Coronavirus: Federal Lawmaker Counsels Constituents

Coronavirus which is currently threatening the globe, dominated discussions and actions in Government House Port Harcourt, last week, as the State Government took some far reaching measures to tackle the pandemic.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, ordered the closure of all public and private schools across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Wike who announced the order in a State wide Broadcast on Friday also directed religious organisations to restrict their activities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that as painful as these precautionary measures may be , the State Government took them with a deep sense of responsibility and as sacrifices the state had to make to protect the people.

He narrated other measures so far taken by his administration to protect the residents and people of the state in the face of the current global threat and solicited for the understanding of the people.

Speaking Saturday during the State Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Center, Port Harcourt, he said that the State Government will on Monday (today) take additional measures to tackle the problem.

” The mere fact that there is no confirmed case doesn’t mean that we should relax”, he stated.

The Peoples Democratic party ( PDP) Congress in Rivers State came to it’s climax Saturday as a new Executive was elected at the state Congress which took place at the Obi Wali International Conference Center, Port Harcourt. Amb Desmond Akawor emerged the new State Chairman of the party.

The party had earlier conducted successful local government and ward congresses in the state.

Governor Wike congratulated members of the new team and charged them to work very hard to sustain the laudable leadership of the outgoing state executive led by Bro Felix Obuah.

The Governor advised the new team not to allow division and not to make the mistake of hubnobing with othe politicians.

“ Make sure you unit everybody. Bring everybody together. Don’t create division in the party”, Wike advised.

Expressing joy at the peaceful and transperant conduct of the State Congress and commended the Electoral panel saying this is the way to go.

Another major event in Government House Port Harcourt in the week under review was the funeral of the late Chaplain of the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace Venerable Sunday Opara.

In his condolence message at the funeral service held Friday at Saint Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu Port Harcourt, the State Chief Executive said the late Venerable Sunday Opara measured up as servant of God who brought hope and God’s Salvation to thousands across Rivers State.

At the Night of Tributes and Service of Songs in honour of the late man of God, the Governor said it was painful that Government House lost such a committed cleric and prayed God for the repose of his soul and to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also last week in Brick House, Governor Wike played host to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, and the Governor of Bayelsa State , Senator Douye Diri.

Governor Wike called for the unity of the all ethniic nationalities in the oil-rich Niger Delta to promote the development of the region.

He made the call when leaders of the region paid him a courtesy visit. The Governor emphasised that unless the people of the region speak with one voice, they will continue to lose out.

Chris Oluoh