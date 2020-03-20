Business
…As American Jobless Claims Jump By 70,000
The number of United States citizens (Americans) filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000 to the highest level in more than two years, indicating that the effect of the coronavirus was starting to be felt in rising layoffs in the job market.
The US Labour Department reported yesterday that applications for benefits, a good proxy for layoffs, rose by 70,000 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000 benefit applications last week. That was the highest weekly total since September 2, 2017, following Hurricane Harvey.
Both the one-week rise and the total number of applications were far above the levels seen over the past year as the country’s unemployment rate fell to a half-century low of 3.5 percent.
Economists are predicting a surge in layoffs as efforts to contain the spreading coronavirus result in people losing jobs in a variety of industries from restaurants and bars to airlines and hotels.
“The more aggressive coronavirus containment measures imposed in recent days involving the near total shutdown of the retail, leisure and travel sectors in some parts of the country are clearly starting to have a dramatic impact,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
He forecast that jobless benefit applications could easily exceed 1 million within the next few weeks, exceeding the weekly peak of 665,000 applications during the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Pump Price: IPMAN Seeks Compensation For Members Over Losses
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Kano, has advocated for palliative measures to support marketers who might have incurred losses due to reduction of pump prices.
IPMAN Chairman, in the state, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, told newsmen in Kano, yesterday that the call was imperative to support its members who had stock of the products and could incur losses due to the downward review of pump prices.
“We are happy with the development and the Federal Government should be commended for the gesture, however, government should consider the fact that many of our members with old stock will incur a huge loss. “
“The measures would go a long way in reducing the loss the marketers might incur, since most of them have the old stock, which were supposed to be disposed at the old rate of N145 per litre in order to recover their money.
“Our members have already bought and loaded their vehicles with the product at the old prices from Lagos, Port Harcourt and Warri.”
“So by the time they reach their various destinations, they must sell the product at N125 per litre as against its old price of N145 per litre, a margin of N20 loss,” he said.
Danmalam expressed optimism that the Federal Government would come to their aid as it had promised to support private depot operators.
Also, the Chairman, Salbas Oil and Gas, Alhaji Saleh Baba, said the company had so far incurred over N40 million losses to the introduction of pump price regime.
According to him, the company has stock of over two million litres of petrol before the new pump price regime, adding that it had adjusted to the approved pump price.
He said: “Despite the loss; we complied with the changes because it is a welcome development and for the benefits of Nigerians”.
Also commenting, the Chairman, RASMOH Oil, Alhaji Rabiu Saleh, said the company recorded over N1 million losses since the implementation of the new pump price.
“We have over 45, 000 litres in stock; now with the development we have to adjust our pump prices in good faith.
“As a business and someone who believes in God, we expect gain or loss. We have complied with government directives,” he said.
Coronavirus: Buhari Orders Review Of 2020 Budget
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed a review of the country’s budget for 2020.
The Presidency said the budget review, alongside other policy implementations, is to reflect current realities in the oil sector and to respond to emerging threats posed by cases of coronavirus.
Other implementations directed by Buhari include prioritisation of the health sector infrastructure to be able to deal with coronavirus and securitization of government debt. Others include design and institutionalisation of a revenue stabilisation program and cost-cutting governance.
President Buhari ordered the ‘repositioning of the economy’ in a way that will respond to the realities of the global pandemic.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement yesterday.
He said that the president gave the order after the second meeting of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC). According to the statement, PEAC recommended the cutting of cost across all levels of government and ensuring “securitisation of government debt, design and institutionalization of a revenue stabilization programme.
“President agreed with the advisory council on the need to prepare the country to take the necessary tough economic decisions, including embark on a national agenda of stakeholder mobilisation – bringing the National Assembly, government organs, private sector and civil society together around a programme to respond to the major challenges confronting the nation”.
Adesina said the meeting also considered the indirect effect that would come through the impact of the pandemic on Nigeria’s other trading partners and the global economy, with implications of a global recession.
Nigeria reported five more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, March 18, which officially brings the number of the Covid-19 victims to eight.
As pressure continues to mount on government to provide a feasible policy and solid measures, President Buhari gave directives for “review of 2020 budget to reflect realities in oil sector and prioritizing health sector infrastructure.”
Nigerians Hail Reduction Of Petrol Price …PH Filling Stations Yet To Comply
Many Nigerians have commended the Federal Government for reducing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, from N145 to N125 per litre.
The price reduction followed the drop in crude oil prices which had lowered the expected open market price of imported petrol below the official pump price of N145 per litre.
President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval for the reduction in the price of PMS which was said to be a direct effect of the crash in global crude oil prices.
In an interview with The Tide source, the Executive Secretary of Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative, Chief Dennis Aghanya, described the decision as “”very timely’’.
“The decision is very timely for the masses to be able to cope with the impact of the global economic devastation arising from COVID-19.
“It is also a sincere reaction to market forces and a part of steps of an administration determined to rewrite the grievous and foundational mistakes which are hurting us as a country now.
“Ordinarily, one would have wondered the source of courage for the government to implement this policy at a time our revenue has dropped even far below expectation because of the fall in price of crude oil.
“This is even when it is still battling on how to meet up with the benchmark to be able to finance the 2020 budget,” he said.
Also speaking, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, Head, African Networks for Drug and Diagnostic Innovation (ANDI), an NGO, described government’s response as “very commendable”.
“The response from government is very commendable. Economy drives the life of people and how they respond to situations.
“The action will reduce prices of transportation of goods and services and still leave people with money for some other things.
“But, the over all of this is for governments to see how it can reduce out of pocket expenses for health, this is very essential,” Oyibo said.
The Managing Director, BIC Consultancy services, Dr Boniface Chizea, however, said the pump price reduction ought to have come before now.
“But quite some time now, that has not happened, we never had any reduction. I think that this is a welcome development that should be commended,” he said.
Meanwhile, The Tide reports that the compliance level of some petrol stations in Port Harcourt is very poor.
Virtually all the filling stations in Port Harcourt are still selling at the old price of N145 per litre as at yesterday evening.
