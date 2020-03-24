FG To Recall Retired Doctors, Nurses As Coronavirus Cases Hit 40

The Federal Government, yesterday, said retired doctors and nurses could be reabsorbed in states to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

This was made known by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja while giving an update on the virus in Abuja.

According to the minister, 36 persons had so far been infected in the country, with 26 of them having travel history while six had contacts with infected persons.

It was however gathered last night that the Coronavirus cases have risen to 40 as two additional cases were confirmed in Lagos and one in Abuja.

The minister added that four of the infected persons had no travel history or known contact with a confirmed case.

He said one death had so far been recorded, explaining that the deceased died of complications from underlining illness, having just returned from the United Kingdom, where he had gone for treatment.

He said, “We have advised that some states should issue a call for retired doctors and nurses to be able to be reabsorbed and come back to service for this particular period if the need arises. They can be recalled back to active duty. They are in the reserved pool.

“As of this date, there are 36 cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Of these cases 25 are in Lagos, six are at the Federal Capital Territory, two are in Ogun, one in Edo, one in Ekiti and one in Oyo State.

“26 have had a travel history to countries with high burden in the last two weeks, six are contacts of the confirmed cases and for four of them, we have not been able to trace recent travel history or trace known confirmed contact. Unfortunately, we recorded the first death of COVID-19 infection in the country.

“This was a Nigerian who had underline illnesses and died due to complications on March 22, 2020, in Abuja. He had just returned from treatment in the United Kingdom. After successful treatment, two persons have been discharged. 32 are clinically stable with mild symptoms. One patient is dependent on oxygen.”

However, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has accused the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) of not helping the nation to combat Coronavirus pandemic.

The minister made this known in Abuja while giving an update on the virus, yesterday.

According to him, since the COVID-19 broke out in the country, the association had not visited him or come up with an idea on how to fight the virus.

He said, “I have not seen what the NMA has done and they have not spoken to me since the whole activity broke out. They have not asked us what they can do. We will like them to do that and find out how far we are going.

“I am a member of the NMA but they have not called to say well done and how can we help you. Other countries and agencies have asked us. The United Nations invited us to find out what they can do.”