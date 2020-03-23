Sports
Rangers Striker Dies In Auto Crash
Rangers International of Enugu forward, Ifeanyi George is reportedly dead.
The 26-year-old striker gave up the ghost, yesterday morning after involving in an accident alongside two other Rangers players.
According to sketchy information made available to the Rangers FC management, Ifeanyi George who was in his vehicle driven by his friend including a B team player, had the vehicle smashed into a parked articulated vehicle along Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road, Sunday morning.
General Manager of the side, Prince Davidson Owumi said, ‘We just heard this disturbing news this morning and what we hear is not palatable.
“I await information from my officials that are already on their way to the spot where the accident was said to have taken place. We call for prayers in this hour of pains.”
Recall that management on Friday, March 20, 2020, approved a ten-day break for the team because of the suspension of all football activities by NFF.
Sports
Nigeria Pitch Awards: Internationals Deserve More Recognition – NFF
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the weekend says players representing the country deserve more incentives aside the match bonuses and allowances such as due recognition for outstanding performance.
NFF Spokesman, Ademola Olajire said this in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the 7th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards held at Ibis Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.
Olajire, who represented NFF Chairman, Amaju Pinnick said players representing the country were great ambassadors carrying the image of the country, hence they should be accorded due recognition and awards.
“The award is a great innovation and laudable one for outstanding players who are representing our country because that is what they are doing in other climes as well.
“This reward that serves as a payback for excellence will surely spur the players to deliver more to the aspiration of the country to being the world respected football country.
“If the players knows that there is an award waiting out there different from their normal match bonuses and allowances, it will be an extra motivation for them.
“Such award as Pitch Awards will help our players to deliver more of their mandate and perform better, it will also increase their adrenaline to go faster,” he said.
“Olajire said that the Pitch Awards had a lot of credit for being an independent one devoid controversies in voting and selection process which is being handled be an independent body.
“It is expedient to say that this award is just one of the best in Nigeria because it is a transparent one, I must also commend the independence of the voters.
“The process of voting is being handled by an independent audit company SIAO. The audit company has said that the organisers of the award has never interfere with the process, and this is commendable.
“NFF has a great respect for this award and will continue to seek partnerships with them for contributing immensely to the growth of football in the country.
“We are glad with the independence and integrity of the awards and we hope it will continue to grow in such strength, he said.
Tidesports source reports that Manchester United sensation, Odion Ighalo, Leicester City Midfield maestro, Wilfred Ndidi, 2019 CAF Female Football of the Year, Asisat Oshoala and others are the major contenders for the 7th edition Nigeria Pitch Awards.
The nominees are: “Goalkeeper of the Year Francis Uzoho,
Daniel Akpeyi and Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Defender of the Year: Kenneth Omeruo, Williams Troost – Ekong and Chidozie Awaziem.
Midfielder of the year: Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo.
Striker of the Year: Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.
Queen of the Pitch: Onome Ebi, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Assist Oshoala.
King of the pitch: Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi.
Team of the year: Lobi Stars, Enyimba FC and Super Eagles.
Coach of the Year: Gernot Rohr, Usman Abdallah and Thomas Dennerby.
Samuel Okwaraji Award: Seyi Akinwunmi, Kunle Soname and Ahmed Musa.
State with the best grassroots Sports: Delta, Lagos State and Akwa Ibom State.
Football Friendly Governor of the Year: Nyesom Wike, Udom Emmanuel and Ifeanyi Okowa.
Corporate Sponsors of Football: Aiteo Group, Zenith Bank and Bet9ja.
Football Journalist of the year (Prints): Charles Diya (New Telegraph), Tana Aiyejina (Punch) and Jonny Edwards (Punch).
Football Journalist of the year (TV): Cecilia Omoreghe (Channels TV), Austin Okon – Akpan (Channels TV) and Mozez Praiz (Supersports).
Football Journalist of the year (Radio): Emmanuel Etim (Naija Info), Tony Bekederemo (Brilla FM) and Olawale Adigun, (Top Radio).
Football Journalist of the year (Online): Fisayo Dairo (ACL Sports), Sam Ahmedu (Goal.com) and Kunle Solaja (SportsVillage).
Sports
Students Advised To Shun Cultism, Embrace Sports
The Chairman of the 2020 Inter-House Sports Competition of Community Secondary School, Rumuopara, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Israel Woko has advised Rivers State students to shun cultism, avoid anything that will jeopardise their future and rather embrace sports for a better living.
Woko, who is also the Chairman of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, gave the advice in his opening address, during the Inter House sports competition for Junior and Senior schools joint competition last Wednesday.
He commended the management of the school, as they organised one of the best joint Inter House sports Competitions, in the state.
“Students please avoid anything thing that will jeopardise your future. Read your books to become good people in the society.
I commend the school authority for organising a successful joint inter house sports competition”, Woko said.
Also speaking, the principal of the school, Dr. Nworgu Napoleon, urged students to reciprocate the good gesture of the state government led by Chief Nyesom Wike as he paid all examinations fees for senior secondary students in the state.
According to him, the only way to reciprocate the gesture is to show commitment on their studies, saying that governor’s huge investment in education sector has placed the state among the best in the country in terms of educational development.
“I commend the governor for the free education for both primary and secondary schools in the state.
I condemned the attitude of some students who are not interested in learning, but engaged themselves in negative activities, that causes bad influence to other students” Napoleon said.
At the end of sports meet, Yellow House emerged winners, while White and Green Houses came second and third respectively.
Sports
‘It’s A Dream Come True To Play For S’ Eagles’
Paderborn full-back Jamilu Collins has expressed his delight to represent Nigeria, saying it is a dream come true for him.
The 25-year-old made his international debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against Liberia in September 2018 and has since become a regular player for the West Africans.
Collins, who has 11 caps for the three-time African champions, was part of Gernot Rohr’s squad that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
“It was a dream come true, representing my country. Ever since I was a child I always prayed for one day to represent my country,” Collins told Tidesports source
“My time so far in the national team has been a lot of great moments and I am looking forward to achieving great things for my country.”
Collins joined Paderborn in the summer of 2017 after arriving as a free agent and played a pivotal role as they gained promotion to Bundesliga last season.
The former Sibenik man admitted he has enjoyed every bit of his time at Benteler-Arena and applauded his manager Steffen Baumgart for contributing to his development.
“My time so far in Paderborn has been amazing. Paderborn is a club full of great people. They are loving and caring people who always support their players on the pitch and also outside,” he continued.
“I would say a lot of them played an important role in my career to this level where I am today.
“But to specify, Steffen Baumgart and his assistant coaches have helped me develop so much, and also Markus Krösche, our former manager. I am really thankful to them.”
The full-back also named Manchester City duo of Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus as well as Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry as his toughest opponents.
“I have played with a lot of great players both club and national team side. So it is hard for me to just name a few,” he added.
“For me, I would say that Serge Gnabry, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez are really good ones.”
