Lessons From Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, early this month announced the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as a member of the expanded Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) put together by his government to rescue the country from its third recession since 2008. The country relapsed into recession at the end of December, 2019.
The council, chaired by Ramaphosa himself, and comprising local and international economic experts, was initially constituted on September 27, 2019, to “ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy and ensure that government and society in general is better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances”. It is also expected to advise the president and government more broadly, facilitating the development and implementation of economic policies that spur inclusive growth.
South Africa, the second largest economy on the continent has, in recent years, been rattled by a plethora of challenges, driven by lull in investor sentiment and lingering policy uncertainty, weak power, telecom and transportation sectors, and worsened by crisis in mining and manufacturing sectors. The problem is exacerbated by rising rate of official corruption, divisions in the ruling African National Congress (ANC), xenophobia nurtured by heightened unemployment and increasing insecurity.
Indeed, South Africa’s perilous public finance crisis has been engineered by four forces: stagnant economic growth; consistent tax revenue collection below forecasts; rising debt burden – the highest levels in post-apartheid era; and poor performance of state-owned enterprises, necessitating large-scale bailouts from lean government funds.
These have been triggered by three dynamics: slow recovery from shock of the 2008 global financial crisis; poor economic and public finance performance negatively affected by entrenched institutional destabilisation of Jacob Zuma’s presidency; and continued deterioration of economic indicators (growth and employment) along with further underperformance of revenue collection and public finances under the Ramaphosa government even with expansionary fiscal spending far above revenue generation. It is to address these challenges that Ramaphosa tapped Okonjo-Iweala to help rescue the country from economic doldrums.
The Tide joins millions of Nigerians and leaders across all continents in congratulating one of the world’s best economists and development experts on her meritorious appointment by Ramaphosa. We are proud to commend Okonjo-Iweala not just because she is a Nigerian and brilliant, but because her appointment represents a testament to her competence and experience. We say so because we are convinced that her pedigree and impeccable footprints in monetary and economic administration in Nigeria, many developing countries and at the World Bank stood her out for this sublime assignment.
The 1981 PhD graduate in Regional Economics and Development from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spent 25 years of her career at the World Bank as a development economist, scaling the ranks to Number 2 position of managing director, Operations (2007-2011), with oversight responsibility for the bank’s $81 billion operational portfolio in Africa, South Asia, Europe and Central Asia. She spearheaded several World Bank initiatives to assist low-income countries during the 2008 – 2009 food crises and later during the financial crisis, and helped many recover from slow growth to robust economic state.
In 2010, she was Chair of the IDA replenishment, the World Bank’s successful drive to raise $49.3 billion in grants and low interest credit for the poorest countries in the world, and was also member of the Commission on Effective Development Cooperation with Africa. In the last two decades, she has served as senior adviser, executive director, director, chair or co-chair of more than 30 boards of world-class banks, academic and research institutions, development-driven organizations across all continents, including Harvard, Oxford, the Brookings Institution, African Union, World Economic Forum, United Nations, Rockefeller Foundation, Mercy Corps International; and in 2012, ran as the first-ever female candidate for president of the World Bank.
Okonjo-Iweala was a two-time minister of finance, serving under Olusegun Obasanjo (2003-2006), and Goodluck Jonathan (2011-2015). She was the first female to hold that position in Nigeria and her performance speaks for her.
During her first term, she spearheaded negotiations with the Paris Club of Creditors that led to the wiping out of $30 billion of Nigeria’s debt, including the outright cancellation of $18 billion. In 2003, she led efforts to improve Nigeria’s macroeconomic management, including implementation of an oil-price based fiscal rule where revenues accruing above benchmark oil price were saved in special “Excess Crude Account” which helped reduce macroeconomic volatility.
She also introduced the practice of publishing each state’s monthly financial allocation from the Federation Accounts in the newspapers, which increased transparency in governance. With support of the World Bank and IMF, she helped build an electronic financial management platform – the Government Integrated Financial Management and Information System (GIFMIS), including the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), helping to curtail corruption in the process.
As at December 31, 2014, the IPPIS platform had eliminated 62,893 ghost workers from the system and saved government about $1.25 billion in the process. Under the present administration, more than 70,000 ghost workers have been eliminated from the payroll system, and billions of Naira saved for investment in development initiatives. She was also instrumental in helping Nigeria obtain its first-ever sovereign credit rating (BB minus) from Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s in 2006.
Under her leadership, the National Bureau of Statistics carried out a re-basing exercise of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the first in 24 years, which saw Nigeria emerge as the largest economy in Africa.
With her record, we think that Ramaphosa made the right decision by appointing Okonjo-Iweala as a member of the country’s PEAC, to help fix its economy and inspire growth and development by advising stable policies that encourage investment.
We, therefore, urge her to pragmatically bring her wealth of experience to bear in helping the South African Government make history by reviving an economy that has been in limbo for about 12 years. She had done it for Nigeria before; she can as well do it for South Africa.
On the other hand, we challenge all tiers of government in Nigeria to emulate the South African Government in placing merit and competence far and above nepotism and tribalism in recruitment and appointment into various offices in order to fast-track development of the country.
We think that the nation’s economy can do better if governments eschew parochial sentiments and implement inclusive policies that recognise hardwork and excellence.
COVID-19: No Time For Strike
In this era of global pandemic occasioned by Coronavirus (COVID-19) when national
and international emergencies are being declared by countries and international agencies to contain the dreaded disease, and when all medics are being required to step up their game by exhibiting the highest sense of professionalism and commitment to their calling in accordance with the Hippocratic Oath, the downing of tools by resident doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and their counterparts in Gombe State is not only untimely, worrisome and condemnable but also unacceptable by well-meaning Nigerians.
Ordinarily, Nigerian medical personnel should be on red alert following the pandemic’s rising death toll without being prompted. But for doctors who naturally constitute the first responders to declare industrial dispute and indefinite strike under whatever guise at this time is, to say the least, unfathomable and unjustifiable when vulnerable Nigerians are dying by the day.
The report that amidst the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Association of Resident Doctors, FCT and Gombe State chapters, at this critical time, we think, should be reviewed for national interest.
While we agree that the reasons adduced, among which include poor working conditions, demand for timely and adequate payment of salaries, among others, are cogent enough to down tools, it is our candid opinion that the doctors should soft-pedal for now in order to save innocent lives.
Considering the essential services these medics offer to humanity and their critical roles in our general and specialist hospitals, primary and secondary health care facilities, their absence from duty will inflict unimaginable fatality in our healthcare delivery system.
From all indications, the strike should have been avoided if their members were not thrown into serious financial crisis following the non-payment of their salaries as at when due, after series of negotiations to forestall the industrial dispute.
“The money we received as salary ranges from one fifth to one-tenth with the exclusion of the newly employed members who have not been paid for five to seven months”, Dr Roland Aigbovo, President of ARD-FCT declared in a statement and this was also corroborated by his counterpart in Gombe State.
We had had reasons to condemn the lackadaisical approach by policy makers and managers of the nation’s health sector on lack of the political will and the drive to push health care to the next level, but unfortunately such admonitions fell on deaf ears.
As paltry as budgetary allocations for health services are for effective healthcare delivery system, the little released is either embezzled or misappropriated by those at the helm of affairs. And this is why we keep having issues with doctors and paramedical bodies in the country.
However, we implore medical and paramedical staff associations to place their services above other considerations until the country overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic which clearly constitutes a present threat to our existence.
In all intents and purposes, government may not have done enough in terms of doctors’ welfare and equipping our health institutions, medics should not transfer their grievances or vent their spleen on the innocent citizens who cannot afford medical trips abroad, especially now that there are travel bans almost everywhere across the globe. Insensitivity on the part of government on health matters is not an isolated one as virtually all sectors of the economy and society are begging for attention.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide implores our doctors to call off their indefinite strike now and continue the negotiation after the national emergency occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Life is precious and has no duplicate. A life lost now as a result of the strike definitely cannot be replaced.
Time to call off ARD’s strike is now, at least, on humanitarian grounds. Meanwhile, the authorities in FCT and Gombe State should, as a matter of urgency, facilitate the process of reconciling all grey areas with the aggrieved doctors before other similar medical bodies join the fray on sympathy considerations.
Criminalising Casualisation, Job Outsourcing
The fact about the alarming data released by the organised private sector unions indicating that over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s workforce in the private sector is casualised is no longer news. Casualisation is the practice of employing temporary staff for short periods rather than make them permanent staff. Unfortunately, this phenomenon, aimed at saving costs, is gradually creeping into the public sector.
Under the arrangement, the worker is not entitled to any perks such as transportation, leave, medical allowances or special benefits package. Besides, the worker’s take-home pay is so miserable that it can hardly take him/her home. To make matters worse, the typical casual worker gets a miserable N500 per day.
But then, casualisation is thriving because of the high rate of unemployment, even though it contravenes Section 7 (1) of the Labour Act, Cap 198, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1990. The Act provides that, “Not later than three months after the beginning of a worker\’s period of employment with an employer, the employer shall give to the worker a written statement specifying the terms and conditions of employment, which include the nature of the employment and if the contract is for a fixed term, the date when the contract expires.”
As if to boost the Labour Act, Section 17(a) of the 1999 Constitution condemns casualisation because it is at variance with its provisions, which guarantees equal pay for equal work. Furthermore, Convention 153 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which Nigeria is a signatory, does not support any form of discrimination in the workplace.
In fact, the section holds that casualisation is out of tune with 21st Century best practices. Hence, the discrimination in pay between permanent and casual employees should not exist. Besides, the section frowns against discrimination on account of sex or any grounds whatsoever.
But casualisation is growing at a worrisome rate as available statistics show that preponderance of casual workers is in the telecommunications, oil and gas, banking, insurance, mining and steel sectors. To put it in proper perspective, available statistics shows that about 70 per cent of workers in most of these companies are on casual fringes. Sadly, outsourcing is also used interchangeably with casualisation in all these sectors as a ploy to avoid regularising their employment.
More disturbing is that expatriate companies, mainly those owned by Chinese and Indians, are the worst culprits. Nigeria is a haven for their illicit and inhuman ventures. But can they succeed without connivance with unpatriotic, highly-placed Nigerians? The answer is no.
There is no gain emphasising the fact that Nigerian workers, through the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have been battling unrelentingly to eradicate casualisation, but the desired result is yet to be achieved. Therefore, a legislation to end casualisation becomes necessary and urgent.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide welcomes the recent move by the House of Representatives to criminalise employing workers on casual contracts beyond six months and the prohibition of outsourcing of jobs to third parties, while any casual workers sacked by an employer after six months will be entitled to the benefits of full-time workers for six months, being proposed in the Labour Act (Amendment) Bill 2019 awaiting second reading by the House.
According to the proposals, the amendment to Section 8 of the Principal Act would now read, “(1) Every worker in Nigeria engaged or employed by and has remained in such employment for a period of not less than six months shall have his employment or engagement regularised by the employer as a full and permanent worker of such employer with all its accompanying entitlements.”
The new Section 9 of the principal Act will now read, “(1) Notwithstanding Section 25 of this Act, an employer, who has obtained the Minister’s licence, employment outsourcing by such employers within its core aims and objectives of operation is hereby prohibited. It is an offence for an employer to pay another person, whether corporate or natural person, for services rendered to it by its worker.”
Recently, the Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, heightened fears that the situation would worsen as employers prefer to outsource staff.
We, therefore, see the proposed law which states that failure by any employer to comply with Subsections 1 and 2 will constitute an offence, which will attract a two-year sentence, N2 million fine or both as concrete efforts towards protecting workers in the country.
Although the rapid increase in both the casualisation and outsourcing trends is attributed to the global economic and employment crises that have continued to threaten the future of developing economies such as Nigeria, its continuing practice remains a serious challenge to the nation.
We are not oblivious of the characteristics of casualisation in concrete terms; the act forbids the employment of workers beyond three months without employment letter detailing the conditions of service, among other provisions of the act. But in all sectors of the Nigerian economy, this law is only obeyed in the breach by employers with impunity and without qualms. In both public and private sectors, what is known as precarious or casual worker is the trend.
While we also appreciate move by the Senate to stem the tide, we believe that the situation requires a more desperate intervention. Casualisation is a modern-day slavery. To associate our economy with it will continue to diminish high profile rating that Nigeria expects among the comity of nations. Therefore, nothing less than speedy passage of the amendment bill is expected.
Before 2023 Elections
More than one year after the February 23, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections and the subsequent Governorship and State House of Assembly polls held on March 9 of the same year, claims and counter-claims of the credibility or otherwise of the elections are still reverberating within the nation’s political space. Not too long ago, the Supreme Court finally put to rest some of the high profile cases involving Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Kano, Sokoto States and, of course, the litigation filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, against the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer and incumbent President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.
Accusations and counter-accusations of electoral manipulations, violence, the role of security operatives to favour particular party or politician, vote buying, ballot box snatching, among other vices which characterised the electoral process still dominate public discourse till date.
Understandably, stakeholders, the civil society groups, the media, foreign observers, political parties, the academia, among others, commonly agree that Nigeria is yet to get it right and the need to rejig the nation’s political and electoral process, therefore, becomes inevitable and imperative.
Stakeholders blame the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what most considered as biased and partial (mis)handling of the electoral system while others accused the security community, especially the military for doing the bidding of the ruling party, the APC.
While The Tide empathises with losers of the 2019 general election, we, however, strongly believe that most of the challenges and hiccups that bedeviled the elections emanated from the Electoral Act which urgently requires amendment before the 2023 general elections.
Happily enough, the electoral umpire, INEC, had in its post-election assessment conceded that the 2019 elections were anything but okay and perfect. In other words, INEC’s Chairman, Professor Mamood Yakubu, confirmed that the elections fell short of global best practices, though, according to him, no election in the world could be said to be flawless or perfect.
Perhaps, that is why the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Constitution Review Committee and the National Assembly’s move to further amend the Electoral Act becomes absolutely necessary as the country strives in our democratic experiment.
We are, indeed, consoled by the Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege’s confessions that the 9th Senate’s efforts at amending the Electoral Act was, indeed, prompted by the Supreme Court and the INEC that observed the need to comply with electoral rules and regulations and the inevitability to further amend the Electoral Act before the next phase of elections.
Citing the bill entitled: Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act (No 6) 2010 and other Related Matters 2019, Omo-Agege noted that “in response to several decisions by the Supreme Court wherein the apex court directly or indirectly invited the National Assembly to make necessary amendments to the Electoral Act, it is only responsible for NASS to act accordingly wherever there are apparent lacunae in our laws.”
The Tide agrees no less with the Deputy Senate President who also doubles as chairman of the Constitution Review Committee. Our position hinges on the obvious fact that the quantum of electoral litigations that greeted the 2019 general elections was quite enormous and constituted a huge pressure and challenge on our judicial process.
From all indications, it does appear that never in our electoral history had Nigeria witnessed such avalanche of petitions that put the nation’s judicial process on edge. The 2015 general elections were not that bad as compared to 2019.
That is why the political class, the parties, INEC, 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act, security agencies, among others, need to up their game; and one sure way to do that is to allow internal democracy, strict adherence to rules and regulations must be observed.
For Nigeria to make significant progress in politics and democracy, we must imbibe global best practices as evidenced in the advanced democracies of the Western world. Our politicians and parties must learn to obey the law and imbibe an enduring political culture that he who fights today and loses in a transparent process has another day to win.
Section 153 (f) and Section 160 of the Constitution and Sections 153 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) clearly state that provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution as they affect our elections should not be observed pervasively as such could cause incalculable damage to our integrity and electoral system.
Electronic voting pattern and other modern techniques and technologies that will minimise electoral fraud, rigging and other vices that virtually marred the 2003 elections must be introduced.
That, for us, is the right way to go if Nigeria should make significant progress in its electoral system.
