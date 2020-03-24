COVID-19: Things May Get Worse, FG Warns Nigerians

The Federal Government says it is hoping for the best in its efforts to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said this at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister said the government was prepared for the worst, and warned Nigerians to prepare for any prolonged hardship.

According to him, “The truth is that things may yet get worse than it is now, hence the need for all hands to be on deck.”

He said tougher decisions might yet be on the way to contain the disease, “but whatever decision is taken will be in the best interest of Nigerians.

“We want to appeal to Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of the government at all levels to defeat this Coronavirus.”

The minister said; “those who will not cooperate by submitting to the authorities, as required, the government will use all lawful means at its disposal to trace and bring them in.

“Having now shut our gateway airports, the biggest assignment for us is contact tracing to find all those who may have come into contact with those who have the disease.”

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled the meeting of the heads of state of the Chad Basin Commission scheduled for next week, as a safety measure to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“The government, at the highest level, is already leading by example. Mr President has cut down the number of courtesy visits. Mr. President is not shaking hands. One of the president’s daughters is in self-isolation.

“Visitors to the State House get their hands sanitised and their temperature taken at several points before reaching the executive council chambers,” the minister said.

He said the Federal Government was aware that some political and religious leaders had either denied the existence of Coronavirus or defied the directives to avoid a large gathering.

He said leaders of all hues must show great responsibility at this time, by avoiding putting the lives of not just their followers but also those of the general public in danger.

“For those who would continue to willfully flout the directives aimed at checking the spread of this disease, the long arm of the law will soon catch them.”

It was gathered that many religious institutions and public places adhered to the directives to limit public gatherings, last weekend, but a sizable number ignored such directives.

In Lagos, many night clubs remained open on Saturday despite the directive of the state government, ditto for Ibadan in Oyo and Abeokuta in Ogun states.

In Ogun, while many churches were closed and resulted to online services, the Covenant Church headed by David Oyedepo held its physical service attended by thousands of people on Sunday.

Nigeria recorded its first death from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, yesterday, after the country confirmed five new cases.

Nigeria has a total of 36 confirmed cases including one death.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria has said it will deploy the military and police to enforce social distancing as part of efforts to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease.

