Abduct Enyimba’s Player

The Nigeria Football Federation has commiserated with Rangers International of Enugu over the death of the club’s players, Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu.

Both players passed on in the earlier hours of Sunday after they were involved in a ghastly motor accident which occurred in Abudu, just after Agbor in Delta State.

The players were reportedly on their way to Lagos to be with their loved ones following the suspension of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nigeria Football Federation governing body led the tribute to both players and also took to their social media handle to commiserate with the management of Rangers International and the families of both footballers.

“We are shocked to hear of the sad passing of striker Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu players of @rangersint. Both players were involved in a fatal auto crash earlier on Sunday. Our prayers and thoughts are with their families and Rangers’ mgt. May their souls rest in peace,”NFF said.

Ifeanyi George has been important player for Rangers since he joined, he also won the Nigeria Professional Football League with Enyimba international.

Emmanuel Ogbu on his part played for the Flying Antelopes feeders team and was the former captain of Lagos, based NLO side, Magate FC.