Buhari Approves Drop In Petrol Pump Price To N125 …NNPC, PPPRA Confirm Fuel Price Reduction
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N145 per litre to N125.
The reduction was as a result of the slump in the international crude oil price from $60 to $30, causing fear of a possible economic crisis.
The approval followed a presentation by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday.
The minister briefed the council on the need to reduce the pump price following the global fall in oil price.
The minister said that already he had met with members of the organized labour in the oil and gas sector before proceeding to make the formal announcement for the price adjustment.
He said that the organized labour was happy with the reduction in petroleum pump price.
A statement by the minister read thus: “The drop in crude oil prices has lowered the expected open market price of imported petrol below the official pump price of N145 per liter.
“Therefore, Mr. President has approved that Nigerians should benefit from the reduction in the price of PMS which is a direct effect of the crash in global crude oil prices.
“In view of this situation, based on the price modulation template approved in 2015, the Federal Government is directing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to reduce the ex-coastal and ex-depot prices of PMS to reflect current market realities.
“Also, the PPPRA shall subsequently issue a monthly guide to NNPC and marketers on the appropriate pricing regime.
“The agency is further directed to modulate pricing in accordance with prevailing market dynamics and respond appropriately to any further oil market development.
“It is believed that this measure will have a salutary effect on the economy, provide relief to Nigerians and would provide a framework for a sustainable supply of PMS to our country.
“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources will continue to encourage the use of compressed natural gas to complement PMS utilization as a transport fuel.”
It was reliably gathered that the outbreak of COVID-19, has made the international crude oil price to crash from $60 to $30, causing fear of a possible economic crisis.
He said the new price regime takes effect immediately and that the NNPC and PPPRA will take care of the implementation.
Responding to the president’s directive, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, announced that it had reviewed its ex-coastal, ex-depot and NNPC retail pump prices.
The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, confirmed this in a statement he personally signed yesterday evening.
The release made available to newsmen, noted that the development was compliance with the directives of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on PMS pricing.
Kyari noted that effective March 19, 2020, NNPC, ex-coastal price for PMS has been reviewed downwards from N117.6/litre to N99.44/litre.
Similarly, ex-depot price is reduced from N133.28/litre to N113.28/litre.
He said these reductions will, therefore, translate to N125/litre retail pump price.
Kyari added that despite “the obvious cost implication of this immediate adjustment to the corporation, NNPC is delighted to effect this massive reduction of N20/litre for the benefit of all Nigerians.
“Accordingly, all NNPC retail stations nationwide have been directed to change the retail pump price to N125/litre”, the statement concluded.
Meanwhile, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, according to sources, has scheduled to meet with members of the organized labour in the oil and gas sector before proceeding to make an announcement.
However, the Federal Government has been told to suspend its plans to sell its stakes in Joint Venture oil assets until the situation in the international crude oil market and global economy improves.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja on its forthcoming 2020 Oloibiri Lecture and Energy Forum Series, Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigerian Council, Mr. Joe Nwakwue, disclosed that the decision of the government to sell its joint venture stakes was the right one, noting, however, that it should not proceed with the sale until a future date.
According to him, with the current declining price of crude oil in the international market, the government would not get the fair value from the assets if it chooses to proceed with the sale within this period of high volatility in the crude oil market.
In addition, Nwakwue called for clear policy from the Federal Government as it relates to the oil and gas sector, as this is critical to attracting the much-needed investment in the petroleum industry.
For instance, he blamed the divestment of international oil companies from the Nigerian downstream petroleum industry on lack of clarity in policies and on government’s participation in the sector.
According to him, the reason why asset disposal is rampant in the downstream sector was because it is impossible for a private sector player to compete against a state-owned entity.
He, however, noted that the international oil companies’ divestment from the downstream sector was not a signal of loss of confidence in the sector, noting that if the role of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was reduced in the market today, a number of multinationals would return to the sector.
Nwakwue said, “The disposal from the downstream sector is because it is difficult to compete against a state-owned entity. So, why would you create a situation where the NNPC becomes a major supplier of the market and you expect those entities to exist and continue to compete with an NNPC? It does not.
“No sensible investor goes to compete against a state-owned entity, because you will not win. This is because the state-owned entity has all the power and strength of the state behind it. You cannot win. Your best bet is to partner with the entity.”
He further disclosed that the inability of the country to fix its refineries was more as a result of institutional challenges than technical challenges.
He noted that the fact that the country was unable to revamp the refineries after several years of dilapidation was a reflection of the failure of the state to effectively manage its assets.
Nwakwue explained that the refineries can be revamped, adding that the problems of the facilities were not technical but institutional.
He said, “Running refineries is not rocket science. Refineries are run everywhere in the world. I had worked in a company whose refinery built in 1932, was still running till today.
“That we cannot run the refineries here have more to do with institutional challenges than technical challenges. We can see that private refineries are coming and they would be run. It is not that we cannot run refineries, Nigeria can run refineries.
Nine Northern States Close Schools …Lagos, Ogun Ban Religious Gatherings, Night Clubs, Private Schools Shut …NYSC Shuts Orientation Camps Over Fear Of Spread
The nine states in Northern Nigeria have agreed to suspend schools for the next 30 days as a measure against the deadly COVID-19.
The states include Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kwara and Niger, respectively.
According to a source, these governors are currently holding a meeting to discuss other important things affecting their states and country at large.
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was reported to have confirmed the suspension of schools in these states.
As part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Lagos State Government has banned all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state.
Similarly, all private schools in Lagos State have been shut until further notice.
According to a statement, yesterday, the decision was arrived at after a meeting of the Lagos State Government with religious bodies in the state, which included the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim leaders.
The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said the meeting agreed that “all large religious gathering of over 50 people should be suspended immediately”.
He said the suspension would last for four weeks with a necessary review carried out if need be.
He added that a committee had been set up to monitor the enforcement of the suspension to ensure that both Muslims and Christians in the state abide by the decision.
The 15-member committee comprises representatives of Muslims and Christians in the state.
The commissioner also said the meeting agreed that the state government should embark on massive sensitisation of people at the grassroots on the need to embrace proper hygiene.
The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, had earlier at a briefing said the advice to put religious gathering on hold in the interest of the public.
The Chairman of CAN, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, said, “We are at a critical moment in Nigeria, since we heard this, we have been praying. We have listened carefully to one another, particularly the government. The responsibility of every government is to protect the lives of the people.
“We must be proactive and take preventive measures. It is no longer the issue of religion but survival. We are going to accelerate the education of our people. We must listen to the instruction of the government and take the instruction seriously. We agree with the action of the government.”
In Ogun, the state government has banned social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas described as high-density gatherings of people.
The government said any gathering that brings either 50 or more people together has been banned for 30 days as part of precautions on the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
The governor stated this through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, yesterday.
He further said, “The safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.
“Further to measures so far taken to ramp up its efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the Ogun State Government has found it expedient to announce the following additional measures:
“Immediate ban of all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, such as social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas.
“This measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance.
“The government will continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitization on COVID-19. This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the Nation’s Gateway State and its industrial capital.
“Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with Federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of Coronavirus.”
Wike Pays Tribute To Late Govt House Chaplain
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has paid tribute to the late Chaplain of Government House, Port Harcourt, Ven Sunday Opara, describing him as a committed servant of God.
Speaking during a Night of Tributes and Service of Songs in honour of late Ven Sunday Opara at the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace, last Tuesday night, Wike said the late chaplain gave his all to the service of God.
The host choir and their visiting counterparts sang to the glory of God.
Wike said that Ven Sunday Opara came to him highly recommended as a committed priest.
He said that the late chaplain never used the position to promote his personal interest.
The Rivers State governor said that the chaplain was only interested in his job as a cleric.
The governor said: “Nobody told me that the chaplain was sick. Maybe that is the way God wants it.”
He said that the late chaplain of Government House, Port Harcourt led the prayers for the 2019 and God ensured the success of the PDP.
The governor said that it is painful that the Government House, Port Harcourt, lost such a humble and committed cleric.
He prayed for the repose of the soul of the late chaplain, and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
In his remarks, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara appreciated the Rivers State governor for the love he showed the late chaplain of Government House, Port Harcourt and his family.
He said because of his love for God, the late chaplain of Government House, Port Harcourt resigned as an accountant of a major firm and joined the service of God.
In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Evo, Rev Innocent Ordu, described the late Chaplain of Government House, Port Harcourt, Ven Sunday Opara as a unique priest who served God and humanity.
He said that as a cleric, late Ven Sunday Opara worked hard for the Evo Diocese.
The Bishop noted that the late Ven Sunday Opara demonstrated trustworthiness all through his service to God.
He said that the news of the death of the late chaplain of Government House, Port Harcourt disorganised him, and prayed God to grant the governor and the Government House community the strength to bear the loss.
He said: “He served the lord. And he was an Anglican priest to the core. Be comforted in the Holy Ghost.”
Head of Service of Rivers State, Barrister Rufus Godwins, thanked God for the life that the late chaplain lived, and described him a committed man of God.
A staff of Government House, Port Harcourt, Mrs Sotonye Dumbraye said that the late chaplain of Government House, Port Harcourt, was a father to all.
She said that the priest was generous to all his members.
The congregation sang different hymns during the service of songs.
Wike Blasts Uzodinma Over False Claim Against PDP …Seeks Protection Of Judiciary From Destructive Tendencies Of APC … PDP Expresses Concern Over S’ Court’s Reserved Judgement On Zamfara Poll
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has berated the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for alleging that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was responsible for the attempted removal of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying that the allegation was baseless and untrue.
Wike also declared that the APC was out to destroy the Judiciary, and urged the Judiciary to protect itself from the destructive tendencies of the APC.
In an interview at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the comments credited to Uzodinma are unfortunate.
He said: “I read that Senator Hope Uzodinma said that the PDP conspired to plot the attempted removal of APC national chairman. That is an unfortunate lie.
“It is unfortunate that Senator Hope Uzodinma will have the temerity to make that false allegation. Hope Uzodinma was an APC agent while he was in PDP. That was why APC used him as an agent to support Ali Modu Sheriff, but they failed.
“It is unfortunate that people of questionable character are in government. Hope Uzodinma cannot talk about the attempted removal of APC national chairman and mention the PDP. What is our business in the attempted removal of Oshiomhole? “
Wike said that the APC is not a political party that means well for the country.
“APC does not mean well for Nigeria. It is a party of strange bedfellows merely formed to take over power.
“If Senator Uzodinma dares to make such false comments again about the PDP, we will tell the world about him.
“That he fraudulently took the mandate of PDP does not mean that PDP is weak. Hope Uzodinma lacks the capacity to discuss the PDP.”
Wike said that Nigerians must be vigilant and work towards protecting the Judiciary.
“We must protect the Judiciary to do its work. But the Judiciary should protect itself. APC has destroyed the Judiciary,” he said.
Wike wondered why the Judiciary should allow leaders of the APC to toss it around as has been witnessed during the party’s internal crisis.
He decried the situation where the Court of Appeal granted a stay of execution on the suspension of the APC national chairman, but the FCT High Court went ahead to declare another person the acting national chairman.
He said only the National Executive Committees of political parties have such powers.
Wike said: “The Judiciary should be very careful. The Judiciary should be alert. It should not allow itself to be used. It should not allow itself to be destroyed.
“APC should not be allowed to destroy the Judiciary. Judiciary was there before APC. It was there before any political party. I cannot see the Judiciary being destroyed and keep quiet.
“I am not interested in what happens in the APC. But I am concerned with the Judiciary and its survival.”
He urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to caution judges.
“With what the APC is doing today, we may not have the Judiciary and everyone will pay the price. The party is trying to destroy the hope of the common man,” he said.
Wike regretted that the APC and her supporters attack the Judiciary when judgment is not in their favour.
He pointed out the attacks on Justice Mary Odili in the Bayelsa State Governorship matter.
The governor said that the recent order by the wife of the member of a House of Representatives wherein she reaffirmed the freedom of the former Emir of Kano, was hailed, even though she was the wife of a PDP member.
He said that the APC is an association that was only concerned about the removal of former President Goodluck Jonathan, adding that having removed Jonathan, APC has been unable to use power to the advantage of Nigerians.
The governor wondered how a national official of the APC, who resigned to contest the deputy governorship position in Rivers State, would still go to court to seek to be acting national chairman.
Wike agreed with the former governor of Lagos State that the struggle in the APC was about 2023.
“I agree with the former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Tinubu that the crisis in APC is about 2023. Everyone wants to be President or Vice President. This virus is indeed worse than Coronavirus,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara governorship election matter in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) was asking the Apex Court to review its judgment.
The party expressed the concern in a press conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday in Abuja.
“Our party is concerned that the surprising decision to reserve this judgment is not in tandem with the established practice of the highest court.
“This was reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo governorship elections, where it dismissed the applications for review on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment,” Ologbondiyan said.
He urged the Supreme Court not to allow itself to be manipulated into a “judicial summersaul
The Supreme Court had adjourned till a yet to be announced date, its decision in a application by the Abdulaziz Yari faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a review of its May 24, 2019 judgement in the intra-party dispute in the Zamfara APC.
The Supreme Court had, in the judgement, held among others, that the APC did not hold valid primaries preparatory to the 2019 general elections, voided its (the party’s) victory in the elections and made a consequential order, directing the party with the second highest scores in the election to claim the victory.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State benefited from the effect of the consequential order.
But, in an application argued yesterday by the lawyer to the Yari faction of the Zamfara APC, Robert Clarke (SAN) prayed the court to review the consequential order, on the grounds that it was wrongly made.
Clarke argued that the order the Supreme Court ought to make was that directing the APC and INEC to conduct fresh primaries and elections in Zamfara State, instead of voiding the party’s victory.
He argued that, by the consequential order, the Supreme Court made it possible for the PDP, which was not a party in the Zamfara APC’s intra-party dispute, to benefit from the outcome of the dispute.
In a counter-argument, lawyer to the Senator Kabir Marafa. faction of the APC in Zamfara, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) urged the court to dismiss the application with punitive cost.
Ozekhome argued that, not only is the application without merit, it constitutes an abuse of the process of the court.
However, another faction of the APC in the state led by Senator Kabiru Marafa, urged the apex court to dismiss the application marked SC/377/19 for being incompetent.
In a preliminary objection they filed through their lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, the Marafa-led group, argued that the Supreme Court had become functus officio in the matter.
Ozekhome attached as Exhibit A, a similar application the Applicants brought before the Supreme Court in 2019.
He said the apex court struck out the application on July 22, 2019, for being in contravention of Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court Rules.
Besides, Ozekhome contended that in view of Section 285(12) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the matter, being a pre-election issue that ought to be decided within 60 days from the day the initial notice of appeal was filed, had become status barred.
He said the instant application which was filed about 10 months after the Supreme Court gave its final judgement on the Zamfara matter, amounted to gross abuse of the judicial process.
He drew attention of the court to its recent judgments in Bayelsa and Imo states, wherein, it stressed that it lacked the jurisdiction to review its final judgement.
On its part, INEC said it would abide by the decision of the apex court on the matter.
After it had listened to all the parties, a five-man panel of Justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, reserved ruling on the application.
The CJN said the ruling date would be communicated to the parties, though he cautioned counsel to the Applicants, Clarke, for saying that the apex court placed itself in “a dilemma” with its decision in Zamfara.
He said all legal authorities and submissions of the parties would be considered and each member of the panel allowed to take his decision.
He added that, with the recent two decisions of the Supreme Court, in the governorship disputes in Bayelsa and Imo states, the applicant ought not to have quietly withdrew the application.
Ozekhome prayed the court to dismiss the application with punitive cost.
After listening to the lawyers, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, who led a five-man panel that heard the application, announced that the court’s decision is reserved until a date to be communicated to parties.
