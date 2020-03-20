LG Congress: Council Boss Tasks Elected Officials On Loyalty

Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Eke, has charged the newly elected officials of Wednesday’s local government congress in the area to be faithful to the party and uphold its tenets.

Eke gave the charge while fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the congress held at Rumuepirikom town hall in Obio/Akpor; just as he expressed happiness that most of the elected officials were not new in politics.

He said, “Well, they are not new people in the system. We are all politicians. We have been participating in this process and some of us held different kinds of position including all of them that were elected today.

“Some of them graduated from the chapter to the ward, from the ward to the LGA today. So is not a new thing for them, what we will continue to tell them is that they should be faithful to the party and hold the tenets of the party very high, maintain decorum and orderliness in everything we are doing.

“PDP is a party that is built on trust. The party believes in grassroots, the majority of the people will always have their way while the minority will have their space. So I will advise them to work in line with the party guideline and rules governing the party. This is not a one man party show, is not for PDP.

“If you look at our slogan, it says power belong to the people. So it’s the will of the people that will always propagate, so they must work in that line but I Know that they must work in that line because they have been tutored. like I said, some of them graduated from chapter level, now to local government level.

By: Dennis Naku & Azenye Nworgu