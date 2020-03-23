Politics
COVID-19: Lawmaker Tasks S’ East Govs On Rural Areas’ Sensitisation
A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Kingsley Chima (AA-Imo), has urged Governors in the South East zone to fast-track sensitisation of rural communities in the region to help in containing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement at the weekend in Abuja, Chima said that efforts by governors in the zone would not be meaningful if the rural populace was not carried along.
The lawmaker, who represents Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru Federal Constituency of Imo, urged the governors to act before the virus spreads.
“Our priority on containing the dreaded virus can only be achievable and meaningful if sensitisation programmes are taken to the rural dwellers.
‘I feel so bad that in my interaction with some constituents, few days ago, they seemed to see the worldwide concerns over the novel Coronavirus pandemic as a farce.
“With global concerns over the rapid spread of the virus, self protection must start from the grassroots.
“We cannot wait until there is a huge outbreak before we act. Time to act is now,” he said.
Chima urged the governors to work in synergy, considering the high travel business culture of people of the region to other parts of the country and worldwide.
He said it was far cheaper for states to prevent an outbreak which might become overwhelming than to try to treat or trace contacts.
The legislator gave glory to God that there had yet to be a record of the dreaded virus in the Southeast region but reiterated that the time for preventive action was now.
“South South zone has just announced collaborative programmes on containing the virus; we must do same in the South East.
Lawmaker Wants Improvement In Girl -Child Education
Mr Raheem Olawuyi, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, yesterday called for improvement in girl-child education.
Olawuyi, who represents Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, made the call in a message to mothers as they joined their counterparts globally to celebrate the 2020 International Mother’s Day in Omu-Aran.
According to him, education is the bedrock and foundation for achieving socio-economic development and girl-child education will allow for the emergence of more entrepreneurs and politicians among women.
“Education is meant for all. In fact, it is the fundamental human right of every child, whether boy or girl, able or disabled, to acquire basic education.
“Improvement in girl-child education in particular will see more women climbing to the top in the nation’s political terrain and emerging captains of industries,” he said.
Olawuyi said that growing up as a girl in developing country like Nigeria was becoming difficult due to unfavourable socio-economic, cultural and security challenges.
He said that the cumulative effects of discriminatory, exploitative and unjust treatment of the girl-child has negative impacts on the education opportunity for them.
The lawmaker said that there was need for a strong political will and commitment from mothers, as first teachers, in actualising the desired improvement in Girls Education Projects.
“Majority of the nation’s top political positions are currently dominated by men.
“This is a clear challenge to the women folk, who as mothers of the nation, deserve same equal and fair treatment.
“To majority of the parents, girl-child education is less important because no matter what level of education the girl attains, she gets married and answers another family’s name.
“Educated mothers are more than twice as likely to send their children to school.
Coronavirus: Federal Lawmaker Counsels Constituents
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, has advised his constituents not to dismiss the dangers posed by the suspected presence of the deadly oronavirus in the state.
Adefisoye, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, gave the advice yesterday in Akure in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Oluyemi Fasipe.
He encouraged his constituents and the people of Ondo state at large to heed the expert advice of regular washing of hands with soap, social distancing and the use of hand sanitisers.
Adefisoye also urged his constituents to avoid gatherings that were more than 20, pending when a vaccine would be developed for the coronavirus which had assumed pandemic status across the world.
The lawmaker also counselled his constituents to avoid travels that were not compulsory, particularly inter-state journeys in order to avoid having body contacts with carriers of the deadly disease.
Adefisoye further appealed to parents in Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency to ensure that their children and wards whose schools had been shut down on the instruction of the Ondo State Government were kept indoors.
He added that school children could become vulnerable to the dreaded coronavirus while roaming the streets where there was large gathering of people.
RSG Takes Additional Measures To Tackle Coronavirus
Coronavirus which is currently threatening the globe, dominated discussions and actions in Government House Port Harcourt, last week, as the State Government took some far reaching measures to tackle the pandemic.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, ordered the closure of all public and private schools across the 23 local government areas of the state.
Wike who announced the order in a State wide Broadcast on Friday also directed religious organisations to restrict their activities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that as painful as these precautionary measures may be , the State Government took them with a deep sense of responsibility and as sacrifices the state had to make to protect the people.
He narrated other measures so far taken by his administration to protect the residents and people of the state in the face of the current global threat and solicited for the understanding of the people.
Speaking Saturday during the State Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Center, Port Harcourt, he said that the State Government will on Monday (today) take additional measures to tackle the problem.
” The mere fact that there is no confirmed case doesn’t mean that we should relax”, he stated.
The Peoples Democratic party ( PDP) Congress in Rivers State came to it’s climax Saturday as a new Executive was elected at the state Congress which took place at the Obi Wali International Conference Center, Port Harcourt. Amb Desmond Akawor emerged the new State Chairman of the party.
The party had earlier conducted successful local government and ward congresses in the state.
Governor Wike congratulated members of the new team and charged them to work very hard to sustain the laudable leadership of the outgoing state executive led by Bro Felix Obuah.
The Governor advised the new team not to allow division and not to make the mistake of hubnobing with othe politicians.
“ Make sure you unit everybody. Bring everybody together. Don’t create division in the party”, Wike advised.
Expressing joy at the peaceful and transperant conduct of the State Congress and commended the Electoral panel saying this is the way to go.
Another major event in Government House Port Harcourt in the week under review was the funeral of the late Chaplain of the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace Venerable Sunday Opara.
In his condolence message at the funeral service held Friday at Saint Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu Port Harcourt, the State Chief Executive said the late Venerable Sunday Opara measured up as servant of God who brought hope and God’s Salvation to thousands across Rivers State.
At the Night of Tributes and Service of Songs in honour of the late man of God, the Governor said it was painful that Government House lost such a committed cleric and prayed God for the repose of his soul and to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Also last week in Brick House, Governor Wike played host to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, and the Governor of Bayelsa State , Senator Douye Diri.
Governor Wike called for the unity of the all ethniic nationalities in the oil-rich Niger Delta to promote the development of the region.
He made the call when leaders of the region paid him a courtesy visit. The Governor emphasised that unless the people of the region speak with one voice, they will continue to lose out.
Chris Oluoh
