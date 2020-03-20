Featured
RSU VC Dismisses Calls For Fees Review
Amidst resentments over the introduction of a new fees regime, the authorities of the Rivers State University has said that the university will be maintaining its current fees structure till further notice, insisting that there will be no reduction of fees.
Making the position of the institution known at a media parley in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the new Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, stressed that the institution has one of the most flexible fees structure within the Niger Delta region.
“Education can never be free and as a result of this parents should ensure the payment of fees for their wards,” he stated,
He emphasised that his leadership will aim at creating a proper and conducive atmosphere for educating its students in order to provide the Niger Delta with the required skilled manpower as well as people who will be trail blazers in their profession.
Okogbule told the press that he and his team had began a campus wide tour to find out areas that require improvement and renovations.
To that effect, he revealed that the school intends to undergo constructions of new lecture halls as well as other buildings to cater to needs of the students.
The university also intends to partner with foreign universities to provide joint collaborations for students and staff to have exchange programme opportunities which could further aid in building capacity.
He also noted that one of the major challenges encountered by the university so far is the issue of power supply and that his administration intends to find ways to ensure that there is a twenty four hour supply of power so as to aid the functioning of the school.
He also said that university purposes to maintain a good rapport with their host community because they have a key role to play in the security of the university.
On the issue of cultism activities, the vice chancellor said that the university maintains a zero tolerance for cultism.
He applauded the Students Union Government for cooperating with his regime in ensuring the safety of the staff and students of the university.
Furthermore, he stated that the university is taking resilient security measures to ensure that cultism will never rear its ugly head again.
By: Chisom Osuagwu
FG Closes PH Int’l Airport, Two Others Over Coronavirus …Shuts Schools, Bans Public Gatherings, As COVID-19 Cases Hit 12 In Nigeria …Also, Six States Shut Schools, Ban Public Gatherings
The Federal Government of Nigeria has shut down three international airports in the country as part of its strategic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country.
In a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, he said, the three airports would be closed till further notice effective Saturday, March 21.
The three airports shut are; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be opened but no flight operations will be allowed from the thirteen COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.
The Federal Ministry of Education is closing all tertiary, secondary and primary schools nationwide over the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.
The ministry said it is part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Sunny Echono, confirmed this to newsmen yesterday night. He did not, however, clarify whether schools were closing Thursday or Friday or next week.
When asked for dates and the duration of the closure, Mr Echono said details would be sent out on Friday.
“We will send a press release out tomorrow, thank you,” he said.
The ministry is also ordering the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country from March 26 as a proactive step to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.
Coronavirus cases have been recorded in about 140 countries and more than 200, 000 persons have been infected, with thousands dead.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11, 2020, declared Covid-19 a pandemic and since then, the spread has worsened and more deaths have occurred.
The spread of the disease has also led to countries locking in millions of their citizens, closing social spaces, locking down entire regions and shutting their doors against travellers from other countries.
Nigeria now has 12 positive cases of Coronavirus – 11 in Lagos and one in Ekiti. However, one has tested positive and has been discharged.
Abayomi said, “If you recall, we had five new cases Wednesday. A mother and child who travelled from the US into Lagos, a gentleman that travelled to Lagos from London, and an American citizen that crossed the Nigeria/Benin border into Nigeria, all the four of them tested positive and have been admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.
“They are all doing well under isolation. That was in addition to our index case, the Italian gentleman, the second case has tested negative and has returned to Ogun State, and the lady that travelled from the UK was our third case.
“The index case has now cleared the virus, we will check him one more time, if he is negative, he will be discharged.
“Wednesday, we performed 19 tests on suspected cases and contacts of the new cases that were admitted on Tuesday. Out of those 19 tests, we have four new positives.
“The first new positive is a contact of the third case that came from the UK, she has tested positive and will be admitted shortly. We have a new case, a female Nigerian, returning from France via Istanbul on Turkish Airlines TK 1830 on March 14.
“We have a third case – Nigerian male, in his 50s. He has never travelled anywhere and he presented symptoms, he was referred to us, we want to retrieve samples and it tested positive. He has since been admitted into our facility.
“The fourth case is a Nigerian male, he arrived on March 13 from Frankfurt via Lufthansa Flight no LH568. We are currently running more tests on suspected cases and contacts of our confirmed cases. It is clear that we have a combination of imported cases and local transmission.”
Abayomi also said that the Italian who brought Coronavirus to Nigeria has now tested negative.
He said this at a press conference, yesterday.
According to him, the Italian will be tested one more time and will be released if he tests negative again.
Coronavirus was first recorded in Nigeria on February 27 when the Italian businessman, who was on a visit to Lafarge Africa Plc, Ewekoro, Ogun State, was diagnosed with the disease and taken to Lagos State.
The second Coronavirus case was a Nigerian, who had contact with the Italian and was isolated in Ogun State.
Although he tested positive twice, subsequent tests were negative.
Reacting to the escalating situation, the Lagos State University (LASU), yesterday, postponed its 24th convocation slated for next week.
A statement issued by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, said the convocation has been postponed indefinitely.
In a related development, six states and the FCT have odered the closure of schools and banned public gatherings.
The Ogun State Government, yesterday, said it has extended the ban of all high-density gatherings to school and worship centres in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abeokuta.
He stated that the ban on high-density gatherings affected all schools – public and private – as well as all religious activities in the state.
The statement read in part, “Consequently, all schools in the state will remain closed indefinitely after school hours on Friday, March 20, 2020.
“Governor Dapo Abiodun pleads for the understanding of parents, school owners and the entire citizenry to comply fully with all laid down measures and for them to offer useful information for the state to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 challenge.”
Also, the Niger State Government has directed the closure of public and private schools as well as tertiary institutions across the state from Monday, March 23, 2020.
A statement issued, yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, stated that all public gatherings have also been suspended by the state government.
Matane said, “The closure of the public, private schools, and tertiary institutions is for the period of 30 days, including the suspension of all public gathering.
He called on the people of the state to always uphold the highest degree of personal hygiene, remain calm and adhere strictly to all safety measures earlier announced by the state Ministry of Health.
As part of global efforts in combating the spread of Coronavirus, Kwara State has announced the closure of schools.
The decision was announced by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq via his Twitter handle.
Also, the closure of schools in Kwara State will take effect from Monday, March 23.
“As part of efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Kwara will be shut down from Monday, March 23.
“We urge everyone to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures as announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies,” the notice reads.
Schools in Lagos as well as North-West and North-Central states will also be closed for some time to curb the spread of the disease.
In Anambra, the state government has banned all public gatherings and ordered tertiary institutions to go on compulsory vacation.
According to a statement, yesterday, and signed by the state Governor, Willie Obiano, the ban on public gatherings will commence from Monday, March 23, while closure of tertiary institutions will commence March 20, 2020.
Obiano said: “Primary and secondary schools are mandated to go on compulsory break from March 27, 2020 while inter-house sports competitions are suspended till further notice.
In Benue, the state government also ordered closure of all schools from Friday as part of measures to protect the state from Coronavirus pandemic.
Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council Meeting, yesterday, Commissioner for Education, Prof Dennis Ityavyar, said all schools in the state had been directed to conclude examinations on or before March 27 and proceed on holiday.
The commissioner urged schools to ensure that physical contact is restricted before the end of the examinations.
In Enugu, the state government, yesterday, directed closure of public and private primary and secondary schools in the state beginning from March 27.
In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Simon Ortuanya, which was made available to newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, the state government ordered that all activities in various schools should be concluded by the teachers before shutting down on or before Friday, March 27.
“The state government further enjoined teachers and students to continue to observe the School Water Sanitization and Hygiene Programme (WASH) operative in the state as well as other standard personal hygiene protocol for prevention of COVID-19 infection,” the state added.
In the nation’s capital, Abuja, the Federal Capital Administration (FCTA) ordered the closure of schools in the FCT effective, today.
The move may not be unconnected with the recent confirmation of 12 cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria and ongoing rumours of the virus in the FCT.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the FCT Minister of State, Mr Austine Elemue, yesterday
Miyetti Allah Can’t Have Security Outfit In N’Delta -UNDEDSS …Nigeria’s Security Undermined By Quest For Personal Wealth, Says Senate
The cattle breeders’ umbrella body, Miyetti Allah, has been warned to perish any intentions of having a security outfit in the Niger Delta region.
They have also been cautioned to perish any idea of thinking that they can lord it over to people of the region in their domination agenda.
This warning is contained through a media statement released, yesterday, by the coalition of civil society organisations the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), signed by its Secretary-General, Tony Uranta.
UNDEDSS was reacting to news that Miyetti Allah intends to launch a nationwide security outfit.
The statement reads, “UNDEDSS states, unequivocally, that Niger Deltans are determined to resist any intrusion into the region by any nationwide security outfits other than those constitutionally-recognised bodies of the Federal Government of Nigeria, such as the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Military etc. It said any such intrusion will be seen as a security breach, and dealt with accordingly”.
According to the statement, “If uninvited intruders force their presence on your homestead, homeland etc., you have every right to protect yourself against them any way that you can and the law of the land backs you as per this absolute right.
“We want to believe that our Fulani herdsmen brethren have been misquoted or even are victims of fake news. But, we want every Nigerian to be very clear about one thing: which is that the Niger Delta will defend its territory against all invaders threatening the hard-earned relative peace and stability in the region.
“If it is true that Miyetti Allah did make such a threat, we the peoples of the Niger Delta see it as hate speech threatening national security, and are dissatisfied with the putative unconcern exhibited by the FGN concerning the security of non-Fulani citizens of Nigeria, especially in a period when we have virtually been told, falsely, that all Fulani worldwide belong to Nigeria.
“Other Nigerians may buy into the taqqiya narrative, but the peoples of the Niger Delta know that they are not an enslaved people, and remain part of Nigeria solely as equal partners in this union.”
UNDEDSS also demanded that the Federal Government clamps down hard on all hate speech proponents, whilst reminding President Muhammadu Buhari that he is the president of Nigeria, not the president of any one ethnic group or clan!
The group declared that it will seek very urgent audience with Buhari for reassurance, in very clear terms, that all Niger Deltans will not be subjected to any security threats from within or outside Nigeria.
“We are Nigerians, but we will remain so only if justice, equity and fair play are guaranteed all Nigerian citizens, and even then, only if we are reassured that Nigeria’s citizenship, like that of every other country, is not available to all and sundry,” the statement noted.
Meanwhile, the Senate says the quest for personal wealth has undermined institutional coherence and is responsible for interpersonal rivalries within Nigeria’s security services.
The Chairman of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Security Challenges, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, stated this while presenting a 74-page report on the findings of the committee during plenary, yesterday.
“There is a lot of internal incoherence and inter-personnel conflicts which have led to a lot of antagonism within the security organizations”, he said, adding that “the absence or inadequacies of effective corrective mechanisms within those institutions allowed inter-personnel disputes to fester thereby undermining the operational efficiency of the services”.
The Senate constituted the committee in January to engage the security agencies with a view to restructuring the country’s security architecture.
Abdullahi added that: “Most of the agencies are operating in isolation with very little, if any, coordination between them.
“This most unfortunate situation can be seen from the recent face-off between the office of the IGP and the Police Service Commission which degenerated into open litigation in the law courts”.
He also cited a leaked memo written by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, accusing the service chiefs of breaching protocol as another example of the problem.
“Most recently, the public release of letters from the NSA’s Office to the service chiefs discountenancing their engagement with the chief of staff to the president bordering on security matters is a loud testament of the level of disharmony and inter-personnel conflict and intrigues within the nation’s security and defence establishments.”
Abdullahi said inter-agency rivalry and endless battles of supremacy had undermined operational effectiveness.
“This has worked against cooperation, sharing of information and effectiveness of intelligence and operational platforms for coordinated internal security operations.”
He added that the security agencies tend to acquire modern technology and other force multipliers in isolation which resulted in the multiplication of incompatible platforms belonging to the different arms of services.
He said the alleged non-funding of the Office of the National Security Adviser since 2015 had undermined the effective performance of its coordinating function in the Security Architecture, and had led many agencies to question its authority and relevance in various fora, thereby adversely affecting inter-service cooperation and intelligence sharing.
Nine Northern States Close Schools …Lagos, Ogun Ban Religious Gatherings, Night Clubs, Private Schools Shut …NYSC Shuts Orientation Camps Over Fear Of Spread
The nine states in Northern Nigeria have agreed to suspend schools for the next 30 days as a measure against the deadly COVID-19.
The states include Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kwara and Niger, respectively.
According to a source, these governors are currently holding a meeting to discuss other important things affecting their states and country at large.
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was reported to have confirmed the suspension of schools in these states.
As part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Lagos State Government has banned all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state.
Similarly, all private schools in Lagos State have been shut until further notice.
According to a statement, yesterday, the decision was arrived at after a meeting of the Lagos State Government with religious bodies in the state, which included the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim leaders.
The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said the meeting agreed that “all large religious gathering of over 50 people should be suspended immediately”.
He said the suspension would last for four weeks with a necessary review carried out if need be.
He added that a committee had been set up to monitor the enforcement of the suspension to ensure that both Muslims and Christians in the state abide by the decision.
The 15-member committee comprises representatives of Muslims and Christians in the state.
The commissioner also said the meeting agreed that the state government should embark on massive sensitisation of people at the grassroots on the need to embrace proper hygiene.
The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, had earlier at a briefing said the advice to put religious gathering on hold in the interest of the public.
The Chairman of CAN, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, said, “We are at a critical moment in Nigeria, since we heard this, we have been praying. We have listened carefully to one another, particularly the government. The responsibility of every government is to protect the lives of the people.
“We must be proactive and take preventive measures. It is no longer the issue of religion but survival. We are going to accelerate the education of our people. We must listen to the instruction of the government and take the instruction seriously. We agree with the action of the government.”
In Ogun, the state government has banned social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas described as high-density gatherings of people.
The government said any gathering that brings either 50 or more people together has been banned for 30 days as part of precautions on the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
The governor stated this through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, yesterday.
He further said, “The safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.
“Further to measures so far taken to ramp up its efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the Ogun State Government has found it expedient to announce the following additional measures:
“Immediate ban of all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, such as social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas.
“This measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance.
“The government will continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitization on COVID-19. This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the Nation’s Gateway State and its industrial capital.
“Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with Federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of Coronavirus.”
