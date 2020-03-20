APC, Buhari Govt Playing Politics With Coronavirus – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of playing politics with the Coronavirus epidemic.

PDP lamented that rather than join Nigerians in finding solutions to the disease, the APC-led Federal Government was enmeshed in internal squabbles.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the former ruling party said it is on record that the APC, even as a party in government, “has failed to adduce any meaningful suggestion on ways to address the raging pandemic, but had rather enmeshed in internal squabbles while the country is at risk.”

The statement reads partly: “Nigerians will recall that the PDP had on several occasions advised the federal government on effective pre-emptive measures as well as the need for concerted efforts in the fight against Covid-19

“We have counseled the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to play politics with the Covid-19, but join other well-meaning Nigerians in seeking solution for the scourge.

“It is on record that the APC, even as a party in government has failed to adduce any meaningful suggestion on ways to address the raging pandemic, but had rather enmeshed itself in internal squabbles while the country is at risk.

“The PDP had been on the forefront in canvassing for stringent steps at our international ports and borderlines, consequent upon which President Muhammadu Buhari approved a belated international travel ban from 13 countries.

“The APC is only sulking over the success being recorded by our party in the South West, for which it has resorted to making vague allegations and playing politics with a global pandemic at a time when responsible Nigerians are searching for solution.

“The PDP will however not be distracted in its commitment to the wellbeing and safety of Nigerians. As such, our party will not dissipate energy on the APC and its government that have no regard for Nigerians.”