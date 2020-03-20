…As American Jobless Claims Jump By 70,000

Many Nigerians have commended the Federal Government for reducing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, from N145 to N125 per litre.

The price reduction followed the drop in crude oil prices which had lowered the expected open market price of imported petrol below the official pump price of N145 per litre.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval for the reduction in the price of PMS which was said to be a direct effect of the crash in global crude oil prices.

In an interview with The Tide source, the Executive Secretary of Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative, Chief Dennis Aghanya, described the decision as “”very timely’’.

“The decision is very timely for the masses to be able to cope with the impact of the global economic devastation arising from COVID-19.

“It is also a sincere reaction to market forces and a part of steps of an administration determined to rewrite the grievous and foundational mistakes which are hurting us as a country now.

“Ordinarily, one would have wondered the source of courage for the government to implement this policy at a time our revenue has dropped even far below expectation because of the fall in price of crude oil.

“This is even when it is still battling on how to meet up with the benchmark to be able to finance the 2020 budget,” he said.

Also speaking, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, Head, African Networks for Drug and Diagnostic Innovation (ANDI), an NGO, described government’s response as “very commendable”.

“The response from government is very commendable. Economy drives the life of people and how they respond to situations.

“The action will reduce prices of transportation of goods and services and still leave people with money for some other things.

“But, the over all of this is for governments to see how it can reduce out of pocket expenses for health, this is very essential,” Oyibo said.

The Managing Director, BIC Consultancy services, Dr Boniface Chizea, however, said the pump price reduction ought to have come before now.

“But quite some time now, that has not happened, we never had any reduction. I think that this is a welcome development that should be commended,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Tide reports that the compliance level of some petrol stations in Port Harcourt is very poor.

Virtually all the filling stations in Port Harcourt are still selling at the old price of N145 per litre as at yesterday evening.