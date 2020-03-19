News
Ope Saraki Arraigned In Court Over Alleged N220m Fraud
The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arraigned one Ope Saraki, on two count charges bordering on contract scam to the tune of N220,000,000.
He is a cousin of the immediate past President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki.
Saraki was arraigned before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.
The EFCC alleged that the defendant, while serving as Special Adviser to the Kwara State Government, knowingly acquired a contract of the supply 13 Ambulances to General Hospitals into a company which he had interest.
Count one of the Charge reads: “That you, Ope Saraki, Sometime in 2012, whilst being the Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State on Millennium Development Goals (MDG), within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly acquired indirectly a private interest in contract worth N171,990,000.00 awarded to Chemistry Nigeria Limited, for the purchase of 13 units of Ambulances for 13 General/Specialist Hospital in Kwara State, contract connected to your office contrary to Section 12 of the corrupt practices and other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same law.”
When the two count charges were read to him, Saraki pleaded not guilty.
Prosecuting Counsel, Sesan Ola prayed the Court for a trial date in view of the defendant’s plea.
He also asked that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending the hearing and determination of the case”.
But defence counsel, Dr N Olatoke urged the Court to grant bail to his client pending the hearing and determination of the case stating that Saraki would not jump bail as his international passport had been in the Custody of the EFCC.
Justice Akinpelu, in her ruling, granted bail in the sum of N300,000,000 to the accused person. The judge also said that the defendant must produce two sureties with verifiable addresses.
She said Saraki should remain in the custody of the EFCC till he perfects his bail conditions.
Further hearing in the case has been adjourned till April 16, 2020.
News
Abule Ado Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 21
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), yesterday released situation report, on Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado.
The blasts impacted on adjoining areas such as Alakija, Amuwo Odofin, Festac and Satellite Town.
Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA Director-General, warned residents to remain calm and keep away from the scene.
Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that another body has been recovered and the number of fatalities now 21.
He said: “The teams continue to carry out recovery and salvage operations at the incident site. 468 people were displaced from their homes, 100 of them are now in the relief camp and two missing.
“Our help desk remains manned and our personnel are available to manage inquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those who have need of shelter and food.”
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been criticised for taking pictures of the disaster to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.
News
COVID-19: Air Peace Suspends Flights To Senegal, Liberia
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace has downsized its operations.
The airline said it took the decision after an emergency meeting with its top management staff to review its operations in the face of the disease, which the World Health Organisation (W.H.O) has already declared a global pandemic.
The management also announced several measures aimed at addressing the adverse effects occasioned by the disease.
After the emergency meeting, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Air Peace said the airline also took the decision to cut down its flights following a decline in passenger traffic and the need to cut costs.
She said: “As a result of the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on passenger traffic, Air Peace has today taken the hard decision to downsize our flight operations in order to cut the mounting costs occasioned by the pandemic.”
She went on to say that as a result of this development, the airline will be suspending its operations to Dakar-Senegal and Monrovia-Liberia and cutting down its Freetown-Sierra Leone operations and Banjul-Gambia operations to one flight a week.
She disclosed that the airline would also be reducing its operations into Accra from Lagos to just two flights daily and suspend its Abuja-Accra operations.
“On the domestic scene, we are reducing our frequencies while at the same time, restructuring our operations by deploying our hoppers to more airports.
“Our international operations into Dubai through Sharjah International Airport shall be suspended from next week as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shut its airports to nationals from other countries including but not limited to Nigeria,” she added.
News
FG Vows To Prioritise Healthcare In N’Delta
The Federal Government has assured the people of the Niger Delta region of its resolve to give priority to healthcare delivery in the area.
The Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, he gave the assurance during a visit to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on the sideline of medical outreach to the state, said the government was determined to address pressing health issues of the rural communities.
Alasoadura told Uzodinma, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku that, “The purpose of the visit was to provide Medical Outreach and Enlightenment Campaign for Women/Youths on HIV/AIDS for the people of Mmabu, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.
“The minister at the medical outreach said the “Enlightenment programme organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with the health care mission was specifically designed to address pressing health issues of the rural communities.”
He informed the people that “President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is concerned about the welfare of the people of the Niger Delta and will like to restate the Federal Government’s desire to ensure that the people of this region enjoy basic healthcare as has made healthcare a priority in its developmental plans for the Niger Delta region.”
In his welcome address earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olusade Adesola represented by the Director, Community Development and Education, Mrs Lauren Briade, said this health intervention plan is in line with the Federal Government Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
She said the plan was also, “In line with the World Health organization (WHO), recommendations for member Nations to Commemorate Worlds AIDS Day on the 1st of December, World Malaria Day on the 25th of April and World Cancer Day on the 4th of February, annually.”
According to the permanent secretary, “These days are marked to create awareness about the diseases and provide professional advice and information on prevention and treatable measures to the people.”
Adesola noted that the “Ministry’s medical outreach programme is designed with dimensional objectives to bring healthcare services to the door steps of the people of the Niger Delta region and also provide free consultations, drugs/medications and referrals where necessary.
In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku expressed his gratitude to Mr. President for his great concern for the happenings and to the people of the Niger Delta region, and thanked the ministry for organising an enlightenment programme for the people Mmahu, Ohaji/ Egebma local Government area.
Njoku, pleaded with the ministry to provide social amenities to the oil producing communities as he is concerned about the plight of the Niger Delta people, especially on poor Infrastructure in the region.
In his remarks, the Ezioma 1 of Mmahu autonomous community, Eze A.I .Iwuogu, pleaded with the ministry to “Help resurrect the gas turbine that was brought to the community in 2006 and has since been abandoned and also high rate of unemployment in the community.”
