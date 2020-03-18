Law/Judiciary
Wills And Codicil
A will is the expression by a person of wishes he intends to take effect only at his death. It is voluntarily made, executed and witnessed according to law by a testator with sound disposing mind wherein he deposes of his property subject to any limitation imposed by law and wherein he gives other directives as he may deem fit to his executor, who administers his estate in accordance with the wishes manifested in the will.
A codicil is a supplementary will by which a testator adds to, alters or revokes what is contained in the will. A codicil should only be used for a simple purpose. Any involved alteration to the will should be done by a new and properly executed will. Before the death of the testator, a will is revocable and the testator is free as many times over as he wishes to alter, amend or even cancel it by destruction. Until his death, the will is a mere declaration of his intention.
A will must reflect the wishes of the testator. The provision of the will must have been voluntarily made without pressure from any quarters whatsoever. In the famous case of Hall V. Hall (1868) LR IP & D 481; 18 L.T.. 152, Sir J.P Wilde says:
“In a word, a testator may be led but not driven and his will must be the offspring of his own volition and not the record of some else’s. A will induced by the undue influence of a third party is liable to be set aside. It was reported in the case of Hacker V. Newborn 82 E.R 834 that:
“If a man makes his will in sickness by the over-importuning of his wife to the end that he may be quiet, this shall be said to be a will made by constrain and shall not be a good will”.
What actually constitutes undue influence was seen in the case of Hall V. Hall (Supra) when the plaintiff Ann Hall, propounded the will of her deceased husband, John Hall. The defendant, William Hall, the brother of the deceased, pleaded that the will was obtained by the undue influence of the plaintiff. The case was tried by a special jury. The evidence of the defendant was that the testator had made his will solely in consequence of the violence and threats of the plaintiff, that testator for the sake of peace and quiet only yielded to the pressure, and that the will did not express his real testamentary intentions. The jury found that the plea of undue influence was proved and refused to admit the will into probate.
Note that undue influence is not really a question of testamentary capacity but that of a third party influencing unduly the testator in making his will contrary to his wishes. It is easier to put pressure on a sick testator and one with impaired health than on a testator in good and full health. But this should not be construed however to mean that a testator in good health could not be equally vulnerable.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Law/Judiciary
Lawyer Tasks Court On Ex-Pension Boss’ Bail Terms
Joe Gadzama, SAN, Counsel to the former Chairman, defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja, to further vary the bail conditions given to his client.
Gadzama, in an application before Justice Okon Abang, said: “before my lord is an application dated February 10 and filed same date on conditions and terms of bail granted the 1st applicant (Maina) on November 26 and varied on January 28 graciously by the court.”
The Tide reports that Justice Abang had, on January 28, varied Miana’s bail conditions, following his inability to meet the bail terms granted him on November 26, 2019.
The EFCC had, on October 25, charged Maina and his son, Faisal, before the court alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd.
Although Maina is facing a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, he had, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
He said though the court has the discretion to grant this application or refuse it, he believed that the judge “exercises his discretion judiciously and judicially.
“This court has the power to further review the bail conditions earlier given.”
According to him, where bail is granted to a defendant and he cannot meet it because the bail is suffocating and difficult to meet, it can be likened to a poison meal that if he takes it, he dies and if he doesn’t take the food at all, he dies.
“The defendant (Maina) has come back humbly to say that he is thankful of the earlier granted bail, as well as the variation, but that the conditions cannot be met.
“No senator has agreed to stand as surety to be coming here and be signing on a daily basis.” he said.
He said contrary to the insinuation, Section 10 of the Interpretation Act (Laws of the Federation chapters 1, 2, 3) gives the court the power to vary bail conditions as many times as possible.
He also cited previous cases to back his argument.
The lawyer said the EFCC had not advanced any good ground for requesting the court not to grant Maina was bail variation plea.
Gadzama, who told the court that Maina is innocent until proven contrary, said it was his constitutional right.
“We need facilities at his disposal to enable us put up defence for him.
“I visited him at the Kuje Correctional Centre but could not have access to him; how else can he defend himself before this court?” he asked.
He reminded the court that granting Maina’s bail did not mean permanent freedom, but to enable him have access to justice.
“Many people had walked freely before but now in detention.
“Since he has not been able to meet his bail terms, do we leave him in detention until the trial is completed?” he asked.
He urged the court to give a bail condition on a more liberal term.
However, Justice Abang said he gave the bail conditions, considered to be difficult, based on the weighty allegations levied against Maina by the anti-graft agency and that the applicant and his counsel failed to counter the allegations at the time.
“That he (Maina) no longer reside in Nigeria and that he sneaks in and out through Niger Republic border, among others,” he said.
Counsel to the EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, however, opposed the bail variation plea, urging the court to discountenance Gadzama’s argument.
After taking Maina’s trial on Tuesday, Justice Abang adjourned ruling on the application to further vary the bail conditions until April 9, while adjourning the trial continuation till March 18.
The judge also ordered Maina present one surety in like sum, who must be a Nigerian and a serving Senator, who must not be standing any criminal trial in court.
The judge in that ruling ordered said the Senator must have fully developed landed property in any of these areas: Kamtape, Central Business District, Wuse 2, Maitama and Asokoro.
Justice Abang added that the surety shall come to court with the defendant at all adjourned dates and shall sign the register open for him and go back to his business.
Law/Judiciary
Internal Security Operations: Buratai Explains Involvement Of Troops
Chief of Army Staff , Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, says the need to confront criminal elements with superior fire power informed the continuous involvement of troops in internal security operations.
Buratai gave the explanation while presenting a paper: “Civil-military Relations: A New Paradigm of Military Engagement in Nigeria.”
The army chief spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at a two-day Capacity Building/Retreat by House of Representatives Committee on Defence in Abuja.
It was organised by the committee in collaboration with Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and Centre for Strategic Research and Studies of the National Defence College.
Represented by Maj.-Gen. Usman Mohmammed, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Buratai said that the army continued to conduct internal operations in response to threats to peace and security.
He said that the army was doing that a secondary responsibility, saying that the police, supported by Department of State Services (DSS) was suppose to be the lead agency on internal security.
According to him, the reasons for army’s continuous involvement include the perceived challenges associated with the police which possess limited firepower, comparable to the criminals.
“Secondly, the aforementioned reason has further led to loss of confidence in the police to decisively restore law and order, especially during insurgency and banditry activities, hence the concerted calls for the involvement of the military in internal security operations.
“Thirdly, the imperative to be proactive in order to save lives and property has compelled the military to become more involved in internal security operations and avoid further degeneration of crises situations.
“Lastly; the changing nature of conflicts from inter-state to intra-state as well as the fact that military is part of the community and participating in internal security operations is a secondary role,’’ he said.
Buratai said that the insurgency in the North East and banditry in the North West were the most potent threats to security of the country at the moment.
Those threats, he said, though internal, had necessitated a substantial deployment of the military to quell them.
According to him, the attendant effects of these threats include humanitarian crises, displacement leading to influx of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), large number of fatalities, food shortages and inadequate medicare among others.
“These crises have inadvertently stretched the capacity of the Nigerian Army in terms of adequate manpower to decisively support the lead agencies on internal security to deal with these threats,’’ he said.
The army chief said that the primary responsibilities of the military, according to the constitution were to defend Nigeria from external aggression, maintain its territorial integrity and secure its borders from violation.
He explained that the need for Civil Military Relations (CMR) was further strengthened by the continuous involvement of the army in internal operations vis-a-vis other humanitarian services.
According to him, the army having been involved in statecraft and political control of the country for over 30 years has also faced great challenges as regards professionalism.
“The participation of military in governance resulted in wrong perception of the military as members of the armed forces were viewed by the civil populace with lots of suspicion and disdain even after a democratically elected government came into power in 1999.
“Therefore, the need to build trust, confidence and erase the negative perception of the military necessitated the establishment of a directorate which later transformed into the department of Civil Military Affairs.
“This is in line with international standard and best practices vis-a-vis the Nigerian Army effort aimed at correcting the mistakes of the past as well as bridging the existing gaps with the civil populace in order to foster a peaceful co-existence,” he said.
Law/Judiciary
Four Internet Fraudsters Bag Four Years Jail Term
A Kwara High Court in Ilorin yesterday sentenced four internet fraudsters to one year imprisonment each, without an option of fine.
The defendants – Atanda Femi Benjamin, Sadiku Muniru Dolapo, Olapade Oladimeji Solomon and Atoyebi Samson – were convicted and sentenced.
The Presiding Judge, Adenike Akinpelu, found them guilty of the offences brought against them.
“The testimonies of the prosecution witnesses in the matter were not challenged nor contradicted by the accused persons.
“Even when the court gave them liberty to do so, they could not prove otherwise.
“So, this honourable court is of the view that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused persons.
“This court found all of you guilty of the offence of cheating by impersonation, and hereby convicted accordingly.”
Akinpelu ordered that the expensive car, Laptops and mobile phones recovered from the convicts be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, had secured the convictions of the four persons, charged for offences bordering on Internet fraud and other fraud related offences.
For instance, the charge against Sadiku reads: “That you, Sadiku Muniru Dolapo (Alias Candace Sheply), sometime in 2018, at Ilorin, while acting as Candace Sheply, a white Caucasian: with Gmail account candacesheply 54@ gmail.com cheated by fraudulently inducing one Terry Rikerd in delivering to you the sum of N2.8 million and deposited it in your Guarantee Trust Bank account number: 0165061811, under the guise of being in a romantic relationship and stranded in Nigeria.
“Thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.”
The charge against Samson reads: “That you, Atoyebi Samson (William Grover), sometime in July 2019 in Ilorin, did cheat by impersonation, when you pretended to be one William Grover, a white female with Gmail account Williamg rover017 @gamil.com.
“Fraudulently deceived Charles Wood, an American citizen, to send $500 worth of gift card, after you made him believe you were a girl in love with him.
“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.”
Trending
-
Featured3 days ago
Black Sunday: Lagos Blast Kills Scores, Destroys 70 Buildings …NNPC Says Explosion Came From Gas Pipeline …Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Condole Families Of Victims
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Dickson Urges Ijaw Youths To Support Bayelsa Gov
-
News3 days ago
‘FG Losing N6.5trn To Corruption In Customs’
-
Featured3 days ago
FBI Nabs 24 Nigerians, Others Over $30m Scams
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Pray For Wisdom, Banigo Tells Women
-
Business3 days ago
Dakuku Denies Corruption Allegations Against Him …Holds Closed Door Meeting With Osibanjo
-
Editorial2 days ago
NERC’s Directive On Estimated Billing
-
Editorial3 days ago
Still On Fight Against Corruption