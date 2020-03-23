Business
NEW Rivers: Building The Future Through Quality Education
Improving the quality of education in Rivers State has always been a major focus of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration. When he took over leadership in 2015, the education sector was in comatose. The immediate past administration had adopted a cosmetic approach that destroyed the foundation of education in the state.
All through his first term, Wike diligently revived the education sector. From the basic, to the senior secondary up to the tertiary education level, he upgraded facilities. The impact has been felt up to the rural communities.
All the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State felt the impact of the educational programmes and policies of Governor Wike during his first term. He promised to do more for Rivers people.
His second term has been a continuation of the wonderful revival of the education sector. The basic education sector is witnessing the massive upgrade and reconstruction of schools.
In the last one year, about 100 basic education schools have been upgraded and reconstructed by the Wike administration.
The objective of the administration is to ensure that Rivers children have access to quality learning facilities.
Through the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board and the Rivers State Ministry of Education, the Wike administration has empowered teachers with modern teaching skills.
The training and retraining of teachers has been upscaled by the administration. Governor Wike believes that when teachers are empowered with higher knowledge and skills, they will deliver more to Rivers children.
Within the first one year of his second term, Governor Wike has reconstructed and equipped three major schools in the state. They are: Government Secondary School, Ubima, (formerly Community Secondary School, Ubima), Seabed Model School , Port Harcourt and Government Craft Development Centre, Port Harcourt.
Major secondary schools spread across the three senatorial districts of the state are witnessing upgrade and general restoration. This is a continuation of the phased reconstruction of iconic schools started by the Wike administration during his first term.
Governor Wike is also embarking on the reconstruction and remodeling of the following secondary schools: Enitonia High School, Port Harcourt in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area; Government Secondary School, Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Community Secondary School, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area ,Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Bonny National Grammar School, Bonny in Bonny Local Government Area and Government Secondary School, Okarki in Ahoada West Local Government Area.
Others are: Western Ahoada Central High School, Ahoada in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Government Secondary School, Abua in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Government Secondary School, Okporowo -Ogbakiri, Emohua Local Government Area, Government Secondary School, Obuama in Degema Local Government Area, Community Secondary School, Omuanwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Model Secondary School Bakana in Degema Local Government Area and Model Secondary School, Tombia in Degema Local Government Area .
The Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike, has improved the funding of tertiary institutions in the state, developing the right facilities that have led to the accreditation of courses.
The Rivers State University, the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori and the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt have been well-funded by the administration. They have become national reference points.
To ensure access to education for the less privileged, Governor Wike abolished all forms of fees and levies in public primary, junior and senior secondary schools in Rivers State.
This was a major second-term action. He has since released funds for the running of the schools for the 2019/2020 academic session.
The funds released by the Rivers State Governor would be used by the schools for registers, chalks, dusters, markers, notebooks, pens and other consumables.
Governor Wike approved that the state government will henceforth bankroll the form fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) for all indigenes and non-indigenes in the state.
This approval by Governor Wike has been implemented for the 2020 UTME conducted by JAMB.
All across the state, parents and guardians have continued to sing the praises of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for supporting education in very practical ways. With the abolition of fees and the payment of UTME fees, the less privileged for the first time are feeling the direct positive impact of government.
Delivering the 2020 budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly, Governor Wike made a solemn commitment to use education as a tool for empowerment and education.
He said: “Building on the progress of the last four and half years, we will continue to ensure adequate funding for education in Rivers State. It is for this reason that we are proposing the sum of N49.471 billion to fund the education sector for 2020. This sum represents 20% of the total budget and is the highest ever budgetary allocation to education, reflecting the level of our commitment to investing in the future of our children.
“ In 2020, we will continue to ensure the systematic rehabilitation, upgrade and transformation of our primary, secondary and tertiary institutions and build new ones where the population demands to deliver a more conducive learning environment across schools in Rivers State.”
Governor Wike has kept this promise. The results are everywhere across the state. The results from WAEC and NECO examinations justify the quality investments in the education sector by Governor Wike.
Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.
Simeon Nwakaudu
IPMAN Decries Activities Of Illegal Bunkerers
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South-South has decried the return of soot enveloping the atmosphere following the activities of oil bunkerers in the region.
The South-South committee Chairman on Anti-Bunkering, IPMAN, Mr Prince Okorosa, in a chat with newsmen said the committee was working with the security agencies to check the activities that brought about the soot once again in the region.
Okorosa observed that the soot was minimised in 2019 due to the committee’s proactive measures, noting however, that the soot only returned after the committee decided to apply human face in its operations.
He stated the committee’s resolve to resume its activities with a renewed vigour with a view to ending black dust in the region.
According to him, “now that all security agencies are
involved not just a particular agency, we’re going to deal with them decisively, because it is not just going to be business as usual.
“With the ideas and everything we have put in place, there’s going to be an end to this their evil deed. It is endangering the livelihood of the people it is endangering the health of the people and only a handful of people are enjoying this dividends, we cannot fold our hands and watch”.
Okorosa expressed fear that the move by the federal government to license artisanal refinery would not address the issue of soot if adequate measures to curtail their activities were not adopted.
He said, “it should be legalised, if legalised it would at least give a new face to it and the problem of this soot will come to an end. Even at that, what are the measures we’re talking about, where are they going to get the crude, where are they going to get the petroleum products that they will refine, is it just to go and break into other people’s facilities?
“These are the things we are talking about, not just licensing them. Before you getting it by illegal means”.
license them, you must license them on where they can get the crude oil to be refined. If you come to our waterways, everywhere is polluted because they are getting it by illegal means”.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Kudos, Knocks Trail CBN’s Naira Devaluation
Professor of Finance and Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University, Prof. Uche Uwaleke says devaluation of the nation’s currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will discourage round tripping and return of foreign investors.
Prof Uwaleke said in Lagos yesterday that the devaluation would have positive implications for financial markets.
He stated that it would discourage round tripping and other sharp practices associated with multiple
exchange rates in the country.
Uwaleke added that the development would encourage return of foreign investors who left the country’s financial market because of multiple exchange rates.
On the flip side, he noted that the development would have negative implications for inflation and the 2020 budget predicted on N305 per dollar.
However, Professor of Economics, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella said the rising but was unfortunate.
news of the naira devaluation was not surprising but was unfortunate.
“The pressure in the foreign exchange market we have witnessed in the last few weeks was not caused by demand for foreign currency to buy inputs for production.
“It’s from people who are trying to hold foreign currency either for speculative purpose for possible travels or to lodge same in their foreign accounts where BVN is not available to reveal their identities.
“So, devaluing the currency will encourage
further speculative attack on the naira.
“Haven emptied the sovereign wealth fund (SWF) account and Excess crude account, the CBN should not have taken this panic measure now that the recession has not taken root in the economy.
“It was a wrong move that was not based on the causal factor of the foreign currency demand pressure,” Tella said.
The CBN had, on March 20 collapsed the multiple exchange rate policy that determined the value of the naira and adopted a single exchange rate.
FIRS Nets N338.1bn, Falls Short Of N620.2bn Target
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), yesterday disclosed that it collected N338.1 billion as tax revenue in January.
The figure falls short of its N620.2 billion target by N282.1 billion, representing aggregate collection by states’ coordinating units on a monthly layout.
The federal government set an N8.8 trillion target for FIRS in 2020.
The incumbent Executive Chairman, Muhammed Nami assumed office in December 2019 from his predecessor, Mr Tunde Fowler.
According to the collection performance, Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba had
January target of N1,496,937,795.22 but collected N2,237,217,349.37 representing 149.45 percent collection. Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa & Cross River monthly target was N2,175,116,159.19 while actual collection was in January was N2,010,374,940.81 representing 92.43 percent.
Lagos mainland East had January target of N50,272,057,644.57 and actual collection of N39,177,218,569.19 amounting to 77.93 percent; while Jigawa, Kano and Katsina had collection target sum of N5,203,823,553.44 as against actual collection of N3,606,224,711.59 representing 77.93 percent.
Ogun, Osun and Oyo had target of N6,268,435,732.91 while actual collection during the period stood at N4,167,880,594.20 indicating 66.49 percent collection.
For Lagos mainland West, it got January target of N4,988,901,182.24 collected N3,033,847,030.11 representing 60.81; Abia, Ebonyi & Enugu had target of N2,503,697,840.31 and collection sum of N1,356,428,894.51 representing 54.18 percent, while Benue, Kaduna and Niger had tax collection target of N3,848,560,125.77, actual collection of N2,003,203,450.93 indicating 52.05 percent.
Delta, Edo and Rivers collectively had January target of N17,790,368,169.50 and actual collection of N9,251, 413. 039. 13 indicating 52 percent; Lagos Island had target of N459,548,646,637.50 , collection sum of N238, 708,658,042.72 translating to 51.94 percent, while Bauchi, Plateau, Borno and Yobe had collection target of N2,793,435,123,22 , actual collection in the sum of N2,793, 435,123.22 actual collection sum of N1,446,670,932.56 indicating 51.79 percent.
