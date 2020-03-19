Sports
Benefits Of Sports Resonate At GTC Meet Old Boys Plan Golden Jubilee
President of the Old Boys Association, Government Technical College ( GTC) Port Harcourt, Engr. Lucky Okachi has said that the importance and benefit of sports in the lives of individuals cannot be over emphasised.
According to Okochi, who was chairman at the 2020 Inter House Sports event of GTC, last week. Sporting activities make people stronger, ensure healthy living and promote friendship among all ages.
He explained that during sports competition a lot of talents are discovered that would in near future become world class athletes that would represent the state and country at international sports competitions.
He noted that this year’s edition of the school’s Inter House sports was significant and unique because it marks it’s Golden Jubilees.
“The cutting of the Inter House Sports cake the was an indication of the good plan we have to mark the Golden Jubilee of our Alma mater, Engr. Lucky Okochi promised.
He however, expressed dissatisfaction with the deplorable condition of the school premises, adding that there was the need for government and good spirited individuals to come to the aid of the school in order to tackle the erosion inside the school.
“This school is one of the schools the state government should pay attention so as to tackle the issue of erosion that has engulfed the entire school premises, Engr. Okochi pleaded.
He pleaded for the support of the government at all levels to step up policies on technical education and expressed delight with the performances of the students, adding that they have the potential to become World class athletes..
Earlier, Principals of the ( senior secondary). Mrs Roseline Adoo and Mr Anthony Wosu ( UBE) explained that the 2020 sports meet of the school was it’s 33rd senior secondary and 14th UBE Junior Secondary of the college, saying that it is historical because it is sequel to the school’s golden celebration.
She maintained that one of the benefits of sports is that it helps students and people be in psychological and emotional condition to excel.
“Sports as we all know have taken people to places they least expected. Apart from monetary gain and value one can derive from sports. It has been on record that students who participate in sports are emotionally and physically stable.
Sports
NPFL: Rivers United Back In Winning Ways
Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt, yesterday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium rekindled their hope of going for the 2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) tittle by overcoming Warri Wolves 3-0 in the match day 25 of the season.
After losing narrowly 1-0 to Rangers International in Enugu last Sunday, the coach Stanley Eguma tutored side has began the midweek encounter like a house on fire.
However, their pressure did not part off until the 38th minutes when Malachi Ohawume gave them the lead , the first of two goals in the match.
Briefing sports journalist just after the game Eguma attributed the victory as a good result.
He explained that, the game was a very tough game knowing that Warri Wolves is going to give them a tough time.
“It was a good result. I know that we are going to have a tough game today,” Eguma said.
According to him, they were playing a kind of compart game, adding that, the first goal motivated his players.
“In the second half we capitalise on their loophole and got the second and third goals. Warri Wolves is a good team” he stated.
Also speaking, the technical adviser of Warri Wolves, Evans Ogayi noted that no team is a pushover in the NPFL, adding that football would always be football.
He explained that, they came with a game plan but it did not work.
“I Congratulates my big friend, today, Stanly Eguma. Is not that we did not play well but we could not take our chances” Ogayi said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
PH Poly Prioritises Sports Development
The representative of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Moses Nebee taking the kick off of this years’ Rector Football Cup Competition.
The opening ceremony of this year Rector’s Football Cup Competition of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, kicked off on Monday, at the school football field., Rumuola.
Speaking at the occasion the Rector of the institution, Dr. Samuel Kalagbo has said that the institution is poised to place priority on sports development in the school.
He stated that the target of the institution is to discover talents and continue to promote sports to a greater height.
Dr Kalagbo was represented by the deputy Rector (academics) of the school, Dr Moses Nebee, said the school will not fail to participate at forthcoming Nigeria Polytechnic School Games.
“Our target is to ensure that the school continue to grow in sports to a greater height. Besides, following the impressive performance of the students in terms of sporting activities, we will not fail to attend Nigeria Polytechnics Games,” Dr. Kalagbo said.
The Rector Football Cup Competition, is an annual event, aimed to discover talents and promote, peace, love and unity among students.
It is an inter- departmental football competition, the involved male and female.
The Rector further urged the participating teams to approach their game with the true spirit of sportsmanship.
“I pray that all participating teams should approach their games fairly, with better understanding, so that the institution can boost of a formidable and united team,” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
Arsenal Angry Over Barca’s Aubameyang Approach
Arsenal is reportedly fuming at Barcelona for what the English Premier League club has described as attempts to unsettle star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
According to the Daily Star https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/arsenal-furious-over-barcelona-unsettling-21710140 ,Barcelona have identified the Gabon international as their top transfer target, as Luis Suarez continues to struggle with injury.
Aubameyang has reportedly already notified the Gunners that he has no intentions of signing a new deal with the club, with his current contract set to expire in June 2021.
This leaves Arsenal with the tough decision to either sell their club captain at the end of the 2019-20 season or to let him go for free next year.
Arsenal’s struggles this season has made it more difficult for them to convince their star players to remain in North London and Aubameyang was said to be close on forcing a move to Barcelona in January – this despite recent claims that he is happy at the club.
The 30-year-old has scored 61 goals in 97 games for Arsenal, with 20 of those goals coming this season.
