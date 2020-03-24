Oil & Energy
Content Board Okays $50m R&D Intervention Fund
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has launched a $50 million intervention fund as part of efforts to deepen domestic research and development (R & D) activities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, said the launch of the $50 million intervention fund was part of the board’s leadership drive for research development.
He noted that the intervention fund emphasised the commitment of the board and its understanding of the importance of research and development activities in optimizing the economic productivity of the country urging other stakeholders to contribute to the fund.
Wabote spoke during the flag-off of the board’s Research and Development Fair and Conference Roadshow in Abuja. He outlined the achievements of the maiden edition of the R & D Fair in 2017, noting that the board intends to develop a R & D specialised centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, with a model to convert ideas to products.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, lauded the board for the R & D initiative, describing it as a good start.
Sylva stated that R & D is a major pathway to job creation and the transformation of the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy.
Chief Sylva charged the industry to collaborate more with the academia to bring about home grown solutions to the nation’s problems.
He noted that the issue of climate change is a problem of carbon emission, not necessarily transition to renewables, hence, the industry should research into how it can reduce the carbon emission from oil exploration activities as the nation has far too long allowed other climes to dictate the narrative for Nigeria.
Highpoint of the engagement was the decoration of the NCDMB R & D lapel pin on Sylva by Wabote.
Oil & Energy
CBN Stops Dollar Sales To NNPC
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has stopped local and international oil companies from selling dollars to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
The apex bank said the move is in line with the its determination to improve foreign exchange supply to the economy as the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic bites harder on the economy. The country’s foreign exchange earnings have been depleted.
CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele said the new dollar remittance policy will boost local dollar collections.
Breaking the news during an emergency meeting with bank chief executive officers in Lagos at the weekend, Emefiele spoke of the urgent need to improve dollar supply to the apex bank, which has vowed to meet all dollar obligations to correspondent banks from importers.
CBN’s commitment to naira stability is accompanied with new policies and bottlenecks meant to reduce dollar spending and meet critical obligations, including those to correspondent banks on Letters of Credit and other trade obligations.
The dollar is expected to be sold to the CBN at N377 to the dollar; same rate banks are to auction dollars to the regulator.
The CBN will also be granting naira and forex funding to key local pharmaceutical companies for procurement of raw materials and equipment required to increase local drug production in the country.
They are Emzor, Fidson, GSK, May & Baker, Unique Pharma, Swiss Pharma, Neimeth, Sagar, Orange Drugs, Dana Pharma, among others, hence the need to effectively harness Nigeria’s dollar earnings in the interest of the economy.
Emefiele explained that the primary focus of the bank at this time is preserving confidence, financial stability and support for the economy.
He said: “We are committed to improving forex supply to the CBN, by directing all oil companies -international, and domestic, whether you are in the service industry, or producing, upstream, mid-stream, downstream, or related companies, to sell their foreign exchange to the CBN and no longer to NNPC, for purposes of funding even import of petroleum products, and also new policy on price modulation.”
The CBN had on Friday officially devalued the naira to N380 to a dollar. The devaluation came after over three years of push from financial market managers, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund for the local currency to be devalued.
Aside devaluing the naira, the CBN also adopted a unified exchange rate, and pushed the official rate of the naira to N376 to dollar for International Money Transfer Operators rate to banks; N377 to dollar for banks’ dollar sale to CBN and pegged CBN’s dollar sales to banks at N378 and limited dollar sales to Bureaux de Change (BDCs) to $20,000 per week.
Emefiele also advised Nigerians to begin prioritising their import needs, and focus more on sourcing raw materials and inputs locally.
Emefiele said: “In deed, there is no choice than to source raw materials locally. From the information available to us, the various lockdowns in different parts of the world, all counties are locking their borders, and making it difficult for even raw materials and inputs to leave their borders.
“So, it means we have no other choice than to look inwards, especially now we can say that those inputs and raw materials can be sourced locally.”
The CBN, in February, introduced new domiciliary account rules in which it directed that customers can deposit dollar into their domiciliary accounts but are not allowed to transfer it to another party.
Also, only electronic fund transfers into domiciliary accounts can be transferred from such accounts to third parties while cash deposits into such accounts can only be withdrawn in cash.
Oil & Energy
DPR Urges Filling Stations To Comply With New Fuel Pump Price
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has urged all petroleum marketers to comply with the directives of the federal government by selling fuel at the N125,00 new pump price.
Zonal Director of DPR in Rivers State, Bassey Effangha, disclosed this in a press statement as a follow up to the full implementation of the federal government’s directives.
The DPR director said all filling station owners were expected to comply with the directives, adding that the DPR as the regulatory agency, was poised to ensure that the new pump price was effective.
He said the agency was already on ground to monitor the filling stations to ensure total compliance.
Meanwhile, some filling stations in Port Harcourt have already adjusted to the new pump price.
The Tide investigation revealed that, Total at Garrison, Eterna at Mile One and NNPC mega filling station at Lagos bus stop now sell at N125,00.
However, some filling stations in parts of Port Harcourt, like Agip at Eleopranwo still sell at the old pump price of N145,00.
The Tide gathered that some of the filling stations selling at the old pump price were those which got products before the pump price reduction.
Some motorists who spoke with The Tide commended the federal government for pump price reduction but urged the relevant agencies to effect compliance.
A commercial motorist, Akanimo Udosen, said he now buys fuel at N125,00, but noted that some filling stations were stilling selling at N145,00.
“I want to commend the government for pump price reduction, but I also want to urge the government to ensure that all filling stations sell at the new price,” he stated.
Another respondent, lgba Sunday, a commercial motorist, also lauded the federal government for the pump price reduction saying, “ What the government has done is good, the fear is that some petroleum marketers will still be selling at the old pump price. I want the government to set up a monitoring team to check the activities of the filling stations.”
Meanwhile, the authorities of the Licensed Filling Stations Owners, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Energy Workers (NUPENG) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMSN) have directed their members to comply with the new directives.
National Treasurer and former Port Harcourt Zonal Chairman of NUPENG, Comrade Alex Agwornwor, who spoke with The Tide, said its members had been given directives to comply with the new directives.
Chairman of the Licensed Filling Stations Owners, Comrade Sunny Mkpe, also disclosed in a press statement that its members have been asked to comply with the government’s directives.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Security Critical To Oil Sector Growth – NCDMB
The Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has highlighted the importance of security to the growth of the nation’s oil and gas sector.
The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote, therefore called for collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force towards improving the operations in the sector.
Wabote spoke during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja recently, according to a statement.
He said the visit was necessitated by the need to foster collaboration between the police in safeguarding lives and infrastructure within the NCDMB’s operational areas.
“The Police Commissioner in Bayelsa has provided tremendous support in terms of security in the past, and we are here to ask for more security support for staff and critical infrastructure,”
He reassured the police of the NCDMB’s support in the areas of security equipment and human capacity building.
Wabote said the success recorded by the board since inception in April 2010 included in-country retention of over 30 per cent oil and gas industry annual spend against less than five per cent prior to the enactment of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act.
In his response, the Inspector -General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, expressed appreciation to the NCDMB for the visit and commended the executive secretary for the achievements made so far by the board.
He assured the NCDMB of the Nigeria Police’s security support to enable it to maximally perform its core mandate.
According to him, the Nigeria Police will do everything possible to synergise and improve the board’s performance in line with its obligation to provide adequate security in the entire country.
Adamu urged the NCDMB to effectively collaborate with the police command in Bayelsa State in the area of corporate social responsibility and other stakeholder engagements.
The IGP said the police was committed to collaborating with government agencies to help tackle the current insecurity challenges plaguing the nation.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Miyetti Allah Can’t Have Security Outfit In N’Delta -UNDEDSS …Nigeria’s Security Undermined By Quest For Personal Wealth, Says Senate
-
Featured5 days ago
FG Closes PH Int’l Airport, Two Others Over Coronavirus …Shuts Schools, Bans Public Gatherings, As COVID-19 Cases Hit 12 In Nigeria …Also, Six States Shut Schools, Ban Public Gatherings
-
Sports5 days ago
Coronavirus: Too Early To Decide On Tokyo 2020 -Coe
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Port Harcourt Lawyer Dies In Kidnappers’ Den
-
Featured5 days ago
RSU VC Dismisses Calls For Fees Review
-
News5 days ago
NAWOJ Urges FG To Shut Schools, Now
-
News5 days ago
Enugu-PH Road: We’re Building Bigger, Wider, 8-Lane Facility -Fashola
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
RSG Calls On Public To Obey Extant Laws