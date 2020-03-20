NPA Board: Group Urges Buhari To Review Rickett’s Appointment 

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has expressed worries over incessant accidents on waterways across the nation.

NIWA said it would not fold its arms and allow unlicensed boat drivers to continue to operate on waterways.

The Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu, disclosed this to newsmen during the sensitisation programme organised in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“It is very important for the agency to perform its responsibility of saving people’s lives on waterways.

“We are so worried over accidents that occur on our waterways and we acknowledge the fact that the lives of people are so essential to us at NIWA. That is why we are going to ensure we play in full terms our regulatory responsibility.

“Very soon, we will distribute life jackets in all water fronts. We have just finished signing the MoU that before you can board a boat, you have to wear the jacket.

“We are also not going to take it easy with unlicensed boat drivers who are operating on waterways.

“Whoever is caught will be sanctioned. We are not also going to allow leakable boats and vessels who are not permitted to operate on waterways.

“Those who are carrying passengers inappropriately will be stopped. We are talking about human lives and they mean a lot to us”, Moghalu said.

Moghalu, however, said the authority needed more revenue as it was operating on limited resources.