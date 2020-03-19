Buhari Approves Drop In Petrol Pump Price To N125 …NNPC, PPPRA Confirm Fuel Price Reduction

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has berated the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for alleging that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was responsible for the attempted removal of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying that the allegation was baseless and untrue.

Wike also declared that the APC was out to destroy the Judiciary, and urged the Judiciary to protect itself from the destructive tendencies of the APC.

In an interview at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the comments credited to Uzodinma are unfortunate.

He said: “I read that Senator Hope Uzodinma said that the PDP conspired to plot the attempted removal of APC national chairman. That is an unfortunate lie.

“It is unfortunate that Senator Hope Uzodinma will have the temerity to make that false allegation. Hope Uzodinma was an APC agent while he was in PDP. That was why APC used him as an agent to support Ali Modu Sheriff, but they failed.

“It is unfortunate that people of questionable character are in government. Hope Uzodinma cannot talk about the attempted removal of APC national chairman and mention the PDP. What is our business in the attempted removal of Oshiomhole? “

Wike said that the APC is not a political party that means well for the country.

“APC does not mean well for Nigeria. It is a party of strange bedfellows merely formed to take over power.

“If Senator Uzodinma dares to make such false comments again about the PDP, we will tell the world about him.

“That he fraudulently took the mandate of PDP does not mean that PDP is weak. Hope Uzodinma lacks the capacity to discuss the PDP.”

Wike said that Nigerians must be vigilant and work towards protecting the Judiciary.

“We must protect the Judiciary to do its work. But the Judiciary should protect itself. APC has destroyed the Judiciary,” he said.

Wike wondered why the Judiciary should allow leaders of the APC to toss it around as has been witnessed during the party’s internal crisis.

He decried the situation where the Court of Appeal granted a stay of execution on the suspension of the APC national chairman, but the FCT High Court went ahead to declare another person the acting national chairman.

He said only the National Executive Committees of political parties have such powers.

Wike said: “The Judiciary should be very careful. The Judiciary should be alert. It should not allow itself to be used. It should not allow itself to be destroyed.

“APC should not be allowed to destroy the Judiciary. Judiciary was there before APC. It was there before any political party. I cannot see the Judiciary being destroyed and keep quiet.

“I am not interested in what happens in the APC. But I am concerned with the Judiciary and its survival.”

He urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to caution judges.

“With what the APC is doing today, we may not have the Judiciary and everyone will pay the price. The party is trying to destroy the hope of the common man,” he said.

Wike regretted that the APC and her supporters attack the Judiciary when judgment is not in their favour.

He pointed out the attacks on Justice Mary Odili in the Bayelsa State Governorship matter.

The governor said that the recent order by the wife of the member of a House of Representatives wherein she reaffirmed the freedom of the former Emir of Kano, was hailed, even though she was the wife of a PDP member.

He said that the APC is an association that was only concerned about the removal of former President Goodluck Jonathan, adding that having removed Jonathan, APC has been unable to use power to the advantage of Nigerians.

The governor wondered how a national official of the APC, who resigned to contest the deputy governorship position in Rivers State, would still go to court to seek to be acting national chairman.

Wike agreed with the former governor of Lagos State that the struggle in the APC was about 2023.

“I agree with the former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Tinubu that the crisis in APC is about 2023. Everyone wants to be President or Vice President. This virus is indeed worse than Coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara governorship election matter in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) was asking the Apex Court to review its judgment.

The party expressed the concern in a press conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday in Abuja.

“Our party is concerned that the surprising decision to reserve this judgment is not in tandem with the established practice of the highest court.

“This was reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo governorship elections, where it dismissed the applications for review on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment,” Ologbondiyan said.

He urged the Supreme Court not to allow itself to be manipulated into a “judicial summersaul

The Supreme Court had adjourned till a yet to be announced date, its decision in a application by the Abdulaziz Yari faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a review of its May 24, 2019 judgement in the intra-party dispute in the Zamfara APC.

The Supreme Court had, in the judgement, held among others, that the APC did not hold valid primaries preparatory to the 2019 general elections, voided its (the party’s) victory in the elections and made a consequential order, directing the party with the second highest scores in the election to claim the victory.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State benefited from the effect of the consequential order.

But, in an application argued yesterday by the lawyer to the Yari faction of the Zamfara APC, Robert Clarke (SAN) prayed the court to review the consequential order, on the grounds that it was wrongly made.

Clarke argued that the order the Supreme Court ought to make was that directing the APC and INEC to conduct fresh primaries and elections in Zamfara State, instead of voiding the party’s victory.

He argued that, by the consequential order, the Supreme Court made it possible for the PDP, which was not a party in the Zamfara APC’s intra-party dispute, to benefit from the outcome of the dispute.

In a counter-argument, lawyer to the Senator Kabir Marafa. faction of the APC in Zamfara, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) urged the court to dismiss the application with punitive cost.

Ozekhome argued that, not only is the application without merit, it constitutes an abuse of the process of the court.

On its part, INEC said it would abide by the decision of the apex court on the matter.

After it had listened to all the parties, a five-man panel of Justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, reserved ruling on the application.

The CJN said the ruling date would be communicated to the parties, though he cautioned counsel to the Applicants, Clarke, for saying that the apex court placed itself in “a dilemma” with its decision in Zamfara.

He said all legal authorities and submissions of the parties would be considered and each member of the panel allowed to take his decision.

He added that, with the recent two decisions of the Supreme Court, in the governorship disputes in Bayelsa and Imo states, the applicant ought not to have quietly withdrew the application.

Ozekhome prayed the court to dismiss the application with punitive cost.

After listening to the lawyers, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, who led a five-man panel that heard the application, announced that the court’s decision is reserved until a date to be communicated to parties.