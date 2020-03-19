Editorial
Criminalising Casualisation, Job Outsourcing
The fact about the alarming data released by the organised private sector unions indicating that over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s workforce in the private sector is casualised is no longer news. Casualisation is the practice of employing temporary staff for short periods rather than make them permanent staff. Unfortunately, this phenomenon, aimed at saving costs, is gradually creeping into the public sector.
Under the arrangement, the worker is not entitled to any perks such as transportation, leave, medical allowances or special benefits package. Besides, the worker’s take-home pay is so miserable that it can hardly take him/her home. To make matters worse, the typical casual worker gets a miserable N500 per day.
But then, casualisation is thriving because of the high rate of unemployment, even though it contravenes Section 7 (1) of the Labour Act, Cap 198, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1990. The Act provides that, “Not later than three months after the beginning of a worker\’s period of employment with an employer, the employer shall give to the worker a written statement specifying the terms and conditions of employment, which include the nature of the employment and if the contract is for a fixed term, the date when the contract expires.”
As if to boost the Labour Act, Section 17(a) of the 1999 Constitution condemns casualisation because it is at variance with its provisions, which guarantees equal pay for equal work. Furthermore, Convention 153 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which Nigeria is a signatory, does not support any form of discrimination in the workplace.
In fact, the section holds that casualisation is out of tune with 21st Century best practices. Hence, the discrimination in pay between permanent and casual employees should not exist. Besides, the section frowns against discrimination on account of sex or any grounds whatsoever.
But casualisation is growing at a worrisome rate as available statistics show that preponderance of casual workers is in the telecommunications, oil and gas, banking, insurance, mining and steel sectors. To put it in proper perspective, available statistics shows that about 70 per cent of workers in most of these companies are on casual fringes. Sadly, outsourcing is also used interchangeably with casualisation in all these sectors as a ploy to avoid regularising their employment.
More disturbing is that expatriate companies, mainly those owned by Chinese and Indians, are the worst culprits. Nigeria is a haven for their illicit and inhuman ventures. But can they succeed without connivance with unpatriotic, highly-placed Nigerians? The answer is no.
There is no gain emphasising the fact that Nigerian workers, through the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have been battling unrelentingly to eradicate casualisation, but the desired result is yet to be achieved. Therefore, a legislation to end casualisation becomes necessary and urgent.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide welcomes the recent move by the House of Representatives to criminalise employing workers on casual contracts beyond six months and the prohibition of outsourcing of jobs to third parties, while any casual workers sacked by an employer after six months will be entitled to the benefits of full-time workers for six months, being proposed in the Labour Act (Amendment) Bill 2019 awaiting second reading by the House.
According to the proposals, the amendment to Section 8 of the Principal Act would now read, “(1) Every worker in Nigeria engaged or employed by and has remained in such employment for a period of not less than six months shall have his employment or engagement regularised by the employer as a full and permanent worker of such employer with all its accompanying entitlements.”
The new Section 9 of the principal Act will now read, “(1) Notwithstanding Section 25 of this Act, an employer, who has obtained the Minister’s licence, employment outsourcing by such employers within its core aims and objectives of operation is hereby prohibited. It is an offence for an employer to pay another person, whether corporate or natural person, for services rendered to it by its worker.”
Recently, the Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, heightened fears that the situation would worsen as employers prefer to outsource staff.
We, therefore, see the proposed law which states that failure by any employer to comply with Subsections 1 and 2 will constitute an offence, which will attract a two-year sentence, N2 million fine or both as concrete efforts towards protecting workers in the country.
Although the rapid increase in both the casualisation and outsourcing trends is attributed to the global economic and employment crises that have continued to threaten the future of developing economies such as Nigeria, its continuing practice remains a serious challenge to the nation.
We are not oblivious of the characteristics of casualisation in concrete terms; the act forbids the employment of workers beyond three months without employment letter detailing the conditions of service, among other provisions of the act. But in all sectors of the Nigerian economy, this law is only obeyed in the breach by employers with impunity and without qualms. In both public and private sectors, what is known as precarious or casual worker is the trend.
While we also appreciate move by the Senate to stem the tide, we believe that the situation requires a more desperate intervention. Casualisation is a modern-day slavery. To associate our economy with it will continue to diminish high profile rating that Nigeria expects among the comity of nations. Therefore, nothing less than speedy passage of the amendment bill is expected.
Editorial
Before 2023 Elections
More than one year after the February 23, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections and the subsequent Governorship and State House of Assembly polls held on March 9 of the same year, claims and counter-claims of the credibility or otherwise of the elections are still reverberating within the nation’s political space. Not too long ago, the Supreme Court finally put to rest some of the high profile cases involving Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Kano, Sokoto States and, of course, the litigation filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, against the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer and incumbent President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.
Accusations and counter-accusations of electoral manipulations, violence, the role of security operatives to favour particular party or politician, vote buying, ballot box snatching, among other vices which characterised the electoral process still dominate public discourse till date.
Understandably, stakeholders, the civil society groups, the media, foreign observers, political parties, the academia, among others, commonly agree that Nigeria is yet to get it right and the need to rejig the nation’s political and electoral process, therefore, becomes inevitable and imperative.
Stakeholders blame the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what most considered as biased and partial (mis)handling of the electoral system while others accused the security community, especially the military for doing the bidding of the ruling party, the APC.
While The Tide empathises with losers of the 2019 general election, we, however, strongly believe that most of the challenges and hiccups that bedeviled the elections emanated from the Electoral Act which urgently requires amendment before the 2023 general elections.
Happily enough, the electoral umpire, INEC, had in its post-election assessment conceded that the 2019 elections were anything but okay and perfect. In other words, INEC’s Chairman, Professor Mamood Yakubu, confirmed that the elections fell short of global best practices, though, according to him, no election in the world could be said to be flawless or perfect.
Perhaps, that is why the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Constitution Review Committee and the National Assembly’s move to further amend the Electoral Act becomes absolutely necessary as the country strives in our democratic experiment.
We are, indeed, consoled by the Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege’s confessions that the 9th Senate’s efforts at amending the Electoral Act was, indeed, prompted by the Supreme Court and the INEC that observed the need to comply with electoral rules and regulations and the inevitability to further amend the Electoral Act before the next phase of elections.
Citing the bill entitled: Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act (No 6) 2010 and other Related Matters 2019, Omo-Agege noted that “in response to several decisions by the Supreme Court wherein the apex court directly or indirectly invited the National Assembly to make necessary amendments to the Electoral Act, it is only responsible for NASS to act accordingly wherever there are apparent lacunae in our laws.”
The Tide agrees no less with the Deputy Senate President who also doubles as chairman of the Constitution Review Committee. Our position hinges on the obvious fact that the quantum of electoral litigations that greeted the 2019 general elections was quite enormous and constituted a huge pressure and challenge on our judicial process.
From all indications, it does appear that never in our electoral history had Nigeria witnessed such avalanche of petitions that put the nation’s judicial process on edge. The 2015 general elections were not that bad as compared to 2019.
That is why the political class, the parties, INEC, 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act, security agencies, among others, need to up their game; and one sure way to do that is to allow internal democracy, strict adherence to rules and regulations must be observed.
For Nigeria to make significant progress in politics and democracy, we must imbibe global best practices as evidenced in the advanced democracies of the Western world. Our politicians and parties must learn to obey the law and imbibe an enduring political culture that he who fights today and loses in a transparent process has another day to win.
Section 153 (f) and Section 160 of the Constitution and Sections 153 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) clearly state that provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution as they affect our elections should not be observed pervasively as such could cause incalculable damage to our integrity and electoral system.
Electronic voting pattern and other modern techniques and technologies that will minimise electoral fraud, rigging and other vices that virtually marred the 2003 elections must be introduced.
That, for us, is the right way to go if Nigeria should make significant progress in its electoral system.
Editorial
NERC’s Directive On Estimated Billing
Electricity power consumers in Nigeria recently heaved a sigh of relief as the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in response to sustained public outcry over outrageous billing by electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs), barred the 11 distribution firms from charging residential customers above an average of N1,800.00 monthly until they (customers) are metered.
In an Order 197 signed by its Chairman, Prof. James Momoh, and the Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, NERC said the new order repeals the 2012 estimated billing regulation with effect from Thursday, February 20, 2020.
According to the new order, “The Estimated Billing Methodology Regulation is hereby repealed and shall cease to have effect as a basis for computing the consumption of unmetered customers in NESI”.
While noting that about 52 per cent of 10 million electricity consumers as at December, 2019 were unmetered, NERC directed that all unmetered residential and commercial customers shall not be invoiced for the consumption of energy if they are not metered by April 30, 2020.
Going forward, it said that R2 customers cannot be billed for more than the worth of 78 kilowatt hour (Kwh) of energy monthly which is about N1,800.00, adding that customers that consume less than 50Kwh will be billed at N4.00 per Kwh and maximum of N200.00 monthly.
As NERC exempts customers from any liability to pay any estimated bill issued by the DISCOs from May 1, 2020, the commission warned that “Any customer that rejects the installation of a meter on their premises by a DISCO shall not be entitled to supply and must be disconnected”.
Responding to the directive by NERC, the Chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Anambra State, Mr Vincent Eze Ekwueme, is reported to have described it as “cheering news and a step in the right direction to show the citizenry that there is government to attend to their plights, predicaments, cries and sufferings”, noting that “It is painful and most despicable that estimated electricity bills imposed on consumers were outrageously high for services not rendered”.
The CLO boss lamented that “it is incredible but existential reality that consumers provide transformers, pay for installations, replace damaged equipment, yet were charged crazy estimated bill between N8,000 and N12,000 per month”, stating that “The only panacea for paying for services not rendered is to provide pre-paid meters to all consumers”.
In sync with the CLO, The Tide strongly commends the NERC for the courage and bold response to the lamentations of millions of Nigerian electricity consumers who have suffered years of economic enslavement in the hands of electricity distribution merchants called DISCOs.
While we are not unaware of the myriad of challenges the DISCOs also face in order to remain in business in a not-so-friendly climate, we think it is nothing short of an indefensible outright daylight robbery for them to continue to force consumers to pay exorbitant bills for energy neither supplied nor consumed.
It is an open fact that there are many defaulters and energy thieves, including government ministries, agencies, departments and sundry establishments, but to transfer this burden to innocent and hapless unmetered consumers instead of devising credible means of making the defaulters pay is, to say the least, callous and criminal.
As NERC comes to the rescue, we hope that it will also muster the requisite will to enforce and see this directive through. This is against the background of the fact that it did nothing to ensure compliance with its former directive that those who do not enjoy energy for two weeks in a month should not pay while even disconnected customers were continuously posted estimated bills.
In urging NERC to ensure full compliance with its directive this time around, we are minded to suggest that only smart pre-paid meters are approved for installation while analogue meters are completely phased out as the DISCOs’ operatives had often exploited the ignorance of customers to rip them off.
Eventhough we believe that the directive on estimated billing, if strictly adhered to, has capacity to resolve nearly all criminal issues within the distribution and consumption chain in the energy sector, it is still imperative to robustly continue to engage, sensitise and enlighten the public on the need to be responsible and to eschew undisciplined, rascally and aggressive behaviours in dealing with energy-related matters.
DISCOs, on their part, should realise that at the heart of altercations and violent confrontations from consumers is the manifest case of frustration borne out of a strong feeling of cheating, injustice and brazen robbery. Care must be taken by the distribution firms not to undermine or sabotage the new directive because therein lies the peaceful and mutually beneficial relationship between consumers and their service providers.
While we hope that the new directive will usher in a new era of reduced friction between DISCOs and their valued customers, we urge the Federal Government to sort out the other issues crippling the power sector in the country. It cannot be over-emphasised that any effort at economic growth and social stability will remain an exercise in futility in our nation until adequate power supply for the populace is achieved.
Editorial
Still On Fight Against Corruption
Nearly three weeks ago, a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, to a total of 39 years imprisonment for money laundering.
Metuh’s sentencing by Justice Okon Abang which came after four years of trial followed his conviction in a case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The former PDP spokesman will, however, serve only seven years as his prison terms are to run concurrently.
His imprisonment is reportedly on corruption charges regarding his activities preceding the 2015 presidential election which his party lost.
Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, were arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N400 million received from the former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd).
While The Tide is in sync with the Federal Government over its resolve to track down suspected looters of the nation’s wealth and recover every dime and property stolen from it previously, we, however, take exception to the selective approach being employed in the otherwise noble pursuit. We are particularly appalled by the use of the media to try suspected offenders before their eventual arraignment in court.
Granted that the present administration has recorded successes in the prosecution of some All Progressives Congress (APC) members who once served as governors, but those were mainly cases already pending in courts prior to its inauguration in 2015.
To be sure, the present Federal Government has spared its officers while showing more determination in investigating petitions raised against officials of the former PDP administration.
The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 has had his confirmation as substantive chairman rejected twice by the Senate based on some damning findings against him by the Department of State Services (DSS), yet Mr. President has continued to retain his ‘man Friday’ in the fight against corruption.
Adams Oshiomhole, APC’s embattled national chairman was said to have wooed willing opposition party defectors at a 2019 presidential election rally in Edo State with a promise to have their ‘sins’ forgiven them if only they joined the ruling party. He too was accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribe to favour candidates during the party’s primary polls in 2018.
APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, was once criticised during last year’s elections after two bullion vans were seen driving into his popular Ikoyi residence in Lagos, raising suspicion that they were conveying money for election rigging. The EFCC has refused to be moved by petitions calling for an investigation.
Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was seen in a video clip that later went viral receiving bribe in dollars from a state contractor. Not a few Nigerians were surprised when Buhari accepted to stand on the same podium with the governor during a presidential campaign rally in Kano and publicly endorse him for re-election.
Lt-General Tukur Buratai is Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff. He was recently accused of purchasing posh houses in Dubai (UAE) and a sprawling snake farm in Abuja through monies realised from the execution of shoddy contracts while he served as the Director of Procurement at Army Headquarters.
Erstwhile Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, resigned from office after the discovery that her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Exemption Certificate was forged. An honourable thing to do, no doubt; but a regime that claims to be seriously fighting corruption ought to have probed further rather than ease her off back to England.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Babatunde Fashola, Kayode Fayemi, Chibuike Amaechi and a number of other prominent figures in the Buhari government have individually been petitioned to the EFCC but to no avail. In Amaechi’s case, it was over the sale of Rivers State Government properties while he served as governor between 2007 and 2015.
The Tide has not also forgotten the Federal Government’s initial reluctance to pursue the case of 580,000 British Pounds hanging round the neck of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the 43 million US Dollars Ikoyi Towers hidden treasure traced to the former Director of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke.
While the African Union (AU) sees Buhari’s posture against graft as deserving of its Anti-Corruption Champion award, Nigeria still ranks 144th (out of 180 countries) on Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI), which translates to a marginal 100 basis points improvement in percentage terms.
The nation’s anti-corruption fight should not only be about loot recovery. It ought to tackle other official sleazes and misdemeanors. And Mr. President can be said to be equally guilty here. For instance, apart from the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, whose appointment he renewed last year, and perhaps one or two others, Buhari’s picks for heads of extra-ministerial agencies have remained largely lopsided in favour of his native North. And this smirks of ethnicity and nepotism.
Well, just as the President suggested in his speech at the EFCC Course Five passing-out ceremony in Kaduna recently, we hope the Federal Government adopts more technology-based systems to help discourage and prevent corrupt practices than continue to encourage the selective vendetta currently being pursued across the land by its so-called anti- graft agency.
The Treasury Single Account (TSA), Bank Verification Number (BVN), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the other government adopted automated systems may have their peculiar shortcomings, but they all seem to be working in the main.
