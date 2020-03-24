Featured
Coronavirus Scourge: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown In Rivers …Orders Closure Of Public Parks, Night Clubs, Cinemas , Bans Public Burials, Weddings …Sets Up Boundary Surveillance Posts, LG Monitoring Teams …Urges Religious Leaders To Support RSG To Succeed
In furtherance of the commitment of the Rivers State Government to protect residents of the state, Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, announced that beginning, today, all public parks, night clubs and cinemas will remain closed till further notice.
In a state broadcast, yesterday, Wike directed religious groups to temporarily stop all forms of open worship.
He said: “with effect from the same date (Tuesday, March 24, 2020), all public parks, night clubs and cinemas in the State are to remain closed till further notice.
“Similarly, after due consultations with religious leaders, it was agreed that all religious organisations are to temporarily stop all forms of open worship. Public burial and wedding ceremonies are also banned within this period.
“In view of the fact that the disease spreads fast through body contact, social distance has become imperative if we are to contain the spread.
“May I, therefore, call on all religious leaders, traditional rulers and opinion leaders in the state to assist government to implement these decisions by ensuring that persons under their care do not fall foul of this directive”.
Wike directed Local Government Council chairmen to ensure that public burials and weddings do not take place in their respective areas.
He said: “May I emphasise that local government chairmen are to be held responsible if public burials and weddings take place in their local government areas.
“Government will set up monitoring teams for the 23 local government areas to ensure compliance. Defaulters will be seen as enemies of the state and will be made to face appropriate sanctions.
“My Dear Good People of Rivers State, the essence of governance is to protect lives and we cannot be indifferent when this COVID-19 continues to claim lives world-wide.
“We urge everyone to remain calm and maintain social distance. We shall continue to review the situation and adjust accordingly.
“Like I said in my broadcast last Friday, these decisions may seem painful for all of us but there is no price that is too much to pay for us to stay alive”.
The Rivers State governor stated with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surveillance posts will be set up across the state.
“The Rivers State Government having reviewed current developments across the country is desirous to further strengthen prevention measures across the state to keep our citizens safe.
“To this end, with effect from tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Surveillance posts are to be set up at the following borders of the state: Emohua for motorists coming from Bayelsa and Delta states; Omerelu for motorists coming from Owerri; Okehi for motorists coming from Imo State through Etche; Akwuzie in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area for motorists coming from Imo State; Oyigbo Toll Gate for motorists coming from Aba and Opoku in Khana Local Government Area for motorists coming from Akwa Ibom State.
“Marine entry points: Port Harcourt and Onne Ports, Nembe, Bille, Bonny and NLNG Jetties are also going to be under surveillance. Each of the Surveillance Posts shall be manned by trained health and security personnel who will ensure that motorists and seafarers are tested before they are allowed to enter the state.
“All motorists and seafarers are please enjoined to cooperate with the Surveillance teams as they have been empowered to legitimately enforce this directive,” Wike said.
The governor added: “I use this medium to call on citizens to minimise family visits. Rather, everyone should maintain contacts through the use of telephones”.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has appealed to religious leaders in the state to cooperate with his administration to enforce precautionary measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Speaking during a meeting with religious leaders at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike urged the religious leaders to work with the state government to fight the ailment.
He said “This is a trying period. The state government owes the society a responsibility to protect lives and property.
“This is an interface to inform you of the measures that the state government is taking.”
He urged the churches and Muslims to ensure social distancing of about 50 persons who worship at a particular time.
The governor advised all religious groups to spread out their worship time to admit fewer people per time.
Wike informed the religious leaders that his administration has set up surveillance teams to test all people coming into the state.
He said, “Health issue is vey. Nobody should trivialize health issues.”
The governor said that only government directive will apply in the state at this time.
He said that markets are yet to be shut down due to the current economic situation.
Responding, Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt. Rev. Innocent Ordu said that clerics have been directed to restrict attendance of church services to check the spread of Coronavirus.
The Regional pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Belemina Obunge said that the church has already taken measures to restrict the numbers of worshippers in the churches.
A Catholic Priest, Mognr Pius Kii informed the governor that the church is already working to stop huge numbers in any church service.
Apostle Zilly Aggrey, said steps should be taken on the issue of lock down of cities.
Also speaking, Imam Idris of Rumuolumeni Mosque assured the Rivers State governor that Muslims in the state will comply with the directive of the state government.
Court Stops Rivers Organised Labour Strike, Today …Labour Is Unpatriotic, Wike Insists
The National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt, presided over by Honourable Justice Z. M. Bashir has granted an Order of Interim Injunction, calling off the proposed labour strike in Rivers State scheduled to commence, today.
The injunction ordered the leadership of the organised labour in the state under the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Beatrice Itubo; Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Austin Jonah; Secretary, NLC, Mathew Olaba; Prince Ndukwe, and Opuwari A. Agbada (Joint Rivers Negotiating Council), or their proxy from embarking on the strike.
Parts of the Injunction read: “The National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt (presided over by Honourable Justice Z. M. Bashir, J.) has granted an Order of Interim Injunction in Suit No. NICN/PHC/41/2020 (Attorney-General, Rivers State Vs. Comrade Beatrice Itubo, Comrade Austin Jonah, Comrade Mathew Olaba, Comrade Prince Ndukwe & Opuwari A. Ogbada) restraining the defendants either by themselves or through their servants, agents, privies, officers or otherwise howsoever called from embarking on a strike on Monday, 23rd March, 2020, or any other day thereafter, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on Notice filed in this suit.
“The Trial Court also granted an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the defendants from interfering with the provision of services and other works by their members in the Civil Service of Rivers State pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on Notice filed in this suit.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said the strike being contemplated by labour in Rivers State at this time was unpatriotic, due to the Coronavirus codenamed COVID-19 that is currently impacting negatively on the Nigerian economy and the world as a whole.
Wike stated this during the public presentation of “A Handbook on Discipline of Civil Servants in Nigeria’ written by the state Head of Service (HOS), Barrister Rufus Godwins in Port Harcourt, yesterday; just as he describe the book as apt.
The book was reviewed by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniyu Ebeku.
The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Tamunosis Gogo-Jaja further said many states were expressing fears as to whether they can continue to pay salaries, but that the Rivers State Government was not only up to date with salaries, she is also paying the minimum wage.
According to him, “The public presentation of this book is apt. It is coming in a period when the economy of not only Nigeria is being ravaged by the Coronavirus. Now, a lot of states are already expressing the fear of being able to pay salaries.
“We (RSG) believe that this is not a proper period for any patriotic citizen whether of Nigeria or Rivers State to contemplate on strike. The economy is going down. And come to think of it, Rivers State is not owing any civil servant. Rivers State Government has paid the minimum wage. In fact Rivers State Government has paid more than the recommendations of the Federal Government.
“Now, we want to urge that every one of us need to come together to protect the state and protect the economy of Nigeria. I believe that as Head of Service (HOS) you must take steps to address indiscipline in the civil service. Notwithstanding we have a very wonderful civil servants in Rivers State.
“Let me say to us that we have a governor that is interested in the welfare of civil servants, and therefore, we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be used by politicians to destroy the service.
“If you have your political view, don’t impose it on the ordinary civil servants. And we won’t advise that you also allow yourselves to be used to champion a different political view,” he stated, noting that anyone used to cause confusion in the state was neither doing himself nor the state any good.
While describing the author as a chattered lawyer, he advised him to borrow from the experiences shared by senior citizens who have retired from the civil service to improve the service and urged prominent citizens to endeavour to put down their experiences in book form.
“You have made an impact and that impact is what you have given to Rivers people and Nigeria at large and urged all to get copies of the book. Lastly, whether you are in the private or public sector, let us all come together and support the Government of Rivers State,” Wike added.
In his reading of the book, the author and Rivers State Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins said working with Wike and the experiences he has garnered inspired him to write the book
“The impetus for this work derived from the inspiration His Excellency gave me. His Excellency’s vision is captured in virtually every sector of governance and administration. And for the civil service his vision is to enthrone a civil service that can utilize best global practices to deliver efficient and effective service.
“With this I set out to look at the service. In the first one year I was dissolution thinking I was in the wrong place because I came from a background of discipline and professional ethics. I couldn’t understand a service where by 9am people are not on their seats till 10am. So, I started by going from office to office to seize registers of those who come late.
COVID-19: Aisha Buhari Calls For Total Lockdown
The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, yesterday, called for total lockdown across the country in a bid to fight COVID-19.
Mrs. Buhari, who made the call on her Twitter handle, @aishambbuhari, said as much as governors’ decision to shut schools is commendable, it will yet be counter-productive as long as parents of school children go to work.
According to her, keeping children away from school while exposing their parents to contacts with people will make no difference as the exposed parents will return to meet their children at home.
She reasoned that only a total lockdown and sit at home declaration can avoid further spread of the disease.
“It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work.
“We should not isolate students and expose their parents.
“It us remember that they will meet at home.
“#TotalLockDown.”
Also, with the escalating number of people testing positive to Coronavirus, workers of the Federal Government may be asked to stay away from their offices beginning today or Wednesday.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the hint at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.
He said the Presidential Committee on Coronavirus met in the morning of yesterday, and made several stringent recommendations on how to contain the spread of the disease.
“Once those recommendations are approved, there should be announcements in on what next to do”, he said while noting, however, that government was mindful of the fact that most Nigerians were in the informal sector which must go out daily for survival.
However, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has said the state government would not hesitate to impose curfew if the people continue to violate the restriction orders as advised by the relevant authorities over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the globe.
This is just as he ordered that workers below level 12 in the state should stay at home.
In a state broadcast to the people of the state, yesterday, the governor noted that while some people have complied with the government directives of restricting their movements while others have failed to comply.
According to him, given the limited resources and facilities to tackle the disease, the government has a responsibility to deplore preventive measures to prevent its citizens from the dreaded disease ravaging the globe.
He said: “The state government will not hesitate to impose a state-wide curfew, should that become the only way to enforce compliance and make everyone understand the collective danger that we face.
“The emphasis on prevention is the only logical thing to do because our health system cannot cope with an outbreak of COVID-19.
“It is better to impose restrictions and save lives than to be complacent and bury victims. Countries that have hesitated to impose extraordinary measures to contain Coronavirus are now regretting. We have a chance to avoid such mistakes”.
COVID-19: RSG Tightens Surveillance At PH Airport …Assures Additional Measures, Today …Sets Up Five-Man Committee To Monitor Compliance …Nigeria Records Eight New Cases As Number Rises To 30
As part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus codenamed COVID-19, the Rivers State Government says it is working with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to tighten surveillance at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike stated this during a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, weekend.
Chike said the Rivers State Committee on Coronavirus Enlightenment was doing everything within its powers to ensure that all entry and exit points to the state are well checked.
According to him, “At the domestic wing, we want to also commence screening because we fear that the virus carriers may also come in through Lagos or Abuja routes. Passengers might disembark in Abuja or Lagos, and then take domestic flights to Port Harcourt.”
The commissioner said he was at the airport with the terminal managers and the zonal team that took him round to ensure that the appropriate preventive measures were in place, saying, “So, we don’t want to leave any stone unturned and our team is also ready”.
Chike also advised residents in the state to adopt extra caution to prevent the virus from entering Rivers State, and urged residents to adhere to simple personal hygiene and not panic.
“The state government is doing everything possible. It is not the time for fear but fact. We still encourage people to maintain high hygiene. Wash your hands severally with soap and water, and then, you also add alcohol-based sanitizers, then, the social distancing and coughing onto the flex arms of your elbow.
“As much as possible, reduce contact. If you can’t avoid handshake, in fact, you can give the person a beautiful smile from a distance, and then, continue. We are talking about you being alive and not contracting this virus.
“The airport is in the purview of the Federal Government but what we are doing is assisting and making sure the Port Health Service and our own medical surveillance teams are on the ground to make sure that these things are done. Like when we discovered one or two things that are not functional, we pointed it to them, and they have corrected that and made sure they are done,” the commissioner added.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has assured that the state government would proactively announce additional measures to check the scourge of Coronavirus pandemic in the state, today.
Addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates at the State Elective Congress in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Wike said that the state government would continue to put appropriate public health safety measures in place to protect Rivers people.
The governor said: “By Monday, the state government will take additional measures to tackle the novel Coronavirus.
“It is important that we continue to take this matter very seriously. The mere fact that there is no confirmed case does not mean that we should relax.”
Wike explained that the state government had directed that precautionary measures must be taken before the state PDP Elective Congress was held.
According to him, “That is why we said that before any delegate is allowed to come inside the venue, he must have his/her temperature checked and hand sanitizer applied.
“We continue to pray that there will be no confirmed case in Rivers State”, Wike added.
Earlier, the Rivers State Government had ordered the closure of all schools in the state and directed religious organisations to restrict their activities as a result of the global novel Coronavirus pandemic.
In a state-wide broadcast, last Friday, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that the action was taken in the interest of the state.
The closure affects public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, effective today.
The governor stressed that, “Based on the above precautionary measures, the state can be described to be at an alert state. To further strengthen our resolve to protect our citizens, the state government has taken the following decisions: “All schools in the state are to be closed down with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020. All religious organisations are to restrict their activities.”
Wike explained that his administration took the decision with a deep sense of responsibility.
He said: “As you are aware, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has described Coronavirus as a global pandemic. This development calls for collective action by all well-meaning citizens.
“As a responsive government, even though we have not had a confirmed case of Coronavirus, we did not rest on our oars as we set-up a five-man inter-ministerial committee to carry out an aggressive public enlightenment that will protect all those living and doing business in the state from the disease.
“This decision was taken because we understand that we are the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry and also a major commercial hub in the country that attracts people from all walks of life across all continents.”
The Rivers State governor noted that with actions taken, the state was alert to address any situation.
“The committee had since its inauguration carried out stakeholder engagement with Community Development Committees, religious groups, principals and head teachers of schools, traders’ association, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), military, paramilitary, police, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and chairmen of local government councils under the auspices of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).
“In addition to this, radio and television jingles, flyers and billboards have been fully utilised by the committee to pass the prevention message to all the nooks and crannies of the state.”
The governor added: “The state Ministry of Health has also been empowered to set up intervention resources: 158 surveillance and ad-hoc personnel have been trained. One treatment centre, holding centres in the two teaching hospitals and all general hospitals in the state are fully functional. All health workers, both private and public have been trained and briefed on infection control measures and appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers have been procured, infrared thermometers have been procured, other commodities and equipment have been stockpiled, and we have redoubled surveillance at our airports, seaports, waterways and land routes.”
Wike pleaded for the understanding of Rivers people, adding, “My dear good people of Rivers State, as painful as these decisions may seem, it is a sacrifice we must make to protect ourselves in the face of recent developments.
“Let me assure all those resident in the state that the state government under my leadership is ready and willing to protect their lives at all times.
“May I, therefore, call for the understanding and collective support of all and sundry to keep our state safe from Coronavirus. Together, we shall win with God on our side”, Wike noted.
However, following the executive order by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for all schools to close, effective today, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku has warned that any school that does not comply with the directive would be sanctioned.
Speaking during a press briefing, held last Friday, at the State Secretariat, Port Harcourt, to announce the setting up of an additional five-man committee to ensure compliance of schools to the governor’s order, Ebeku, pointed out that the immediate closure of all schools as directed by Chief Executive Officer of the state does not in any way confirm that there is any Coronavirus case in the state.
The education commissioner added that it was better to prepare for war than wait for the war to start before preparation.
Ebeku noted further that these are not good times in the world, reminding Rivers people that the World Health Organisation has already warned African countries to prepare for the worst, with increasing cases of the virus across many countries on the continent.
“With a deep sense of solemnity and responsibility, I must say that these are not good times for us. The scourge of the virus called COVID-19 is ravaging virtually all countries of the world, and WHO has warned African countries to prepare for the worst.
“Earlier today (Friday), the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, as a dynamic and responsible leader, had in a state-wide broadcast, announced that all schools in the state are to be closed with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.
“This is the most painful, but necessary decision to protect the people of Rivers State, particularly our schools growing children from the pandemic, and the order of closure affects all schools, both public and private, and from primary to tertiary institutions.
“In furtherance to this decision, Chief Nyesom Wike has set-up a committee to monitor compliance with the order for closure of schools. I have also set-up a five-man committee which has been mandated to move round the state to ensure compliance,” Ebeku added.
Kaniye stated that in addition to the committee set-up by the Rivers State governor, he also set-up another follow-up committee to monitor compliance in order to ensure that any school that goes against the governor’s directive is sanctioned and the operational license retrieved from the school.
“For the avoidance of doubt, any private school that violates the order of closure will have its operating license withdrawn”, Ebeku warned.
On the issue of duration of the closure, the commissioner stated that the closure was indefinite for now, pending the seriousness or otherwise of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
On the issue of allowing the pupils to finish their examinations, Ebeku explained that the government had agreed with school heads to ensure that all examinations were concluded before today.
