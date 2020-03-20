Politics
Appeal Court Affirms Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator-Elect
The Court of Appeal in Abuja, yesterday affirmed the election of Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) as the senator representing Anambra South.
Justice Bello Kawu had on Jan. 17, nullified Ubah’s election on grounds that he allegedly used a forged National Examination Council, (NECO) certificate to contest the senatorial election held in Anambra South on Feb. 23, 2019.
Delivering ruling, the three-man panel led by Justice Stephen Adah, held that the lower court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to hear and determine a pre-election matter that arose from election that held in Anambra State.
“ The failure of the lower court to refuse the matter made the decision of the court void, “ the panel held.
The panel further held that the respondents erred for not serving the applicant with the originating process.
“ Justice must be done on the arms of the law, the decision of the lower court was bad because the originating summon before us was void and incompetent because it was not endorsed by a legal practitioner,” he held.
The respondents are Anani Chuka, YPP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Dr Obinna Uzoh.
Politics
APC Edo Guber: Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s Factions Bicker Over Party Secretariat
Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has opened a second secretariat for the party in Benin.
The secretariat is less than two kilometres from the original office of the party.
It was officially opened with fanfare, prayers and thanksgiving service, on Wednesday with several leaders and members of the APC in the state, led by two governorship aspirants, including former deputy governor of the state, Pius Odubu and Saturday Uwalekhue.
Other governorship aspirants could not attend as they were said to be in Abuja in solidarity with Oshiomhole.
Meanwhile, the leadership of the faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki and led by Anselm Ojezua, insisted that he is the legally recognised of the party and the secretariat he occupies is the only recognised APC secretariat in the state.
The spokesperson of the faction loyal to Oshiomhole, Chris Azebamwan, however countered Ojezua’s position, saying David Imuse is the acting chairman of the party, insisting that Ojezua had been legitimately removed.
Azebamwan said it was Imuse that attended the last NEC meeting of the party as Edo State chairman and that he was also there when state chairmen visited President Muhammadu Buhari.
“After we removed Ojezua last November, armed thugs took over the secretariat in their thinking that we want to eject Ojezua from the office, but we know that no Edo citizen’s blood is worth the political ambition of anybody because we were aware that what they were doing was in furtherance of Mr Governor’s second term ambition.
Politics
COVID-19: NGF Constitutes Sub-Committee, Pledges Functional Isolation Centres
The Nigeria Governors‘ Forum (NGF) sets up seven-member sub-committee to review the trend of the Corona virus and global failing in petroleum price, as well advice State governments on required measures to address the challenges on the economy.
The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, disclosed this while reading the communiqué issued after the forum meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja.
Fayemi said that the committee to be chaired by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, is expected to submit its report as soon as possible.
Fayemi also expressed the governors’ pledge to work with the Ministry of Health to set up functional test and isolation centres in each state in Nigeria.
“The Forum received an update on the COVID-l9 pandemic from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.
“Governors pledged to work with the Ministry of Health to set up functional test and isolation centres in every state in the country.
“After an extensive discussion of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices in the Nigerian economy and the revenues of states governments, the forum constituted a sub-committee consisting of the Governors of Kaduna (Chair), Kebbi, Ebonyi, Ogun, Nasarawa, Edo and Jigawa states.
“The committee is to comprehensively review the trend and advice State governments on the set of actions required to address challenges in our economy,” Fayemi said. Fielding question on the call by the Senate that President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on Corona Virus, the Ekiti state governor said what the nation needed was regular information and not necessarily from the president.
“Everyday, I noticed that we received address. There is a COVID -19 taskforce that have been put together by the Federal Government and that taskforce addresses the nation almost on daily basis.
Politics
APC, Buhari Govt Playing Politics With Coronavirus – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of playing politics with the Coronavirus epidemic.
PDP lamented that rather than join Nigerians in finding solutions to the disease, the APC-led Federal Government was enmeshed in internal squabbles.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the former ruling party said it is on record that the APC, even as a party in government, “has failed to adduce any meaningful suggestion on ways to address the raging pandemic, but had rather enmeshed in internal squabbles while the country is at risk.”
The statement reads partly: “Nigerians will recall that the PDP had on several occasions advised the federal government on effective pre-emptive measures as well as the need for concerted efforts in the fight against Covid-19
“We have counseled the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to play politics with the Covid-19, but join other well-meaning Nigerians in seeking solution for the scourge.
“It is on record that the APC, even as a party in government has failed to adduce any meaningful suggestion on ways to address the raging pandemic, but had rather enmeshed itself in internal squabbles while the country is at risk.
“The PDP had been on the forefront in canvassing for stringent steps at our international ports and borderlines, consequent upon which President Muhammadu Buhari approved a belated international travel ban from 13 countries.
“The APC is only sulking over the success being recorded by our party in the South West, for which it has resorted to making vague allegations and playing politics with a global pandemic at a time when responsible Nigerians are searching for solution.
“The PDP will however not be distracted in its commitment to the wellbeing and safety of Nigerians. As such, our party will not dissipate energy on the APC and its government that have no regard for Nigerians.”
