Credit Bureau Advocates Speedy Implementation Of Unique Identifier For Nigerians
The Managing Director of CRC Credit Bureau Limited, Mr Tunde Popoola has urged the federal government to speedily implement a unique identifier for every Nigerian to have easy access to credit.
Popoola gave the advice at the bi-monthly forum of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) with the theme, “Economic Growth through improved Access to Credit”, in Lagos.
“A significant issue still affecting access to credit in Nigeria is lack of unique identifier for every inhabitant.
“The country has multiple forms of government issued identifiers for individuals, including National ID, Bank Verification Number, Drivers’ License, Voters Card and International Passport.
“The truth is, there is no need for us to have cards as means of identification, what we need is just a unique number for all,” he said.
The Managing- Director said that countries in Europe, as well as America, Egypt and India had unique identifiers which had helped to improve their economies.
Popoola said: “India commenced deployment of unique identifier in 2009, today, about 1.1billion Indians out of a population of 1.3 billion have government-issued unique identification numbers.
“Nigeria also needs to embrace a unique identifier”.
The CRC boss said lack of unique identifiers had made data matching in Nigeria tedious, cumbersome and expensive for bureaux.
He said that a bureau relied on identification of data subjects to be able to match and merge data and develop innovative products for the market.
Popoola said that the BVN introduced by the CBN does not fully solve the unique identifier challenge, as data providers were unable to fully provide BVNs for legacy accounts.
The Managing- Director commended efforts of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in ensuring citizens registration, urging them to speed up the coverage of the country.
He said that unique identifier would enhance the efficiency of block chain and machine learning technology and their deployment to ease access to credit.
Popoola said that prompt dealings and disposal of commercial cases by the judiciary, especially those between lenders and borrowers, would help the system.
He said that it would engender confidence and boost a credit economy.
According to him, a few initiatives have been introduced in this sphere, but more still needs to be done.
He canvassed the formalisation of SMEs and adoption of basic governance practices to improve their access to finance.
“Simple financial record keeping, auditing of financial records, putting structures around the day-to-day running of the business can go a long way in building the confidence of financial institutions and other providers of funds in dealing with them,” Popoola said.
Stakeholder Faults Customs’ Directives On Port Decongestion
A maritime executive and former President – General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Tony Emmanuel has taken a swipe at the recent directive by the Nigeria Customs Service to discontinue the use of badges in moving cargoes and containers from Lagos seaport and decongest the ports.
According to him, the move will further aggravate port congestion.
Emmanuel who was speaking with aviation correspondents, yesterday, in reaction to the moves by the customs said that concentration was so much on the Lagos seaports, while other ports in the country were neglected.
According to him, the Onne Port in Rivers State, which is the centre for oil and gas has the capacity to handle much cargo, but it is being underutilised because of political considerations.
He urged the federal government and relevant authorities to address the issue of ports congestion by giving attention to other ports outside Lagos, for healthy and favourable competition among ports.
The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali had in a circular to officers on March 12, 2020 cited gross irregularities on the part of badge operators who he alleged had been diverting cargoes away from the approved destinations.
Also, the Director- General of the Federal Inland Waterways, Dr. George Moghalu had earlier made efforts to permit containers and bulk cargoes to be moved by badges through the waterways to tackle congestion.
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in a bid to decongest the Lagos seaports had issued licenses to those who are interested to go into badge operations.
But Emmanuel said the customs’ directives would worsen the congregation being experienced at the Lagos seaports.
By: Corlins Walter
COVID-19: Aseman Airline Suspends Flight From PH To Ghana …As Local Flights, Fares Remain Same
Aseman Airlines says it has suspended extension of flight operations to Ghana and other regions in Africa following the spread of the Coronavirus code named Covid-19.
The Port Harcourt Manager of Aseman Airline, Ogbonna Chinedu, who stated this in Port Harcourt during a chat with newsmen however, said its domestic flights were going on unhindered.
According to him, “Domestic (flight) is going on. Domestic is fine and things are doing well. Before now Aseman Airline is supposed to have embarked on regional flight to Accra, Ghana from here (Port Harcourt International Airport) which for now is being suspended due to the outbreak of the virus (Covid-19) so to say.
“When there is increase pass (passengers) there will be increase or rise in revenue. And when there is decrease in passengers’ movement of course will be affected negatively,” Chinedu said.
Similarly, local airlines operating at the Port Harcourt International airport, Omagwa said they have not cut down flights, while fares of flight tickets have remained the same despite the spread of the Coronavirus globally.
A senior official of Dana Airline who did not want his name mentioned told The Tide that the number of passengers had not reduced, saying instead the Airlines have taken further step to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their passengers.
“You know as a low budget carrier, we try as much as possible to ensure that our fares are not higher than the expected. We try to keep our fares as convenient as possible for passengers. At the moment, there are no changes, no reduction of flights or frequency. Nothing, everything is still the same.
“The only thing is the measures we are taking to ensure that passengers are safe and comfortable onboard our flight,” the official said, adding that upon completion of a flight, the airline screens and disinfects its planes.
“We also change the air filters. You know the air conditioner has a filter. We change it more often that recommended by the manufacturer. We also change the head rest where passengers rest their heads frequently and we ensure that all the places that our passengers touch or are likely to touch during the flight are properly clean upon completion of every flight,” he stated.
Experts Advise FG On Rising Inflation
A Professor of Economics, Sheriffdeen Tella, has advised the federal government to stop external borrowing for now and settle for local ones.
Tella, of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, was reacting to February inflation figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.
The NBS stated that the nation’s headline inflation rose by 0.07 basis points in February to 12.20 per cent from 12.13 per cent recorded in January.
Tella expressed concern over the nation’s rising inflation figure.
“Government has to stop external borrowing and engage in domestic one because there is a lot of free money used to buy foreign currency to drive down exchange rate.
“Strict measures must be taken to prevent illicit capital outflow and there must be an improvement in agricultural outputs beyond rice.
“The rising inflation rate for the sixth time is indicative of the fact that sectoral outputs are not expanding and the economy can be moving back into recession.
“Marginal growth in GDP was recorded in the previous result, anchored on rising oil price before coronavirus gripped the world economy with consequent fall in income in Nigeria.
“All the signs of recession are now present. Rising prices, falling output and income, currency depreciation and rising cost of production,” Tella said.
He said that financial intervention in manufacturing sector was required, but must be done with genuineness, orderliness and transparently.
According to him, the intervention should be based on loan by the banking system with respective specialised banks as guarantor, unlike where the CBN doled out fund without recovering same.
Another university lecturerer, Prof. Uche Uwaleke of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, attributed spike in inflation rate to lingering effect of border closure, increase in VAT and effect of COVID-19.
Uwaleke said that firms were forced to reduce production due to disruptions in the supply of inputs occasioned by COVID-19.
He called on the government to reduce pump price of fuel if there be significant reduction in cost of importing petroleum products following the crash in crude oil price.
The professor said that the planned downward adjustment of the 2020 budget would help reduce inflationary pressure.
Meanwhile, Managing- Director, APT Securities and Funds Ltd., Malam Garba Kurfi said that the rising inflation rate was not beyond expectation with increase in minimum wage.
Kurfi said that the trend would continue in the near future unless there was stability in foreign exchange.
