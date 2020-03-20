COVID-19: Senate Suspends Public Hearings

Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has opened a second secretariat for the party in Benin.

The secretariat is less than two kilometres from the original office of the party.

It was officially opened with fanfare, prayers and thanksgiving service, on Wednesday with several leaders and members of the APC in the state, led by two governorship aspirants, including former deputy governor of the state, Pius Odubu and Saturday Uwalekhue.

Other governorship aspirants could not attend as they were said to be in Abuja in solidarity with Oshiomhole.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki and led by Anselm Ojezua, insisted that he is the legally recognised of the party and the secretariat he occupies is the only recognised APC secretariat in the state.

The spokesperson of the faction loyal to Oshiomhole, Chris Azebamwan, however countered Ojezua’s position, saying David Imuse is the acting chairman of the party, insisting that Ojezua had been legitimately removed.

Azebamwan said it was Imuse that attended the last NEC meeting of the party as Edo State chairman and that he was also there when state chairmen visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

“After we removed Ojezua last November, armed thugs took over the secretariat in their thinking that we want to eject Ojezua from the office, but we know that no Edo citizen’s blood is worth the political ambition of anybody because we were aware that what they were doing was in furtherance of Mr Governor’s second term ambition.