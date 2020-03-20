Maritime
Onne Port To Introduce Electronic Truck Call-Up System
The management of Onne Port in Rivers State has entered into partnership with the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) to introduce Electronic Truck Call-Up System, to enhance its operations.
The port management said the Electronic Truck Call-Up system would enhance better traffic management in the port.
Manager, Onne Port, Alhasan Ismaila Abubakar, disclosed this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, recently.
He said that the system would enhance truck operations from the trailer parks within the port complex.
Abubakar said Dangote Group was also remodelling its jetty at the Federal Operational Terminal (FOT) at the cost of $28.25 million with an export capacity of two million metric tons of clinker and import capacity of 0.75 million of gypsum.
According to him, both the export and import are expected to commence within the first quarter of 2020.
Abubakar said the port was currently undergoing expansion of its facilities to meet up with the growing bulk of urea export operation by Idorama Terminal.
He said that the urea export operation which is currently over 800 metric tons per annum, is expected to be sustained in 2020 and it was projected to reach two million tons by 2022.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
725 Vessels Berthed At Onne Port In 2019-Port Manager
No fewer than 725 vessels of various capacities and sizes berthed in Onne Port in 2019.
This was as the port management said that there had been a reduction in terms of pirate attacks in the complex.
The port also received a general cargo of 535,336 metric tons in 2019.
This was made known to The Tide by the Manager, Onne Port, Alhasan Ismaila Abubakar, during an interview in his office, Onne Complex.
He expressed delight that the port now recorded high level of container traffics in the Eastern ports, especially in oil and gas and general industrial equipment.
Abubakar said the port now enjoyed a current permissible draft of 10.6 metres.
Describing the port as the largest trafficker of oil and gas in the region, the manager said, Onne was a multi purpose port across West Africa.
“We can handle all containers, general cargoes, including cars in Onne Port”, he said.
The port manager said the port in 2019 handled over 23,723,453 liquid Bulk as well as 743,707 dry bulk.
The port, Abubakar said, handled 2,522,959 containers as against 2,234,301 in 2018.
He declared that a total of 2,429 boats were serviced in 2019 as against 1,678 in 2018.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Incessant Accidents On Waterways Worry NIWA
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has expressed worries over incessant accidents on waterways across the nation.
NIWA said it would not fold its arms and allow unlicensed boat drivers to continue to operate on waterways.
The Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu, disclosed this to newsmen during the sensitisation programme organised in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
“It is very important for the agency to perform its responsibility of saving people’s lives on waterways.
“We are so worried over accidents that occur on our waterways and we acknowledge the fact that the lives of people are so essential to us at NIWA. That is why we are going to ensure we play in full terms our regulatory responsibility.
“Very soon, we will distribute life jackets in all water fronts. We have just finished signing the MoU that before you can board a boat, you have to wear the jacket.
“We are also not going to take it easy with unlicensed boat drivers who are operating on waterways.
“Whoever is caught will be sanctioned. We are not also going to allow leakable boats and vessels who are not permitted to operate on waterways.
“Those who are carrying passengers inappropriately will be stopped. We are talking about human lives and they mean a lot to us”, Moghalu said.
Moghalu, however, said the authority needed more revenue as it was operating on limited resources.
Maritime
UPTH Partners Seaports To Tackle COVID-19
The management of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), says it is partnering with seaports and other stakeholders to tackle the dreaded Corona virus in the Niger Delta region.
UPTH also boasted that it has the competency and capacity to tackle the scourge, saying there is no case of the virus in the hospital and Rivers State as at the moment.
“We have the competency, capacity to tackle the scourge if diagnosed in the state”, he said.
This was disclosed to The Tide by the UPTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. Princewill Stanley, in Port Harcourt, recently.
Prof. Stanley said the hospital was strongly collaborating with seaports and airports in the region to check any outbreak of the virus as both ports are points of entry to the state.
“We have heightened our readiness to tackle any outbreak of the pandemic in the state”, he said.
The UPTH authorities also disclosed that it was in strong collaboration with the Rivers State Government and its team of professionals to tackle the pandemic
According to the hospital management, UPTH has trained its personnel in tackling the scourge.
He admonished Nigerians to always observe a safe hand washing technique to avoid possible contraction of the virus.
By: Chinedu Wosu
